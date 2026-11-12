TRM Labs Launches Beacon Concierge To Help Law Enforcement Worldwide Interdict And Seize Illicit Crypto Funds On Any Chain In Any Asset

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A managed service from the Beacon Network supports agencies from first lead to action, with no TRM license required.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, the AI investigations company, today announced Beacon Concierge, a managed service that helps any verified law enforcement agency work with stablecoin issuers and exchanges to interdict and seize illicit crypto funds, whether or not the agency is a TRM customer.

Beacon concierge supports investigations and seizures on any chain, in any asset.

The network behind Concierge is already substantial. Beacon has over 200 members covering 80% of crypto trading volume, and the average time to action when flagged funds reach a member is measured in minutes.

More than USD 200 million has been interdicted with Beacon members to date, and Beacon Concierge has already supported 15 cases for 14 agencies in 10 countries with over USD 35 million frozen. The Financial Action Task Force cited the Beacon Network in its November 2025 asset recovery guidance as a leading public-private model.

TRM's investigators help trace the funds, prepare the evidence package, flag the addresses in the Beacon Network and support the request through freeze and seizure.

Stablecoin issuers can freeze funds on-chain, a capability with no equivalent in traditional finance. But many agencies struggle to reach them. Knowing how to package a request, which issuer or chain to approach, and how to move fast while funds are in motion is hard, and in large incidents stolen funds have been split across thousands of transactions within days.

“Criminals move quickly, and the agencies pursuing them need a clear path to the issuers who can act,” said Esteban Castaño, CEO and co-founder of TRM Labs.“Beacon Concierge puts our investigators, our tracing and the Beacon Network behind every verified agency, so more cases can move from first lead to issuer action.”

The scale of the problem is clear in the Beacon Network's response to the Binance exploit. Beacon, to date, has labeled more than 26,000 addresses across 14 blockchains, traced more than 67,000 transfers and links, including over 1,050 cross-chain swaps, and followed funds from 59 origin addresses an average of 10 hops and as far as 71. Network members flagged 39% of the addresses, and Beacon added the other 61% automatically from those flags. The network delivered more than 45,000 alerts to participating platforms.

The Binance hack shows why cross chain and multi-asset coordination is more important than ever. No investigator could have followed every branch by hand. Beacon Concierge is built so

that any agency, not only those with a large team and an existing issuer relationship, can put that kind of coverage behind a case.

Getting started is simple. An agency verifies once, with no TRM license required, and makes a single submission that covers every participating issuer and every supported chain. From there, TRM does the work: tracing the funds, building the evidence package, flagging the addresses in Beacon and routing the request to the issuer. TRM stays with the case through the issuer's decision and prioritizes the most severe harms first.

Beacon Concierge is available now to verified law enforcement agencies worldwide. Request support at....

About the Beacon Network

Launched by TRM Labs in August 2025, the Beacon Network connects vetted law enforcement, exchanges, stablecoin issuers, payment firms and security researchers in real time, so illicit funds can be identified and interdicted before they are cashed out. Learn more at trmlabs.com/beacon-network.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs is the AI investigations company, built to detect and disrupt the criminal networks that exploit frontier technologies, including cryptocurrency and AI. Combining Ardence, the AI-native investigations platform and disruption network infrastructure, TRM is built for high-consequence environments where accuracy, auditability, and security are essential. TRM is trusted by 600+ government agencies and financial institutions across 75 countries to counter fraud, scams, cyber crime, child exploitation, money laundering, and sanctions evasion, among other illicit activities. To learn more, visit

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