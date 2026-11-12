Ali Talai Shares Asset Protection Strategies At California Landlord Conference

Ali Talai of Talai Law Offices, Inc. presented“Are You Worth Suing? How Apartment Owners Can Reduce Risk and Protect Their Assets” at the Apartment Owners Association of California, Inc. (AOA)“Million Dollar” Trade Show and Landlording Conference in Long Beach, CA.

Ali Talai of Talai Law Offices Spoke at California's AOA Landlord Conference on August 19, 2026, Sharing Asset Protection Strategies for Apartment Owners

- Ali Talai, Esq., LL.M.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Talai Law Offices, Inc. is pleased to announce that its founder and principal attorney, Ali Talai, Esq., LL.M. (Taxation), was a featured seminar speaker at the Apartment Owners Association of California, Inc. (AOA) “Million Dollar” Trade Show and Landlording Conference on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. Mr. Talai presented a free educational seminar titled“Are You Worth Suing? How Apartment Owners Can Reduce Risk and Protect Their Assets” at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

The seminar addressed the legal and financial risks apartment owners face and how proactive planning can help protect the assets they have worked hard to build. Mr. Talai discussed why property owners may become targets of lawsuits, what it means to appear financially collectible, and why having significant assets can create additional exposure without the right protections in place.

Attendees also learned about the five layers of a real asset protection plan and why relying on a single strategy may leave important gaps. The presentation highlighted common mistakes involving insurance coverage, limited liability companies (LLCs), and documentation that can quietly increase an owner's exposure to legal claims.

“Protecting your assets requires more than checking a box or relying on one legal structure,” said Mr. Talai.“Apartment owners need to understand how their insurance, business entities, and personal asset protection strategies work together. Taking a proactive approach can help reduce unnecessary risks and preserve the wealth they have built over time.”

The annual AOA conference brings together California rental property owners and managers for a day of educational seminars, industry resources, and professional support. Founded in 1977, AOA is California's largest apartment association, with more than 20,000 members representing over 70,000 rental housing providers statewide. The free, one-day event featured expert-led presentations, more than 150 exhibitors, and on-site legal and brokerage support.

The conference also supported the Union Rescue Mission's“Christmas in August” Toy Drive, inviting attendees to donate new, unwrapped toys for children and families in need. Representing Talai Law Offices at the event alongside Mr. Talai were legal assistant Helia Zahedi Tehrani and paralegal Tara McHill.

Mr. Talai's practice focuses on estate and tax planning strategies for physicians, real estate investors, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals and their families. His work includes helping clients develop practical approaches to asset protection, plan for wealth transfers, and make informed decisions about their financial futures. His background in real estate and advanced legal training in taxation allow him to address complex planning considerations in practical terms.

Through educational presentations and community engagement, Talai Law Offices remains committed to helping individuals and business owners understand their legal options and take meaningful steps toward protecting their assets. For apartment owners and other real estate investors, understanding potential risks before a dispute arises can be an important part of building a more secure financial future.

For more information about Talai Law Offices or its legal services, visit .

About Talai Law Offices

Talai Law Offices is a boutique law firm providing legal services in the following areas of law: Estate and Tax Planning, Probate, and Business Planning. We have built our excellent reputation by helping clients build and protect their future, developing long-lasting relationships with our clients, who rely on us to help them make their most important business and personal decisions.

We are committed to our clients and dedicated to providing prompt responses with an understanding of their needs. Talai Law Offices takes pride in going beyond the simple delivery of high quality legal services. With our devotion to trust, efficiency and service, our firm strives to help each client achieve success with their unique needs and goals.

A client-first firm, Talai Law Offices takes great pleasure seeing them succeed in their goals. Mr. Ali Talai provides sophisticated estate and tax planning strategies to physicians, real estate investors, and high-net-worth individuals and their families, and develops interfamily wealth transfer strategies for closely held businesses.

Read the original press release on Talai Law Offices, Inc's website: press-releases/ali-talai-shares-asset-protection-strategies-at-california-landlord-conference/

Ali Talai, Esq.

Talai Law Offices, Inc.

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