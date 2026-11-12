Quotemedia Reports 9% Revenue Growth For Q3 2026

For more than two decades, QuoteMedia has focused on becoming the market data and technology partner financial institutions can rely on for comprehensive solutions, responsive service and compelling value.

Today, banks, brokerage firms, wealth managers, private equity firms and other financial organizations are increasingly seeking flexible, cost-effective alternatives to traditional market data providers. QuoteMedia addresses that demand through a broad suite of streaming market data feeds, XML/JSON APIs, financial content and analytics, and desktop and mobile applications including Quotestream Professional.

Our technology platform is designed to support organizations ranging from emerging financial firms to large-scale enterprise deployments. The breadth of our solutions allows clients to consolidate services with a single provider while giving QuoteMedia opportunities to expand those relationships as client requirements grow.

Highlights for Q3 2026 include the following:



Quarterly revenue increased 9%, or $446,872, to $5,601,427 in Q3 2026 from $5,154,555 in Q3 2025.

Gross margin improved to 54%, compared with 48% in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $85,327 to $462,989 in Q3 2026, compared with $377,662 in Q3 2025. Net loss decreased $209,637 to $157,555 in Q3 2026, compared with a net loss of $367,192 in Q3 2025.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased with the progress QuoteMedia has made during the third quarter, with year-over-year improvements across all of our key financial performance measures,” said Robert J. Thompson, Chairman of the Board at QuoteMedia.“We achieved solid revenue growth, expanded our gross margins, increased adjusted EBITDA, and significantly reduced our net loss. These results reflect the ongoing benefits of our focus on operational performance, continued demand for our market data and technology solutions, and our success in securing new business.

“During the quarter, we completed several significant new client agreements, further strengthening our enterprise customer base and expanding our revenue opportunities. We are also in the final stages of contract review with another major prospective client, a large financial institution, for which project work is already underway. We anticipate bringing this agreement to completion in the near term. These developments, combined with a strong pipeline of additional enterprise opportunities, position us well for continued growth.”

Reported earnings continue to reflect the accounting treatment and timing of development investments made in prior periods. As our development activities increasingly focus on enhancing, refining, and maintaining our existing product suite, a greater proportion of current development expenditures are recognized as operating expenses rather than capitalized. At the same time, amortization of development costs capitalized in previous periods remains elevated, though the impact of these historical development costs on reported earnings is expected to diminish over time as those assets fully amortize. These factors continue to affect reported earnings and EBITDA, but do not represent a corresponding reduction in current-period cash flow.

Outlook

“We believe the improvements achieved during the third quarter reflect positive underlying momentum in our business as we showed gains across all key metrics, and we expect this momentum to continue through the fourth quarter and in fiscal 2027,” added Robert J. Thompson.“The successful completion of several significant new client agreements and the advancement of additional major enterprise opportunities provide a solid foundation for future growth.

“Our sales pipeline remains strong, and we continue to see opportunities to expand our relationships with existing clients, attract new enterprise customers, and broaden the reach of our market data and technology solutions. With several new enterprise agreements now secured and additional significant opportunities nearing completion, we expect these relationships to contribute increasingly to revenue as implementation progresses through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy, improving operating performance, and building sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Conference Call Details

QuoteMedia will host a conference call on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss our Q3 2026 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: November 13, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Conference Link "Dial Me":

Dial-in numbers: 888-999-3182 Primary, 848-280-6330 Alternate

Conference ID: 3818457 PIN: 2420

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at:

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Zacks Investment Research, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Aviso Financial Inc., Securities, CNW Group, iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about QuoteMedia's future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, growth trajectory, pipeline opportunities, product development, and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings, which are available at All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Below are the specific forward-looking statements included in this press release:



We anticipate bringing this agreement to completion in the near term. These developments, combined with a strong pipeline of additional enterprise opportunities, position us well for continued growth.

We believe the improvements achieved during the third quarter reflect positive underlying momentum in our business, and we expect this momentum to continue through the fourth quarter and throughout fiscal 2027. With several new enterprise agreements now secured and additional significant opportunities nearing completion, we expect these relationships to contribute increasingly to revenue as implementation progresses through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.



QuoteMedia Investor Relations

Dave Shworan

Email: ...

Call: (250) 954-3216 ext. 2101

Note 1 on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as a non-GAAP financial measure, provides meaningful information to investors in terms of enhancing their understanding of our operating performance and results, as it allows investors to more easily compare our financial performance on a consistent basis compared to the prior year periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also corresponds with the way we expect investment analysts to evaluate and compare our results. Any non-GAAP pro forma financial measures should be considered only as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or in isolation from, or superior to, our other measures of financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., plus: 1) depreciation and amortization, 2) stock compensation expense, 3) interest expense, 4) foreign exchange loss (or minus a foreign exchange gain), and 5) income tax expense. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies, investors and financial institutions in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. The table below provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

QuoteMedia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Loss: