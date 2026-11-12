Exco Technologies Limited Announces Fourth Quarter Results On December 2, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2026 after the close of business on Wednesday December 2, 2026.

Exco's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday December 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the listen only live audio webcast, please log on to , or a few minutes before the event.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For those unable to participate on December 3, 2026, an archived version will be available on the Exco website ( ) until December 18, 2026.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 4,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)Matthew Posno, Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer(905) 477-3065, Ext 7265