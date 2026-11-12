Airjoule Technologies Schedules Release Of Third Quarter 2026 Results And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RONAN, Mont., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the“Company”) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 results before market open on Monday, November 16, 2026. Company management will host a conference call and Q&A session to discuss the results at 8:30 AM ET on the same day.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor section of the AirJoule Technologies website at . To participate by phone, dial 877-407-6184.

An archived webcast will be available following the call.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AIRJ) is an advanced technology company whose purpose is to free the world of its water and energy constraints. The company is commercializing its proprietary AirJouleTM technology for atmospheric water generation and dehumidification through a joint venture with GE Vernova. AirJoule Technologies also owns BitSink, a U.S. manufacturer of cooling, power distribution and modular infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing data centers. For more information, visit .

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Investor Relations & Media:

Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

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