Montauk Renewables Re-Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For Monday, November 16, 2026, At 8:30 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk” or“the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), has rescheduled its conference call and webcast for Monday, November 16, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company expects to issue a press release reporting the financial results and file its Form 10-Q for its third quarter 2026 before the open of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call and webcast. Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Participant Access: [Link Here ]

Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. Please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860 if you experience technical difficulties.

The conference call and webcast will have a live Q&A session and be available here and on the Company's website at .

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 16, 2027.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, develops, operates and manages landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at 13 projects and ongoing development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit .

Company Contact:

John Ciroli

Chief Legal Officer (CLO) & Secretary

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(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos

Gateway Group

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(949) 574-3860