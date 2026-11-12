Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter 2026
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,663,381
|$
|927,468
|Cash, restricted
|-
|507,517
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $189,884 and $218,319, respectively
|4,981,264
|5,300,190
|Inventory, net
|2,654,584
|3,473,604
|Other current assets
|680,478
|144,143
|Asset held for sale - discontinued operations
|-
|6,144,793
|Current assets - discontinued operations
|18,512
|281,699
|Total current assets
|9,998,219
|16,779,414
|Property and equipment, net
|1,165,665
|1,273,310
|Right of use assets - operating leases, net
|302,088
|512,389
|Right of use assets - finance leases, net
|14,638
|205,340
|Amortizable intangible assets, net
|273,324
|338,059
|Indefinite-lived intangible assets
|217,000
|217,000
|Other noncurrent assets
|40,000
|40,000
|Noncurrent assets - discontinued operations
|-
|215,509
|Total assets
|$
|12,010,934
|$
|19,581,021
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,701,601
|$
|2,456,429
|Accrued payroll
|335,717
|79,559
|Accrued liabilities
|570,865
|499,811
|Accrued separation costs - related parties, current portion
|425,376
|109,236
|Stock appreciation rights liability
|-
|16,143
|Notes payable, current portion
|69,058
|66,026
|Lease liability - operating leases, current
|260,318
|285,534
|Lease liability - finance leases, current
|-
|48,866
|Current liabilities - discontinued operations
|19,288
|8,877,624
|Total current liabilities
|3,382,223
|12,439,228
|Note payable non-current
|164,532
|216,947
|Accrued separation costs - related parties, non-current
|-
|400,000
|Lease liability - operating leases, non-current
|49,629
|234,963
|Lease liability - finance leases, non-current
|-
|52,683
|Total liabilities
|3,596,384
|13,343,821
|Commitments & contingencies (see note 18)
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 58,559,901 and 57,493,776 shares issued, and 55,715,604 and 54,649,479 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|5,853
|5,746
|Additional paid-in capital
|45,795,786
|45,647,902
|Treasury stock: 2,644,297 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|(1,141,372
|)
|(1,141,372
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(36,245,717
|)
|(38,275,076
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|8,414,550
|6,237,200
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|12,010,934
|$
|19,581,021
(As Reported)
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|For the
|For the
|For the
|For the
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|11,951,720
|$
|15,676,898
|$
|37,185,415
|$
|47,340,603
|Cost of goods sold
|9,163,750
|11,820,619
|27,856,354
|35,285,248
|Gross margin
|2,787,970
|3,856,279
|9,329,061
|12,055,355
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|2,972,067
|3,192,918
|8,767,452
|10,304,968
|Total operating expenses
|2,972,067
|3,192,918
|8,767,452
|10,304,968
|Operating income (loss)
|(184,097
|)
|663,361
|561,609
|1,750,387
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income (expense), net
|2,896
|(15,274
|)
|(5,036
|)
|(22,925
|)
|Other leasing income
|-
|2,512
|-
|2,512
|Total other income (expense)
|2,896
|(12,762
|)
|(5,036
|)
|(20,413
|)
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|(181,201
|)
|650,599
|556,573
|1,729,974
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|28,391
|-
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(181,201
|)
|$
|650,599
|$
|528,182
|$
|1,729,974
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|$
|5,900
|$
|(2,369,795
|)
|$
|1,501,177
|$
|(3,821,096
|)
|Consolidated net income (loss)
|$
|(175,301
|)
|$
|(1,719,196
|)
|$
|2,029,359
|$
|(2,091,122
|)
|Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - basic
|$
|(0.003
|)
|$
|0.012
|$
|0.010
|$
|0.032
|Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - diluted
|$
|(0.003
|)
|$
|0.012
|$
|0.010
|$
|0.032
|Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic
|$
|0.000
|$
|(0.043
|)
|$
|0.027
|$
|(0.070
|)
|Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted
|$
|0.000
|$
|(0.043
|)
|$
|0.027
|$
|(0.070
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|54,726,344
|54,785,684
|54,675,382
|54,514,230
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|54,726,344
|54,785,684
|54,675,384
|54,514,230
(As Reported)
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|For the
|For the
| Nine
Months
Ended
| Nine
Months
Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,029,359
|$
|(2,091,122
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Gain on disposition of assets
|(2,685,277
|)
|-
|Loss on sale of fixed assets
|-
|106,591
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|608,539
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|213,564
|321,402
|Amortization of right of use asset
|210,302
|184,426
|Amortization of discount on notes payable
|-
|3,852
|Stock based compensation
|276,502
|361,115
|Gain on derecognition of note payable and accrued interest
|-
|(39,154
|)
|Change in value of stock appreciation rights
|(16,143
|)
|(1,077,098
|)
|Inventory valuation adjustment associated with facility closure
|1,376,699
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|(54,033
|)
|61,831
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|569,142
|2,837,800
|Inventory, net
|819,020
|367,600
|Other current assets
|(536,334
|)
|(114,539
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(778,965
|)
|(2,753,747
|)
|Accrued separation costs - related parties
|(83,860
|)
|(48,221
|)
|Deferred revenue
|-
|(5,700
|)
|Operating lease liability
|(210,551
|)
|(179,329
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|361,265
|(687,594
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash received from sale of land and building, net of costs
|8,782,365
|-
|Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment
|(31,183
|)
|(229,278
|)
|Cash received from disposition of asset
|10,000
|54,500
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|8,761,182
|(174,778
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payment for taxes related to shares issued for equity awards
|(128,511
|)
|-
|Principal payments on debt
|(8,826,354
|)
|(132,478
|)
|Principal payments on financing leases
|(6,189
|)
|(179,260
|)
|Cash received from line of credit
|-
|500,000
|Principal payments on line of credit
|-
|(500,000
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(8,961,054
|)
|(311,738
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|161,393
|(1,174,110
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|1,520,012
|2,380,195
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period - continuing operations
|$
|1,663,381
|$
|1,191,839
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period - discontinued operations
|$
|18,024
|$
|14,246
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|1,681,405
|$
|1,206,085
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|197,138
|$
|612,293
|Taxes
|$
|28,391
|$
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Issuance of common stock under compensation plans
|$
|107
|$
|82
|Issuance of common stock from common stock to be issued
|-
|$
|37
|Issuance of stock for cashless exercise of options
|-
|$
|8
|Capitalized interest on financing lease
|-
|$
|1,892
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted EBITDA Calculations
(unaudited)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|2026 YTD
|2025 YTD
|Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations (GAAP)
|$
|(181,201
|)
|$
|650,599
|$
|528,182
|$
|1,729,974
|Depreciation & Amortization (1)
|$
|71,662
|$
|72,555
|$
|213,564
|$
|212,215
|Interest expense (income), net
|$
|(2,896
|)
|$
|15,274
|$
|5,036
|$
|22,925
|Income tax provision
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|28,391
|$
|-
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|(112,435
|)
|$
|738,428
|$
|775,173
|$
|1,965,114
|Adjustments:
|Separation Costs
|$
|-
|$
|174,000
|$
|-
|$
|178,231
|Other Restructuring Costs
|$
|119,111
|$
|1,148
|$
|124,895
|$
|15,234
|Stock Compensation Expense (3)
|$
|228,754
|$
|(691,122
|)
|$
|260,359
|$
|(715,983
|)
|Other Legal & Transactional
|$
|3,060
|$
|125,000
|$
|97,923
|$
|222,560
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4)
|$
|238,490
|$
|347,454
|$
|1,258,350
|$
|1,665,156
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|$
|(50,084
|)
|$
|(50,977
|)
|$
|(148,829
|)
|$
|(147,480
|)
|Interest expense (income), net
|$
|2,896
|$
|(15,274
|)
|$
|(5,036
|)
|$
|(22,925
|)
|Income tax provision
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(28,391
|)
|$
|-
|Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (5)
|$
|191,302
|$
|281,204
|$
|1,076,094
|$
|1,494,751
|Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$
|0.003
|$
|0.005
|$
|0.020
|$
|0.027
|Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) (6)
|54,726,344
|54,785,684
|54,675,384
|54,514,230
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|2026 YTD
|2025 YTD
|Revenue (GAAP)
|$
|11,951,720
|$
|15,676,898
|$
|37,185,415
|$
|47,340,603
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|2,787,970
|$
|3,856,279
|$
|9,329,061
|$
|12,055,355
|Inventory Reserve
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) (7)
|$
|2,787,970
|$
|3,856,279
|$
|9,329,061
|$
|12,055,355
|Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP)
|23.3
|%
|24.6
|%
|25.1
|%
|25.5
|%
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|2026 YTD
|2025 YTD
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (4)
|$
|238,490
|$
|347,454
|$
|1,258,350
|$
|1,665,156
|Interest expense (income), net
|$
|2,896
|$
|(15,274
|)
|$
|(5,036
|)
|$
|(22,925
|)
|Income Tax Expense – net
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(28,391
|)
|$
|-
|Maintenance Capital Expenditures (8)
|$
|-
|$
|(1,236
|)
|$
|(27,339
|)
|$
|(29,317
|)
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (9)
|$
|241,386
|$
|330,944
|$
|1,197,584
|$
|1,612,914
|(1)
|Includes non-cash depreciation and amortization charges.
|(2)
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
|(3)
|Includes stock and options based compensation expense.
|(4)
|Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.
|(5)
|Adjusted Net Income adjustments for non-core items, including one-time organizational restructuring costs, gains or losses on sales of assets or subsidiaries, trade name impairments, amortization, losses on debt extinguishment, and stock-related expenses in 2026 and 2025.
|(6)
|GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
|(7)
|Adjusted Gross Profit is gross profit adjusted to remove the impact of inventory reserve adjustments or non-recurring inventory related gains or losses.
|(8)
|Maintenance Capital Expenditures are included in“Acquisition of property and equipment (GAAP)” on the consolidated statement of cash flows. They represent management's estimate of the capital spending needed to maintain the Company's current operations and exclude acquisitions (net of cash acquired) and capital expenditures intended to fund growth.
|(9)
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures. The Company believes Adjusted Free Cash Flow helps investors understand the cash generated by ongoing operations, before working capital changes and non-recurring items, after maintenance capital expenditures. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary spending because it does not deduct certain nondiscretionary obligations
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