Methanol Market Volume To Reach 145.4 Million Tons By 2032 Driven By Petrochemical Demand & Marine Fuel Adoption - Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The methanol market is driven by expanding petrochemical capacity across China, the United States, and emerging Asian economies, the marine sector's shift toward low-carbon fuels and growing adoption of green methanol, increasing use of methanol-to-olefins (MTO) routes, the expansion of waste-to-methanol projects using municipal solid waste (MSW) gasification, and rising e-methanol demand supported by CO2-utilization hubs across Europe.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global methanol market 120.2 million tons in 2026 to 124.6 million tons in 2027 and reach 145.4 million tons by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.15% over 2027–2032. Expanding petrochemical conversion capacity, particularly in China, along with the rising use of methanol as a marine and road transport fuel, is broadening demand well beyond traditional chemical applications. Renewable and waste-based methanol projects are also taking shape, giving buyers new supply options as the push for lower-carbon fuels gathers pace. However, volatile feedstock costs and shipping disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East are adding procurement risk, making secure sourcing and flexible supply arrangements increasingly important for sustained growth.

Methanol Industry Upcoming Trends & Developments :

Rising Downstream Conversion Capacity in Key Producing Hubs

New petrochemical units coming online, especially in China, are drawing more methanol into the production of plastics building blocks. Methanol-to-olefins operations in particular turn the chemical into feedstock for everyday materials, giving suppliers a larger industrial outlet. How much of that becomes open-market demand, though, depends on plant economics and operating rates.

Shipping Industry Moving Toward Cleaner Fuel Choices

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to green methanol as they work to cut emissions. A growing fleet of methanol-ready vessels and early bunkering deliveries at major ports show the fuel is shifting from pilot projects to real-world use. Suppliers able to deliver at methanol-capable ports stand to benefit most.

Waste-Based Methanol Projects Gaining Ground

Projects that convert municipal waste and biomass into methanol are moving toward commercial scale, offering buyers a circular and renewable sourcing route. Most of this capacity is still under development, but defined production timelines are helping buyers plan future supply. Its real value will depend on dependable, consistent output once plants start up.

Methanol Industry Segments:

By Feedstock

Natural Gas

Coal

Renewable (Biomass, Municipal Solid Waste)

Others (Carbon Dioxide, Green Hydrogen, Petroleum Residues)

By Derivative / Application

Traditional Chemical

Energy-related

By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals

Marine Fuel

Others (Electronics, Power)

By Grade

Chemical Grade

Fuel Grade

Others (Ultra-Clean/Battery Grade and Renewable (Bio-/E-Methanol))

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a comprehensive analysis of the market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:

Methanol Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific Holding Its Position as the Demand Centre

Asia-Pacific remains the heart of methanol consumption, driven largely by China's industrial conversion needs and its reliance on imported supply. This gives producers elsewhere a direct route to Chinese buyers without owning a local plant, while regional producers continue to grow their output and sales.

Export-Focused Supply Hubs Across Other Regions

North America and the Middle East and Africa serve as important supply bases, with large gas-based plants shipping cargoes to buyers in Europe and Asia. Europe is also building a marine-fuel channel through bio-methanol bunkering at major ports, while South America's biodiesel sector sources methanol through both imports and local purchases.

Methanol Companies

Atlantic Methanol

BASF SE

Carbon Recycling International (CRI)

Celanese Corporation

China National Chemical Corporation Ltd. (ChemChina)

Coogee

Enerkem

Eni S.p.A.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)

INEOS

Kaveh Methanol Company

Kingboard Holdings Limited

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Methanex Corporation

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

Natgasoline

OCI



Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Proman SABIC

Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited

Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd.

“The methanol market is expanding as petrochemical conversion capacity grows, shipping and road transport adopt cleaner fuel options, and waste-based production moves closer to commercial scale. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across feedstocks, applications, end-use industries, grades, and regions, giving decision-makers insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

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