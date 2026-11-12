NVDA INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Updates NVIDIA Corporation Securities Class Action Investigation Following CEO Jensen Huang's Resignation Amid Board Review And Revelations Ahead Of January 8, 2027 Lead Plaintiff Deadline



Class Period: Oct. 9, 2025 – Nov. 8, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 8, 2027

Visit:

Contact Email: ...

Direct Firm Phone: 844-916-0895 Blog:

Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO

Today, NVIDIA officially announced that co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has resigned, effective immediately, following a special board review and investigation. The executive shakeup comes on the heels of explosive reports from The Wall Street Journal and other outlets regarding NVIDIA's board meetings detailing undisclosed personal relationships. These disclosures include Huang's initial admission regarding an affair with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Singapore-based data center operator Megaspeed whom U.S. authorities flagged as a potential security risk, alongside subsequent reports from The New York Times revealing a second extramarital affair with an internal subordinate, NVIDIA Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell.

CFO Colette Kress has been named interim CEO while the board conducts a search for a permanent successor. The cascading governance and national security crisis has triggered steep stock sell-offs, wiping out billions in market capitalization and creating severe market volatility as investors evaluate the leadership transition ahead of the upcoming January 8, 2027 lead plaintiff deadline.

Allegations in the Pending Securities Class Action

The latest developments come on the heels of a securities class action lawsuit recently filed against NVIDIA and key executives.

The complaint alleges that defendants concealed that Jensen Huang was engaged in a personal relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Megaspeed-a key ecosystem partner scrutinized over the circumvention of U.S. semiconductor export controls-whom U.S. officials reportedly identified as a suspected intelligence asset. The lawsuit contends that these undisclosed ties rendered NVIDIA's public assurances regarding its business dealings and export compliance-including NVIDIA's October 9, 2025 statement asserting "no evidence of diversion" of its chips through Megaspeed, and Huang's subsequent statements characterizing dealings with Megaspeed as ordinary and routine-materially false and misleading.

The complaint further highlights that these concealed relationships exposed NVIDIA to severe governance, operational, and national security risks that materialized when the board launched its emergency investigation, erasing billions in market value.

What can Nvidia Investors Do?

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock during the Class Period (Oct. 9, 2025 – Nov. 8, 2026), you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 8, 2027 deadline.