CVRX SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Cvrx, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Cvrx Class Action Lawsuit

CVRx,Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) Investors: Investors who suffered substantial losses are encouraged to submit your losses now to evaluate their legal rights and recovery options.

CVRx, Inc. ($CVRX) Securities Class Action

CVRx's sole commercial product is Barostim, an FDA-approved implantable neuromodulation device designed to improve symptoms for patients suffering from heart failure. Historically, CVRx assured investors that its growth strategy was anchored by a complete sales force transformation and high approval rates from Medicare Advantage payers.

CVRx repeatedly highlighted a “$10.5 billion market opportunity” with less than 1% penetration, reassuring the market earlier this year that its sales force transformation was“largely complete.”

However, after market close on August 6, 2026, CVRx disclosed a series of severe operational and legal headwinds:

In response to these revelations, CVRx's stock price cratered 60% on August 7, 2026.

Three days later, on August 10, 2026, CVRx abruptly terminated its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Robert John.

FOCUS OF THE HAGENS BERMAN INVESTIGATION

WHAT CVRx (CVRX) INVESTORS & WHISTLEBLOWERS CAN DO



Investors: If you invested in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) and suffered significant financial losses, you can submit your losses now.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CVRx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

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