Dynamiq Selects Controlbright

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ControlBright's approach to connectivity lets the building performance solutions provider reach multiple customer sites at once, without network reconfiguration

HERMANTOWN, MN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ControlBright, Inc., a provider of remote access systems for HVAC, building automation, and lighting controls, today announced that Dynamiq, a building performance solutions provider, has standardized on ControlBright for secure remote connectivity across its customer sites. After a series of test deployments, Dynamiq replaced all of its existing remote access units in the field with ControlBright hardware.The challenge: overlapping networks at customer sitesDynamiq delivers building performance solutions across a wide range of industries. Its services depend on reliable connections into many customer sites, where the team provides analytics, monitors building performance metrics, troubleshoots issues, and pushes updates.Dynamiq's previous remote access platform became difficult to scale. It required every site to use a unique IP subnet to work properly. In practice, many sites share the same addressing scheme, and customers were often unwilling to re-address their entire building automation network just to enable remote access. That left Dynamiq unable to reliably connect to multiple sites at the same time.The solution: connect as-is, even with shared IP schemesControlBright removes those limits. With ControlBright, customer sites don't need to be reconfigured, even when they use the same IP scheme as other sites. Deployment is quick and requires minimal configuration, so Dynamiq can bring sites online without disrupting customer networks.“We were really struggling with trying to simultaneously connect into multiple customer sites using our existing vendor,” said Eric Hunsberger, Manager at Dynamiq.“We heard about ControlBright and did a few test deployments to trial the solution. We were so impressed we ended up swapping all of our existing units in the field with ControlBright hardware.”“We're also using the ControlBright network to provide us with an easy outbound path from our customers' building automation system (BAS) data to our AWS cloud, where we run predictive modeling to help address service issues before they become a significant impact on our customers' business,” Hunsberger added.“Overlapping IP schemes are one of the most common obstacles to remote access in building automation, and asking customers to re-address their networks is rarely an option,” said Chad Behling, CEO at ControlBright.“Dynamiq's results show what's possible when remote access works with a site's existing network instead of against it. We look forward to supporting Dynamiq as it continues to grow.”

Chad Behling

ControlBright

+1 218-729-2131

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Dynamiq Selects ControlBright News Provided By ControlBright November 12, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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