Super League To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Monday, November 16, 2026
The Company's results will be presented in a letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Matt Edelman, which will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.superleague.com. A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.
About Super League
Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) connects brands with the 3.5 billion-person global gaming population through advertising and branded content programs across gaming and digital media platforms. The Company generates revenue by delivering these programs through proprietary interactive formats, creator content, immersive experiences, data-driven insights, and strategic campaign services designed to improve marketing performance. By translating player behavior into actionable intelligence, Super League serves as a trusted partner helping brands reach and influence consumers who play video games. With a deep understanding of this highly engaged yet under-monetized audience, Super League is positioned to capture an increasing share of brand advertising spend as the market continues to expand.
Investor Relations Contact:
Allan Rosenthal
Intelligent IR ATX
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