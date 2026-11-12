HIT N MOVE Uses Wind-Tunnel Testing And Live X-Ray Imaging To Develop New Boxing Glove Design

Founder Ozhan Akcakaya testing HIT N MOVE gloves

Mike Tyson wearing HIT N MOVE headgear

Virginia-based company combines aerodynamic research and orthopedic evaluation in its latest effort to improve boxing glove protection and performance

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HIT N MOVE, a Virginia-based boxing equipment and performance technology company, has combined wind-tunnel testing and live X-ray imaging to develop a new boxing glove design focused on hand alignment, wrist stability and impact management.The development program included aerodynamic testing at the University of Maryland's Glenn L. Martin Wind Tunnel and live X-ray evaluation conducted with orthopedic surgeon Zvezdomir "Zed" Zamfirov, M.D.The wind-tunnel testing evaluated airflow, surface geometry and resistance as the gloves moved forward and retracted. The orthopedic evaluation examined how the hand and wrist align inside the glove, with particular attention to the metacarpophalangeal (MCP) joints, which connect the fingers to the hand.“Anyone can add more foam and call a glove protective,” said HIT N MOVE Founder and CEO Ozhan“Ozzie” Akcakaya.“We wanted to examine the entire system: where the knuckles sit, how the wrist stacks behind them, how the padding manages impact, how the weight is distributed and even how the glove moves through the air. A fighter should feel the connection of the punch, not pain in the knuckles.”The research informed the company's latest VECTOR boxing glove, which incorporates a six-layer foam structure, a patent-pending MCP Connect grip bar and Radius Lock wrist support. The design aims to encourage a more stable fist position while distributing impact across the glove's protective structure.MCP Connect uses an anatomically curved grip bar designed to follow the natural alignment of the MCP joints. The technology is the subject of U.S. Design Patent Application No. 30/017,330, filed Aug. 9, 2025.The project builds on broader concerns about hand and wrist injuries in boxing, including boxer's knuckle and joint instability. HIT N MOVE said its development approach focuses on examining the relationship between hand positioning, wrist alignment and impact absorption rather than relying solely on padding thickness.The company has also pursued protective headgear development. Its Air Armor Precision headgear underwent comparative testing at the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, examining the relationship between protection, weight and equipment design.HIT N MOVE has filed six U.S. design patent applications covering boxing equipment, including glove grip technology, headgear designs and training mitts.HIT N MOVE is continuing to expand its equipment development efforts across boxing gloves, protective headgear and training accessories. The company is preparing to enter the footwear market with two new boxing shoe lines.About HIT N MOVEHIT N MOVE is an American boxing equipment and performance technology company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. Founded in 2020 by amateur boxer and former pharmaceutical industry professional Ozhan Akcakaya, the company develops premium boxing gloves, protective headgear, coaching equipment, conditioning products, and emerging performance footwear technologies. Its development philosophy combines anatomical design, engineering research, athlete feedback, and product testing to pursue improvements in boxing equipment.

Safaque Kagdi

HIT N MOVE

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HIT N MOVE Uses Wind-Tunnel Testing and Live X-Ray Imaging to Develop New Boxing Glove Design News Provided By Publicist November 12, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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