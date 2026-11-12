Montauk Renewables Re-Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For Monday, November 16, 2026, At 8:30 A.M. ET
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. ET
|Participant Access:
|[Link Here ]
Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. Please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860 if you experience technical difficulties.
The conference call and webcast will have a live Q&A session and be available here and on the Company's website at .
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 16, 2027.
About Montauk Renewables, Inc.
Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, develops, operates and manages landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at 13 projects and ongoing development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit .
Company Contact:
John Ciroli
Chief Legal Officer (CLO) & Secretary
...
(412) 747-8700
Investor Relations Contact:
Georg Venturatos
Gateway Group
...
(949) 574-3860
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