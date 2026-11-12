Methanol Market Volume To Reach 145.4 Million Tons By 2032 Driven By Petrochemical Demand & Marine Fuel Adoption - Reports Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global methanol market 120.2 million tons in 2026 to 124.6 million tons in 2027 and reach 145.4 million tons by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.15% over 2027–2032. Expanding petrochemical conversion capacity, particularly in China, along with the rising use of methanol as a marine and road transport fuel, is broadening demand well beyond traditional chemical applications. Renewable and waste-based methanol projects are also taking shape, giving buyers new supply options as the push for lower-carbon fuels gathers pace. However, volatile feedstock costs and shipping disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East are adding procurement risk, making secure sourcing and flexible supply arrangements increasingly important for sustained growth.
Methanol Industry Upcoming Trends & Developments :
Rising Downstream Conversion Capacity in Key Producing Hubs
New petrochemical units coming online, especially in China, are drawing more methanol into the production of plastics building blocks. Methanol-to-olefins operations in particular turn the chemical into feedstock for everyday materials, giving suppliers a larger industrial outlet. How much of that becomes open-market demand, though, depends on plant economics and operating rates.
Shipping Industry Moving Toward Cleaner Fuel Choices
Shipping companies are increasingly turning to green methanol as they work to cut emissions. A growing fleet of methanol-ready vessels and early bunkering deliveries at major ports show the fuel is shifting from pilot projects to real-world use. Suppliers able to deliver at methanol-capable ports stand to benefit most.
Waste-Based Methanol Projects Gaining Ground
Projects that convert municipal waste and biomass into methanol are moving toward commercial scale, offering buyers a circular and renewable sourcing route. Most of this capacity is still under development, but defined production timelines are helping buyers plan future supply. Its real value will depend on dependable, consistent output once plants start up.
Methanol Industry Segments:
By Feedstock
- Natural Gas
- Coal
- Renewable (Biomass, Municipal Solid Waste)
- Others (Carbon Dioxide, Green Hydrogen, Petroleum Residues)
By Derivative / Application
- Traditional Chemical
- Energy-related
By End-use Industry
- Automotive & Transportation
- Chemicals
- Marine Fuel
- Others (Electronics, Power)
By Grade
- Chemical Grade
- Fuel Grade
- Others (Ultra-Clean/Battery Grade and Renewable (Bio-/E-Methanol))
By Geography
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
For a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:
Methanol Market Share by Region
Asia-Pacific Holding Its Position as the Demand Centre
Asia-Pacific remains the heart of methanol consumption, driven largely by China's industrial conversion needs and its reliance on imported supply. This gives producers elsewhere a direct route to Chinese buyers without owning a local plant, while regional producers continue to grow their output and sales.
Export-Focused Supply Hubs Across Other Regions
North America and the Middle East and Africa serve as important supply bases, with large gas-based plants shipping cargoes to buyers in Europe and Asia. Europe is also building a marine-fuel channel through bio-methanol bunkering at major ports, while South America's biodiesel sector sources methanol through both imports and local purchases.
Methanol Companies
- Atlantic Methanol
- BASF SE
- Carbon Recycling International (CRI)
- Celanese Corporation
- China National Chemical Corporation Ltd. (ChemChina)
- Coogee
- Enerkem
- Eni S.p.A.
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)
- INEOS
- Kaveh Methanol Company
- Kingboard Holdings Limited
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Methanex Corporation
- MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.
- Natgasoline
- OCI
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) Proman SABIC
- Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group
- Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited
- Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd.
“The methanol market is expanding as petrochemical conversion capacity grows, shipping and road transport adopt cleaner fuel options, and waste-based production moves closer to commercial scale. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across feedstocks, applications, end-use industries, grades, and regions, giving decision-makers insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.
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