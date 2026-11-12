NWA Advanced Medical Announces Regenerative Medicine And Cellular Therapy For Joint Pain In Bentonville And Hot Springs

Arkansas Health & Aesthetics clinic in Bentonville, Arkansas

Non-surgical options for adults managing knee, hip, shoulder, back, and neck pain - free evaluations available at both Arkansas clinics

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NWA Advanced Medical, an integrated medical practice with clinics in Bentonville and Hot Springs, is highlighting its regenerative medicine program for adults across Arkansas and the surrounding region who are managing chronic joint pain and looking for non-surgical options.

The practice's approach centers on regenerative medicine and cellular therapy for joint aches and pains - including knee, hip, shoulder and rotator cuff, back, neck, elbow, wrist, and ankle and foot pain - supporting patients who want to stay active and explore their options for managing joint discomfort and mobility.

"Joint pain changes what a person's day looks like - the walk they skip, the stairs they avoid, the grandkids they can't get on the floor with," said Dr. Jeff Smith, owner of NWA Advanced Medical. "Our job is to evaluate each person, explain what we see, and lay out the options honestly, starting with a free evaluation so people can make an informed decision about their own care."

At the free evaluation, the clinical team reviews the patient's history and the affected joints, discusses how regenerative medicine and cellular therapy are used, and answers questions about what a personalized plan could look like. The practice serves patients from across Arkansas and parts of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana at its Bentonville and Hot Springs clinics.

NWA Advanced Medical is part of Arkansas Health & Aesthetics in Bentonville, where three practices - Smith Family Clinic, NWA Advanced Medical, and Arkansas Health & Aesthetics - share one roof at 1300 SE 14th Street, giving patients access to primary medical care, chiropractic care, physical therapy, and regenerative services in a single location.

Adults interested in a free joint pain evaluation can call NWA Advanced Medical at (479) 367-4589 or visit nwajointpain.

About NWA Advanced Medical

NWA Advanced Medical is an integrated medical practice in Bentonville and Hot Springs, Arkansas, offering primary medical care, regenerative medicine and cellular therapy for joint pain, hormone replacement therapy, and medical weight loss. The practice is part of Arkansas Health & Aesthetics, located at 1300 SE 14th St, Suite 2B, Bentonville, AR 72712. For more information, visit nwajointpain or call (479) 367-4589.

Media Contact

NWA Advanced Medical

(479) 367-4589

nwajointpain

Dr. Jeff Smith

NWA Advanced Medical

+1 479-367-4589

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NWA Advanced Medical Announces Regenerative Medicine and Cellular Therapy for Joint Pain in Bentonville and Hot Springs News Provided By Arkansas Health & Aesthetics November 12, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.