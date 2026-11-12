DTCC Weighs Solana Integration As Wallet Rules Restrict Access

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) DTCC plans to connect its tokenization platform to Solana in the second half of 2027, a development that analysts say could make it easier for more traditional financial firms to experiment with tokenized securities on public infrastructure. The bigger question is whether regulatory constraints-particularly around who can hold and transfer these assets-will limit the real-world impact on Solana 's on-chain activity.

DTCC, through its Depository Trust Company (DTC) unit, says the integration would enable certain securities to be issued as tokens on Solana. Solana is often associated with high-throughput execution and low fees, but experts caution that the network's ability to handle tokenized financial assets depends as much on compliance and market structure as it does on technical performance.

DTCC says it will connect its tokenization service to Solana in the second half of 2027, with tokenized securities issued via DTC. Despite Solana's strong track record for fast, low-cost transactions, current U.S. rules limit who can hold and transfer tokenized securities, constraining permissionless use. On-chain data shows Solana's tokenized assets have expanded even as broader network activity has slowed, suggesting tokenized-market growth doesn't automatically lift SOL usage. Analysts argue the real success of the integration will hinge on active trading, collateral use, and settlement by banks, brokers, and issuers-not just the issuance of tokens.

Key takeawaysDTCC's Solana roadmap-and why it matters

DTCC announced on Thursday that it intends to link its tokenization offering to Solana in the second half of 2027. The company's tokenization service already operates across its own infrastructure, including the Canton Network and a private Besu network launched on Oct. 28, and is designed to preserve investor protections while converting eligible securities into digital tokens.

In this context, the potential value for Solana is straightforward: connecting an established capital markets infrastructure provider to a public chain could reduce friction for institutions that want blockchain settlement, automation, or broader distribution. However, analysts stress that“more tokenized securities on Solana” does not automatically translate into a surge of retail-oriented on-chain activity, especially under current U.S. regulatory frameworks.

DTCC has previously said 20 DTC participants signed agreements to access its tokenization service at launch, but it has not publicly indicated whether any of those participants plan to use Solana as part of the upcoming connection.

Regulatory“walled gardens” may blunt near-term impact

A key constraint highlighted by Alex Lin, founding partner at venture capital firm Reforge, is the way tokenized securities are handled under U.S. regulatory permissions. Lin pointed to a December 2025 SEC no-action letter, noting that DTC participants must register wallets to hold tokenized securities and that the tokens can only be transferred between registered wallets.

That structure, according to Lin, can make the promise of on-chain tokenization less visible in the most permissionless areas of the ecosystem. He argued that, in the near term, these tokens effectively sit within a restricted environment, limiting direct access by retail participants and decentralized finance liquidity pools. In his view, the challenge is more policy than technology: regulators would need to allow tokenized assets to function as truly on-chain collateral and enable broader composability.

Importantly, Lin did not frame the Solana integration as irrelevant-rather, he suggested it could take time for regulatory clarity to translate into open-market usage patterns that materially change how the network is used.

From“memes” to institutional plumbing-what Solana has already shown

Lin also tied Solana's institutional credibility to its history of processing high retail activity, describing memecoins as a kind of public stress test. He argued that cheap and reliable execution at retail scale helped demonstrate Solana can handle large volumes without breaking down-an attribute that institutions care about when they eventually move beyond experiments.

Yet, for investors and builders, this is only part of the story. Lin's core point was that institutions will be looking for more than throughput; they will want the systems that connect trading, collateral, settlement, and compliance to work in a coordinated way.

So while Solana's performance profile may make it a good candidate for tokenized securities, the scope of actual adoption will depend on whether regulated market players are willing and able to issue, trade, and settle tokenized assets on the chain under the relevant permissions.

Tokenized activity grows while broader trading cools

Other on-chain metrics suggest Solana's tokenized-assets narrative is already developing independently of the DTCC announcement. Kha Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of blockchain analytics platform Birdeye, told Cointelegraph that demand for tokenized stocks on Solana has been increasing even before DTCC's direct involvement.

According to Birdeye's H1 2026 report, tokenized-stock trading volume on Solana reached about $4.9 billion in the first half of the year-more than six times the volume recorded in the prior six-month period. Birdeye's third-quarter findings also indicate that by late September, more than 1 million accounts held tokenized stocks on Solana.

At the same time, broader network engagement has weakened. Token Terminal data shows Solana recorded about 6.9 billion transactions in the 30 days ending Nov. 11, down almost 40% versus the previous 30-day window. DEX trading also slipped: decentralized exchange volume fell 34.4% to $39.1 billion, while monthly active addresses decreased nearly 13% to 45.8 million. Network fees fell 39% to roughly $17 million over the same period.

Crucially, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on Solana rose instead: Birdeye cited that the value of tokenized RWAs climbed nearly 7% to $4.76 billion as of Nov. 11, up from $4.46 billion on Oct. 12. Taken together, the data points to a divergence-tokenized instruments appear to be growing even as overall trading activity softens.

Nguyen emphasized that DTCC's integration would not automatically boost Solana's transaction count or demand for SOL. In his words, a trade translates into one transaction regardless of whether it involves $100 or $100 million; the metric that matters is turnover rather than how much value is parked on-chain.

What needs to happen for institutions to“use” Solana

Nguyen argued that DTCC's integration would require active participation from banks and other financial firms to create a meaningful shift. He stressed that institutions would need enough liquidity to execute large trades and that they must do more than hold tokenized securities-there must be ongoing usage patterns such as trading, lending, and collateralization.

In his view, the assets must be“active, not idle”: traded continuously, deployed as collateral to borrow against, and used to support yield-producing strategies. Lin echoed that longer-term results depend less on which chain issues the assets and more on where secondary trading and collateral activity actually take place-plus where settlement ultimately occurs.

For readers tracking this space, the implication is practical: the DTCC-to-Solana timeline may be important, but the market will likely look for follow-through signals long before 2027. Those signals include institutional plans to issue and actively trade tokenized securities on Solana, as well as any regulatory evolution that widens transferability beyond restricted, registered-wallet structures.

As DTCC moves toward its planned connection and the regulatory environment remains a decisive variable, investors and builders should watch for two things: concrete institutional commitments to use Solana for secondary trading and collateral, and any U.S. clarification that determines whether tokenized securities can function more like open on-chain assets rather than permissioned holdings.

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