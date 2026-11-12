Airjoule Technologies Schedules Release Of Third Quarter 2026 Results And Conference Call
To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor section of the AirJoule Technologies website at . To participate by phone, dial 877-407-6184.
An archived webcast will be available following the call.
About AirJoule Technologies Corporation
AirJoule Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AIRJ) is an advanced technology company whose purpose is to free the world of its water and energy constraints. The company is commercializing its proprietary AirJouleTM technology for atmospheric water generation and dehumidification through a joint venture with GE Vernova. AirJoule Technologies also owns BitSink, a U.S. manufacturer of cooling, power distribution and modular infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing data centers. For more information, visit .
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Investor Relations & Media:
Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance
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