Inter&Co Delivers Record 3Q26 Net Income Of US$76.1 Million, With Strong Growth, Higher Margin And Better Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR), the leading super app providing financial and digital commerce services to over 46 million customers, today reported its results for the third quarter of 2026.

3Q26 Highlights:

Inter delivered record net income in 3Q26, supported by a larger and more engaged client base and confirming the consistency of its model across cycles. Clients reached 46.8 million, of which 27.1 million are active; net revenue reached US$483 million (R$2.7 billion), up 26% year-over-year; gross ARPAC reached US$10.7 (R$59.7) per month, a new high; and Pix market share continues to be robust at 9%, a testament to the strength of Inter's transactional platform. The result reflects a model in which a solid banking base is complemented by an integrated ecosystem of financial and lifestyle services.



Net Income: Net income reached US$76.1 million (R$425 million), up 26% year-over-year, a new record and the 14th consecutive quarter of growth.

Credit Growth: The expanded credit portfolio reached US$10.39 billion (R$58.1 billion), up 25% year-over-year, versus 8.6% for the Brazilian credit market.

Asset Quality: Cost of Risk was stable at 5.9%, flat versus 2Q26.

Net Interest Margin: NIM reached 9.96%, approximately 70 bps above 3Q25, supported by the growth of a healthy, diversified and highly collateralized loan portfolio. Efficiency Ratio: The efficiency ratio reached 41.9%, a 322 bps improvement year-over-year, as expenses grew 17% against 26% growth in net revenue.



João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter&Co, commented:

“Our 3Q26 results reflect the strength of the model we have built over the last ten years. The strength of our banking, paired with top-class technology, feeds our customer flywheel, where every interaction feeds the next. The more a client's financial life sits with Inter, the more we learn, and the better we serve that client. After ten years and a few credit cycles, I can say with confidence that the BanTech model works.”

He added:“Our model stands on four pillars: a fortress balance sheet, with 70% of our loan book secured; alignment with the direction of the regulator; a growing client franchise; and a technology base advancing with AI, with more than 700 models in production and Seven, our multi-agent AI tool for clients, resolving about 85% of client requests without human support.”

He concluded:“We have also strengthened our leadership structure to accelerate growth and profitability: Francisco Santos, who recently joined Inter as Chief Growth Officer, will be focused on growth and monetization in Brazil; Alexandre Riccio, now our Chief Operating Officer, focused on credit underwriting and operational excellence; and Santiago Stel, who continues as CFO, focused on profitability and capital allocation. With robust capital, a strong brand and a talented team, we are well positioned to deliver continued growth and sustainable profitability in the years to come.”

Santiago Stel, CFO of Inter&Co, said:“This quarter shows growth, margin, and efficiency moving together. Net revenue grew 26% year-over-year while expenses grew 17%, taking our efficiency ratio to 41.9%, 322 basis points better than a year ago. NIM 2.0 reached about 10%, up around 70 basis points year-over-year, even with lower inflation in the quarter. IPCA was 2.3%, versus 5.8% in 2Q26, which reduces the income from our inflation-linked assets.”

Stel continued:“We have seen the stabilization of asset quality. Cost of Risk was flat at 5.9%, even with the market deteriorating, showcasing the strength of our conservative and responsible approach to credit, with 70% of our loan book secured, and our ability to perform across different cycles. Looking ahead, we expect continued improvement, especially in private payroll, as the product is gaining operational maturity.”

Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its 3Q26 financial results on November 13th, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast details, along with the earnings materials, can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website at .

About Inter&Co

Inter (NASDAQ: INTR) is a digital bank providing financial and lifestyle solutions to 46.8 million consumers. Our super app leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments, and international payments. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world's leading FinTechs and digital banks, Inter leads with human innovation to empower the new economy. Learn more at US.Inter.Co.

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Disclaimer

This report may contain forward-looking statements regarding Inter, anticipated synergies, growth plans, projected results and future strategies. While these forward-looking statements reflect our Management's good faith beliefs, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's results or accrued results to differ materially from those anticipated and discussed herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to realize the number of projected synergies and the projected schedule, in addition to economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting Inter, the markets, products and prices and other factors. In addition, this presentation contains managerial figures that may differ from those presented in our financial statements. The calculation methodology for these managerial numbers is presented in Inter's quarterly earnings release. Statements contained in this report that are not facts or historical information may be forward looking statements under the terms of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may, among other things, beliefs related to the creation of value and any other statements regarding Inter. In some cases, terms such as“estimate”,“project”,“predict”,“plan”,“believe”,“can”,“expectation”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“aimed”,“potential”,“may”,“will/shall” and similar terms, or the negative of these expressions, may identify forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Inter's expectations and beliefs about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current ones. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise. The definition of each such operational metric is included in the earnings release available on our Investor Relations website.

For additional information that about factors that may lead to results that are different from our estimates, please refer to sections“Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” of Inter&Co Annual Report on Form 20-F. The numbers for our key metrics (Unit Economics), which include, among other, active clients and average revenue per active client (ARPAC), are calculated using Inter's internal data. Although we believe these metrics are based on reasonable estimates, there are challenges inherent in measuring the use of our business. In addition, we continually seek to improve our estimates, which may change due to improvements or changes in methodology, in processes for calculating these metrics and, from time to time, we may discover inaccuracies and adjust to improve accuracy, including adjustments that may result in recalculating our historical metrics.

About Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call, presentation, or webcast in accordance with IFRS, Inter&Co also presents non-IFRS measures of financial performance, as highlighted throughout the documents. The non-IFRS Financial Measures include, among others: Adjusted Net Income, Cost of Funding, Efficiency Ratio, Cost of Risk, Cards+PIX TPV, Gross ARPAC, Global Clients, Total Gross Revenues, and Return on average equity (ROE).

A“non-IFRS financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of Inter&Co's historical or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS in Inter&Co's financial statements. Inter&Co provides certain non-IFRS measures as additional information relating to its operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial information presented herein should be considered together with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-IFRS information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare Inter&Co's performance to that of other companies.