Together We Rise: The Empowered 100 Launches A Global Movement To Inspire Millions Of Women

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International media personality Alli Simpson joins an extraordinary celebration of resilience, transformation, fashion and music at The Empowered 100 debut.

Melbourne, VICTORIA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Empowered 100, a global women's empowerment movement created by Empower Tactical and Auréve Couture, officially launched in Melbourne with an inspiring evening of extraordinary performances, couture fashion and deeply moving personal stories. The movement is dedicated to helping women reclaim their confidence, transform their lives and redefine their futures.







Alli Simpson at the launch of The Empowered 100. Photo credit: Photos by Anu.

One hundred women. One global movement. A million possibilities.

Held at The George on Collins, the launch of The Empowered 100 brought together women from the creative, entertainment, business and philanthropic communities to celebrate resilience, champion women's empowerment and support those rebuilding their lives after domestic and family violence.

Australian-born international media personality, presenter, podcast host and content creator Alli Simpson joined the movement as celebrity ambassador for the launch, generously donating her time and lending her voice to champion confidence, connection and self-belief.

Created by Empower Tactical Co-Founders Emma Carr, a fitness trainer and empowerment coach, and her partner, Sifu Damien Chauremootoo, a martial arts expert and mindset coach, alongside Anna Nguyen, Creative Director of Auréve Couture, The Empowered 100 has an ambitious global mission: to empower 100 women through personal transformation and share their stories to inspire millions of women around the world.

Emma and Damien welcomed guests and shared their vision for the initiative and the ripple effect their work is already creating in the lives of women, their families and communities.

The evening was emceed by Kate Edwards, Founder of Go High Level Women, who shared her own journey of survival and rebuilding her life with her son. Edwards also interviewed three remarkable Empower Tactical participants, Marie, Violetta and Nikki, who spoke candidly about the positive impact the program has had on their lives and the lessons they have learned along the way.

Guests enjoyed an evening of couture, connection and celebration, with fashion photographers Nathan James, Randall Jacobs Photography and Rafsta Photography leading the event's content capture.

100 WOMEN. 100 STORIES. TRANSFORMATIONS MADE POSSIBLE WITH EMPOWER TACTICAL.

A defining announcement of the evening was the selection of three women who were gifted Empower Tactical's personal transformation program.

“Empowerment begins when a woman realises her strength is greater than she ever imagined. Through Empower Tactical, we want to give women the confidence, tools and support to take control of their lives, believe in themselves and discover what they are truly capable of. The Empowered 100 is about taking that transformation beyond the individual and inspiring millions.” said Emma Carr, Co-Founder, Empower Tactical & The Empowered 100.

“My partner Emma is strength personified, and it's been incredible to see her passion for empowering women become a movement. Together, we feel truly honoured to support women in our community, and now to help transform, celebrate and amplify the voices of inspiring women around the world by giving them the platform they deserve to shine. That's what The Empowered 100 is all about. We're blessed to have a team of incredible women who have helped make this all possible, including Jessie Shen, Emma Russell, Hanna Groves, Skye Malin and Kate Edwards, and we are grateful to all of them,” said Sifu Damien Chauremootoo Co-Founder, Empower Tactical & The Empowered 100.

The recipients will embark on a comprehensive experience comprising 20 personal training sessions, three months of group training, mentoring, mindset development and practical resources designed to strengthen confidence, resilience and self-belief.

With their permission, their individual journeys will also be documented through film, creating powerful stories to inspire women around the world.

This is the beginning of a much bigger vision: to empower 100 women to move beyond the experiences and obstacles that have shaped their lives, transform their futures and share their stories so that millions of others can see what is possible.

FASHION BECOMES ART: THE VISION OF AURÉVE COUTURE

Fashion took centre stage through an extraordinary couture runway presentation by Auréve Couture, showcasing the artistic vision of designer Christina Nguyen and fashion photographer and Creative Director Anna Nguyen.

“Fashion has always been about more than what we wear; it's about how we feel, how we express ourselves and the confidence we carry. Through Auréve Couture and The Empowered 100, I want to celebrate women who embrace their individuality, own their stories and inspire others through their strength.”, said Anna Nguyen, Creative Director of Auréve Couture and Co-Founder of The Empowered 100.

More than a runway show, this was a celebration of resilience, transformation and empowerment. Every gown has a history. Every woman has a story. And every story deserves to be told.

Inspired by the French word rêve, meaning dream, Auréve Couture embraces the philosophy that fashion becomes art and every gown becomes a love story.

The spectacular runway showcase featured models mentored by Presence House Academy wearing exquisite Auréve Couture designs in white, blush pink, silver, gold, red and black, accessorized with sparkling diamonds and elegant pearls from Mara Bridal Luxury Jewellery. The male models brought their own flair to the runway in sophisticated tuxedos and suits by YB Tailoring and Suits Vibes.

ALLI SIMPSON: STRENGTH IS FINDING THE COURAGE TO BEGIN AGAIN

One of the evening's most moving moments came when Simpson shared a deeply personal reflection on the lessons her mother had taught her about strength, drawing on her own experiences navigating some of life's darkest chapters.

"One of the greatest lessons my mum has taught me is that strength doesn't always mean having it all together. Sometimes it's simply finding the courage to get up and try again, even when life has knocked you down.

"From surviving a narcissistic and abusive relationship, to breaking my neck diving into a shallow pool and coming terrifyingly close to losing my life, to fighting my way through severe depression and anxiety, I've experienced some incredibly dark moments.

"There have been times when I've questioned my strength, my worth and whether I'd ever feel like myself again. But standing here tonight, I can say I've fought my way through every one of those chapters. And while they may have changed me, they haven't defined me.

"Strength isn't about never falling apart. It's about finding the courage to put yourself back together, piece by piece."

Simpson's message captured the heart of The Empowered 100: women are so much more than the challenges they have faced, and with the right support, they can rediscover their strength and create futures filled with possibility.

A familiar face across music, television and radio, Simpson first connected with audiences through her hit single Notice Me, which has amassed more than 30 million YouTube views, and her own Radio Disney show. Her television appearances include I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition and The Masked Singer. Alli is passionate about utilizing her platform to affect positive change. She encourages young women and girls to embrace who they are, find their voice and recognize their own power.

SKYE MALIN: THE POWER OF KNOWING YOUR WORTH

Skye Malin, Co-Founder of global creative agency Trueheart, delivered one of the evening's most heartfelt speeches, sharing her personal journey of survival, healing and transformation.

Malin spoke openly about surviving trafficking and homelessness while escaping violence, and navigating years of abusive relationships.

Reflecting on a pivotal moment in her life, she described how, on her 30th birthday, she looked in the mirror and began repeating three simple affirmations:“I am worthy. I am love. I am enough.”

That moment marked the beginning of a journey of self-love and discovering her own worth.

"Be proud of the woman you are today. Celebrate the obstacles you've overcome, the lessons you've learned and every moment you found the strength to keep going. And if nobody has told you lately, I'm proud of you. I believe in you. And I want you to believe in yourself. Because you are worthy. You are love. You are enough,” said Malin, who also highlighted the work of RizeUp Australia, the evening's charity partner, which provides practical support to women and children rebuilding their lives after domestic and family violence.

RIZEUP AUSTRALIA: HELPING WOMEN AND CHILDREN BEGIN AGAIN

Over the past 11 years, RizeUp has supported more than 78,000 victim-survivors across Australia, including over 50,000 children and young people, and furnished almost 4,000 homes.

These homes represent so much more than a roof over someone's head. They represent safety, dignity, hope and the opportunity to begin again.

The collaboration reflects The Empowered 100's commitment to supporting women and children not only through inspiration, but through meaningful opportunities and practical assistance.

TWO EXTRAORDINARY WOMEN. TWO STORIES OF SURVIVAL AND NEW BEGINNINGS.

Film and storytelling were central to the evening, with the premiere of two deeply personal documentaries directed by filmmaker Geoff Webb.

The first chronicled Anna Nguyen's extraordinary journey of immigrating from Vietnam to Australia by boat and surviving a turbulent childhood, offering a moving insight into the experiences that shaped the woman and creative force behind Auréve Couture.

Following the screening, acclaimed opera singer Stephen Coutts and award-winning singer Maria Maroulis performed the beautiful duet The Prayer in tribute to Nguyen.

The second documentary shared the story of Elena Jacobs, founder of Presence House Academy, who fled her native Ukraine following the outbreak of war and rebuilt her life in Australia with her daughter after surviving domestic violence.

Following the film, Maroulis accompanied by Isaac Moran on guitar, performed Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand, a heartfelt musical tribute to Jacobs and her journey of courage, survival and rebuilding.

Both films embodied the central message of The Empowered 100: even after profound adversity, it is possible to find strength, hope and a new beginning.

AN EVENING OF EXTRAORDINARY MUSIC AND PERFORMANCE

The launch featured an impressive line-up of musical talent, beginning with violinist Olivia Cerchiara, who welcomed guests with beautiful classical music as they arrived at The George on Collins.

Sixteen-year-old powerhouse vocalist Elyssa Bhowon, an Empower Tactical graduate, captivated the audience with powerful performances of Beyoncé's Listen and Loren Allred's Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

Zico Sax brought additional energy to the evening with live saxophone performances alongside DJ Clara Yates, whose beats kept the celebration moving throughout the night.

The evening culminated in a powerful moment as more than 100 women came together for a commemorative group photograph, celebrating the launch of The Empowered 100 and the collective strength of women supporting women. It was a fitting symbol of the movement's guiding belief: one empowered woman has the power to empower another.

A MOVEMENT WITH A GLOBAL VISION

The Empowered 100 is founded on the belief that every woman deserves to feel safe, supported, confident and empowered to create a future beyond the obstacles she has faced.

Through personal transformation, storytelling, creative collaboration and community, the initiative aims to positively impact the lives of women across the globe.

Joining the movement as Founding Ambassadors are Danish actress, singer and founder of Fierce & Vegan Nina Bergman, and award-winning Mauritian singer Linzy Bacbotte, who will be featured in upcoming campaigns.

To join The Empowered 100 visit:

Together We Rise.

ABOUT AURÉVE COUTURE

Founded by Melbourne-based fashion photographer and Creative Director Anna Nguyen, Auréve Couture brings together fashion, art and storytelling. Inspired by the French word rêve, meaning dream, its philosophy is that fashion becomes art and every gown becomes a love story.

Nguyen's international photography career spans Paris, Milan, New York, Cannes, Australia and New Zealand. Her runway and backstage work includes international fashion houses and designers such as Issey Miyake, KidSuper, Rahul Mishra, Canali, Altea and Romance Was Born. She has also contributed photography to Design Art Magazine and studied creative direction at Vogue College of Fashion in London.

Through its 100 Dresses, 100 Women, 100 Stories initiative, Auréve celebrates women's stories of love, strength and transformation while creating opportunities for emerging designers, models and creatives.

ABOUT RIZEUP AUSTRALIA

RizeUp is a national organisation providing practical, personalised support to victim-survivors of domestic and family violence, helping lay the foundations to rebuild.

Working alongside specialist services, corporate partners and volunteers, RizeUp delivers programs nationwide, from furnishing homes and providing essential items to supporting health, wellbeing and education.

RizeUp's work helps remove financial and practical barriers, while its engagement with businesses and communities builds awareness, strengthens understanding and contributes to the prevention of domestic and family violence.

EVENT PARTNERS

Anna James Media Co

Elite Makeup Academy

Empower Entertainment

Empower Tactical

Go High Level Women

Kerr Weddings and Events

La Moneta Foundation

Mara Bridal Luxury Jewellery

Melbourne Event Florals

Miss Lilac

Presence House Academy

Sifu Damien Chauremootoo

Socials by Saraz

Suits Vibes

Tania Design Concepts

The George On Collins

The Mixing Vault

The Rose Buffet

Trueheart

YB Tailoring

About The Empowered 100

The Empowered 100 is a global women's empowerment movement created in partnership by Empower Tactical and Aurève Couture. Through personal development, self-defence, fitness, mentorship, mindset training and documentary storytelling, the initiative aims to empower 100 women to transform their lives and share their journeys to inspire millions around the world.

Press Inquiries

Skye Malin

skye [at] trueheart.com

