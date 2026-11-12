Silverfort Ltd / Key word(s): Research Update

Silverfort Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Augmented Identity Security Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment

12.11.2026 / 22:35 CET/CEST

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Silverfort's Runtime Access Protection acts as an identity control plane to stop AI attacks, securing identities from AD to AI PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverfort, the Identity Security company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Augmented Identity Security Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc# US54116526, November 2026).



The need for Augmented Identity Security

Identity Security is evolving. For years it focused on the front door: verify who is logging in, grant access, and trust policy to govern what happens next. That approach partially worked when identities were human, but quickly fell apart when machine identities, then AI agents, arrived on the scene. AI attacks target identity directly, and since the attack surface is outgrowing most organizations' ability to govern it, control has to extend beyond login to what happens next. Identity Security is now where and how organizations can control access, contain risk, and stop attacks. Silverfort protects identities at runtime, before access is granted, so teams can act on identity risk as it happens, without waiting for patches, policies or tech debt to be cleared. IDC MarketScape's recommendation for when to consider Silverfort In its guidance to buyers, IDC suggests considering Silverfort when, "Your organization wants visibility across on-premises and cloud identities, or runs Active Directory and legacy protocols that cannot take an agent or an application change, and wants real-time MFA, risk-based access, just-in-time access, and service-account protection on its existing stack, alongside vault, governance, and compliance tooling." "For years, identity was a checkpoint, built wherever the technology allowed. Everywhere else, protection was taken on faith. Risk never agreed to that arrangement," said Emanuel Figueroa, Senior Research Analyst, Identity and Access Management Security, IDC. "Organizations need identity protections that reach modern and legacy infrastructure alike. Silverfort enforces controls at the authentication layer, including for systems and protocols that cannot support endpoint agents, which gives organizations a way to extend those protections to the environments they already operate." "Not before the attack and not after it, but at the moment of impact. That's when Identity Security has to step up and stop attacks. AI-powered attacks don't break in, they log in, and they move faster than any human can respond," said Ron Rasin, Chief Strategy Officer of Silverfort. "It's great to see the IDC MarketScape recognize Identity Security as a category. It's a sign of how far it has come and of the market catching up to where it needs to go. Organizations now need to budget for protecting the identity layer, because that's where AI-driven attacks succeed or fail. We're proud to be named to the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape." Silverfort enforces access controls inline at the moment of access to support organizations with four core use cases:

Protecting NHI and AI Agents. Discover and protect all non-human identities and AI agents across the cloud and on-prem with real-time access policies, least privilege enforcement and dynamic controls. Get full visibility into what every agent is doing and enforce policy on every tool call before it reaches critical systems.



Defending against AI Attacks. Prevent AI attacks from moving deeper into an organization and accessing critical systems. Enforce controls at runtime, before access is granted, to intercept lateral movement and privilege escalation before attacks can spread.



Securing Active Directory and Legacy Systems from AI attacks.

Scaling privileged access security without a vault. Source: "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Augmented Identity Security Solutions 2026 - US54116526. Silverfort is positioned in the Leaders Category. About Silverfort Silverfort is the Runtime Identity Security Platform that pioneered inline enforcement to stop AI attacks, protecting every identity, from AI agents to Active Directory, across on-prem and cloud environments. Its patented Runtime Access Protection sits directly in the authentication path across identity providers and directories, enforcing the right decision at the moment access is requested, without changing the systems or workflows teams already use. Silverfort stops AI attacks, secures privileged access without a vault, protects non-human identities and AI agents, and brings modern runtime controls to legacy infrastructure, securing it from AI. Trusted by more than 1,200 organizations worldwide, including several Fortune 50 companies. About IDC MarketScape IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.



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