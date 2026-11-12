Dana Safety Supply Expands In Arkansas With New Rogers/Bentonville Location

Dana Safety Supply's New Roger's/Bentonville location

Dana Safety Supply targets an early December opening for its 55th location in Rogers, Arkansas, serving four states and hiring Emergency Vehicle Technicians.

- David Russo, CEO, Dana Safety SupplyGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dana Safety Supply, a national provider of emergency vehicle upfitting and public safety equipment, has selected the Rogers/Bentonville, Arkansas area for its 55th location nationwide. The expansion will bring additional installation capacity and local support to Northwest Arkansas while serving agencies across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.Located at 817 Lester Lane in Rogers, the new operation will occupy nearly 30,000 square feet, with plans for eight or more installation bays and indoor staging for more than 40 vehicles. The company is targeting an early December 2026 opening.“When an agency needs vehicles on the road, distance shouldn't stand in the way of getting them built,” says David Russo, President and CEO of Dana Safety Supply.“Rogers puts our people and installation capabilities closer to customers in the four-state region. We're investing in the space and the experienced team to support those agencies for the long term.”Regional General Manager Ryan Simpson will oversee the new location. A longtime DSS manager who has led the company's Little Rock operation for years, Simpson brings extensive experience managing the day-to-day demands of emergency vehicle upfitting. Industry veteran Steve Raymond will serve as the location's Operations Manager. Regional Sales Manager Cody Craig brings extensive industry sales experience and the perspective of a recently retired law enforcement officer.“Ryan knows what it takes to run a successful shop, and Cody understands the equipment from both the sales side and the officer's side,” Russo continues.“That experience matters when an agency is trusting us with the vehicles and equipment its people depend on every day.”As a full service public safety distributor, Dana Safety Supply not only equips emergency vehicles with warning lights, sirens, push bumpers and interior equipment needed for duty, but also officer worn and used equipment including body armor, uniforms, crowd control and less lethal equipment.“We handle everything from boots, to badges,” says Cody Craig, Regional Sales Manager.“When customers get to know us they find out pretty quickly we're a one stop shop. That's a huge time saver for agencies.”Dana Safety Supply is also the driving force behind hardening the nation's patrol vehicles with their BallisTechVehicle Armoring Solutions. BallisTech systems have been credited for saving the lives of seven officers so far in real world events since the company began upfitting vehicles with the bullet resistant technology.Dana Safety Supply will be hiring numerous Emergency Vehicle Technicians for the new Rogers operation. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the companies careers page.Dana Safety Supply is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. More location announcements are coming soon. For more information, visit

Thomas Sabo

Dana Safety Supply

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Dana Safety Supply Expands in Arkansas with New Rogers/Bentonville Location News Provided By Dana Safety Supply November 12, 2026, 22:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Military Industry



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