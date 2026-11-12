Saleshood MCP Brings Trusted Revenue Enablement Into The AI Tools Sales Teams Already Use

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue teams get questions answered, find approved content, create buyer-ready assets, and share them to their Digital Sales Rooms from Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Glean, Perplexity, or any AI tool that supports MCP

San Francisco, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the AI-Powered Revenue Enablement Platform, today announced SalesHood MCP, which brings trusted answers, approved content, and Digital Sales Rooms into the AI tools sellers already use. Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), SalesHood MCP works with any AI tool that supports MCP, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Glean, and Perplexity, and is available now on every SalesHood plan.

Sellers already turn to AI tools for answers, but a general-purpose AI tool doesn't know a company's current messaging or which assets are approved. Answers drift off-message, and getting the right content to a buyer still means switching tools and doing it by hand.

"Your sellers have already picked their AI, and asking them to switch is a losing fight," said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. "What their AI is missing is governance: the right messaging and the right content behind every answer. SalesHood makes sure that when your teams ask questions, they get answers they can trust."

SalesHood MCP makes SalesHood the source of truth inside a seller's AI tool. When a buyer asks for more on a product, the seller asks their AI tool for talking points, a demo video, and a customer success story from SalesHood, and gets all three in one answer. One more request adds the video and the story to the buyer's Digital Sales Rooms. The AI tool also creates something new on request, such as a one-page overview in the buyer's own branding, which the seller reviews and adds to the same room. The AI tool asks the seller's permission before anything is shared, and the content appears in the Digital Sales Room right away.

Key capabilities include:



Answer questions in plain language: Sellers ask questions in their AI tool and get answers drawn from approved content in their company's SalesHood library.

Find the right asset: Sellers search for specific assets and narrow the results to content that is approved to share with buyers.

Share to Digital Sales Rooms: The AI tool lists a seller's Digital Sales Rooms and adds library assets to the right one, with the seller approving every share.

Add AI-created content: Content a seller creates in their AI tool, such presentations, proposals and personalized follow ups for a buyer, goes into a Digital Sales Room as a new page. Governance and permissions: Every request runs as the signed-in user through secure sign-in, so nobody sees content they couldn't open in SalesHood itself, and only content approved for buyers gets shared.

"The first version is built for sellers: find the right content, get answers they can trust, and share with buyers without leaving their AI tool," said Brett McBee-Wise, SVP of Product at SalesHood. "This is the start. We'll keep bringing more of SalesHood into the AI tools our customers already use, so that more of the work gets done where people are already working."

Learn more at saleshood.com/integrations/mcp, or book a demo to see SalesHood MCP with your own content.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is the AI-Powered Revenue Enablement Platform that helps GTM teams multiply their impact. SalesHood hyper-personalizes sales readiness, buyer engagement, and sales execution with purpose-built AI, so revenue teams get productive faster, sell more consistently, and guide buyers more effectively.

Built for modern go-to-market teams, SalesHood brings Content Management, Training & Onboarding, AI Coaching & Role Play, Guided Selling, and Digital Sales Rooms together in one platform, with AI delivering answers, actions, and guidance across every workflow. The result is faster readiness, higher win rates, larger deal sizes, and measurable business impact.

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