After The Midterms, New Poll Finds Israeli-Palestinian Policy Factored Into Half Of Voters' Decisions - Including 63% Of Younger Voters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New survey finds 89% consider a quick pivot toward Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations important amid U.S. involvement with Iran, with cross-party support for peacebuilding, Gaza aid and action on West Bank settler violence.

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Half of Americans who voted in the 2026 midterm elections say candidates' positions on Israel and the Palestinians were a major or minor factor in their congressional vote, according to new polling from GroundView, the Alliance for Middle East Peace's (ALLMEP) public-opinion research initiative. Among voters under 35, that figure rises to nearly two-thirds (63%).

As U.S. involvement with Iran continues to evolve, nearly nine in ten midterm voters (89%) consider it at least somewhat important for the Trump administration to pivot quickly toward negotiating a lasting peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, including 62% who consider it very or extremely important. 81% of voters expressing an opinion support continued U.S. investment in Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding.

Key findings among 2026 midterm voters include:



50% say candidates' positions on Israel-Palestine were a major or minor factor in their congressional vote, rising to 63% among voters under 35.

89% say it is at least somewhat important for the administration to pivot quickly toward negotiating a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement as U.S. involvement with Iran continues to evolve, including 62% who say it is very or extremely important.

54% want the United States to advance the next phase or full implementation of President Trump's Gaza plan, including 60% of MAGA supporters and 53% of Republicans. Only 15% believe the United States has done enough.

81% of voters expressing an opinion support continued U.S. investment in Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding programs, while 79% support the United States joining the International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace.

78% want the United States to push Israel to allow humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials into Gaza at scale, subject to reasonable security checks. 78% support U.S. diplomatic pressure or penalties in response to Israeli government actions in the West Bank, including its handling of settler violence. 46% favor penalties carrying real costs, such as sanctions.

Voters want a quick pivot toward Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations

The survey finds strong support for making a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement a near-term U.S. diplomatic priority as the administration navigates its involvement with Iran.

The finding goes beyond support for implementing President Trump's existing Gaza plan. It points to public support for renewed negotiations aimed at a lasting political agreement between Israelis and Palestinians.

A majority of midterm voters also want Washington to take further steps to implement the Gaza plan.

Nearly a third (31%) favor immediately advancing the next phase, including civilian governance in Gaza, Hamas disarmament and Israeli troop withdrawal. Another 23% favor full implementation, including a lasting regional agreement and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Just 15% believe the United States has done enough. Even among MAGA supporters and Republicans, fewer than a quarter share that view.

Broad cross-party support for peacebuilding investment

As President Trump announces plans to end approximately $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel, new polling finds overwhelming support for continued U.S. investment in Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding.

Among midterm voters expressing an opinion, 81% support continued U.S. funding for Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding programs, including 91% of Democrats, 81% of MAGA supporters and 77% of Republicans.

Since 2020, the bipartisan Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act (MEPPA) has supported Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding and economic cooperation. The survey finds similarly broad support for expanding this investment through international cooperation.

Support for the United States joining and contributing to the International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace reaches 92% of Democrats, 73% of MAGA supporters and 64% of Republicans among midterm voters expressing an opinion.

Launched in June 2026 by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, the Fund draws on the experience of the International Fund for Ireland and aims to expand international investment in Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding.

Voters back U.S. action on Gaza aid and West Bank settler violence

As winter approaches, displaced Palestinians in Gaza face inadequate shelter and shortages of essential supplies. Humanitarian organizations warn that aid and reconstruction materials are not entering at the scale required.

Support for U.S. pressure to increase humanitarian access to Gaza extends across party lines, including 87% of Democrats, 77% of Independents, 72% of MAGA supporters and 66% of Republicans.

In the West Bank, Palestinian communities continue to face settler violence, displacement and restrictions on access to their land. ALLMEP members are among the Israeli and Palestinian organizations accompanying farmers, protecting communities and documenting abuses.

The survey finds that 85% of Democrats, 79% of Independents, 69% of MAGA supporters and 68% of Republicans support some form of U.S. pressure on Israel over its actions in the West Bank, including its response to settler violence.

Voters differ over the measures Washington should use. While 46% of all midterm voters favor penalties carrying real costs, such as sanctions, 49% of MAGA identifiers favor diplomatic pressure, including public criticism or private talks, without imposing penalties.

Despite these differences, at least two-thirds of voters in each political group support some form of U.S. action.

“American voters want the United States to remain engaged in securing a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. They support renewed negotiations, action to address conditions on the ground, and continued investment in the civil society organizations already working toward that future,” said ALLMEP U.S. Director, Kari Reid.“Washington has two immediate opportunities to act on that support: sustain investment in Israeli and Palestinian peacebuilding through MEPPA, and join the International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace.”

About GroundView: GroundView (formerly known as AI Pulse) is ALLMEP's research initiative examining public attitudes and perspectives relevant to Israeli-Palestinian peace, diplomacy, and civil society. Find more at

Methodology: The survey was conducted online November 4-6, 2026, immediately after the U.S. midterm elections, using Prolific's U.S. sample, balanced by age, sex, and political party. A total of 1,178 respondents started the survey, with 1,149 reaching the final question. Reported findings are among the 886 respondents who reported voting in the midterm elections; and "voters expressing an opinion" excludes those who answered "Unsure". Results are unweighted following sensitivity checks against U.S. Census demographic benchmarks and the 2024 presidential popular vote, which did not materially change the findings. Based on the sample size, margins of error are ±3.3 percentage points for all midterm voters (up to ±3.6 among those expressing an opinion), and ±5-6 points for each party's voters (up to ±7 among those expressing an opinion). These estimates do not account for potential selection bias associated with nonprobability sampling. Please find the survey findings, including methodology and cross-tabs.

About ALLMEP: The Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP) is a network of more than 225 Israeli and Palestinian civil society organizations working to advance peace, equality, and a sustainable political future. ALLMEP connects and strengthens the peacebuilding field and works to ensure its expertise and contributions inform international policy, diplomacy, and investment.

CONTACT: Noga Malkin Alliance for Middle East Peace +353899482601...