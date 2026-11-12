Revolutionparts Partners With Audi And Volkswagen To Help U.S. Dealers Expand Online Parts Sales Nationwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Audi and VW dealers gain new opportunities to reach parts buyers nationwide, increase sales, and improve fulfillment with RevolutionParts' eCommerce platform.

- Ibrahim MesbahPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RevolutionParts, the AI-powered eCommerce platform for automotive parts and accessories, today announced the launch of its new Tier 3 eCommerce programs in partnership with Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. As an officially approved eCommerce provider, RevolutionParts will help U.S. dealerships expand their online parts and accessories businesses, reach customers beyond their local markets, and capture additional revenue through OEM-approved digital storefronts.The announcement builds on proven online sales performance among dealerships already using RevolutionParts. In 2025, participating Audi and Volkswagen dealerships generated an average of $508,697 in annual online parts and accessories sales, contributing nearly $33 million in combined revenue, according to RevolutionParts' 2025 Year-in-Review report.The new programs provide Audi and Volkswagen dealers with an OEM-approved path to establish and grow their online parts businesses, supported by RevolutionParts' eCommerce technology, marketing services, and nationwide fulfillment network."There's a significant parts business opportunity beyond the customers who walk into a dealership or call the parts counter," said Ibrahim Mesbah, CEO of RevolutionParts. "Our partnership with Audi and Volkswagen gives more dealers the tools, support, and network they need to compete for that business. We've already seen what dealerships can accomplish when they make online part sales a priority. These programs are about helping more dealers capture that demand, generate incremental gross profit, and build a sustainable new revenue channel."Expanding Online Revenue Opportunities for Audi and Volkswagen DealersThe Tier 3 programs combine OEM approval and field-team support with the flexibility of dealer-owned eCommerce storefronts. Participating dealerships can advertise and sell genuine parts and accessories to customers nationwide while maintaining control of their online business and customer relationships.RevolutionParts provides the infrastructure and ongoing support dealers need to compete in the online parts market, including comprehensive OEM parts catalogs, automated pricing updates, eCommerce marketing services, consulting services from parts experts, and tools that simplify order processing and fulfillment.A key component of the programs is access to the RP Wholesale Network, which connects dealers and suppliers to improve parts availability, sourcing, and fulfillment.The network connects dealerships with other dealers and suppliers to fulfill orders they otherwise would have canceled, preserving customer relationships and a share of the profit. It also simplifies parts sourcing for repairs and reconditioning, reducing time spent locating inventory.For Audi and Volkswagen, broader dealer participation creates opportunities to capture additional parts demand and support greater overall parts and accessories sales.Proven Performance Demonstrates the Online Parts OpportunityRevolutionParts' 2025 performance report highlights the revenue potential for dealerships investing in online parts sales.Among participating Audi and Volkswagen dealerships:. $33 million in combined online parts and accessories sales was generated in 2025 (through dealer-owned webstores, Amazon, and eBay).. $508,697 was the average annual online parts and accessories revenue per dealership.. Dealerships using RevolutionParts marketing services achieved a reported 11x return on advertising spend.These results reflect existing dealerships using RevolutionParts and demonstrate the opportunity to grow parts sales beyond traditional local retail and wholesale channels. Individual dealership performance varies.Limited-Time Launch Offer for Eligible DealersTo support the launch, RevolutionParts is waiving standard implementation fees, up to $1,200, for eligible new Audi and Volkswagen dealership customers who enroll by December 31, 2026.The offer is available to new RevolutionParts customers operating authorized Audi or Volkswagen new-car dealerships in the United States. Participating dealerships must complete all required agreements by the deadline to qualify.Audi and Volkswagen dealers interested in exploring the new Tier 3 programs and launch offer can visit or .About RevolutionPartsRevolutionParts is an AI-powered eCommerce platform that helps automotive dealers and manufacturers capture more parts and accessories demand across online sales channels. Combining eCommerce technology, comprehensive parts catalog data, marketing services, and the RP Wholesale Network, RevolutionParts helps dealerships expand their reach, improve fulfillment, and grow parts revenue. Its connected network of dealers and suppliers enables more efficient parts sourcing and fulfillment, helping businesses retain sales that might otherwise be lost.For more information, visit .

James Windrow

RevolutionParts

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RevolutionParts Partners with Audi and Volkswagen to Help U.S. Dealers Expand Online Parts Sales Nationwide News Provided By REVOLUTIONPARTS November 12, 2026, 21:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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