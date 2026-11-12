Media Notice: Ranchman's - The Legend Lives On

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The following is a media advisory and is intended for members of the media only.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 50 years, Ranchman's has been a Calgary institution, bringing generations together through country music, dancing and Western hospitality.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Ranchman's will share an update on its new location and unveil its vision for the future, building on the traditions that have made it an iconic part of Calgary's entertainment scene. The event will feature a preview of what's ahead as well as live music.

When:

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Media are asked to arrive by 3:00 p.m. for check-in and setup.; the formal announcement begins at 3:30 p.m.

Location:

Ranchman's

9615 Macleod Trail S

Calgary, AB T2J 0P6

Additional Information:

. Media are asked to RSVP to Shannon Wentz via email at...

. A digital media kit will be available to attending media.

Media Inquiries:

Ryan Townend

WJ Agency, on behalf of Ranchman's

... or 1.877.770.0840 ext 2896

*WJ Agency is Ranchman's PR and communications agency, supporting the brand's next chapter through strategic communications, media relations and public relations initiatives.