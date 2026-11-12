Arrowhead Pond Restoration Puts New Focus On Pond Construction In East Texas

Arrowhead Pond Restoration crews shape the basin of a new pond in East Texas.

A newly dug pond basin cut into East Texas red clay before filling.

A completed pond with a footbridge and covered pavilion.

A fountain aerator running in a residential pond in East Texas.

Arrowhead Pond Restoration equipment at work on a neighborhood pond with a fountain aerator.

Tyler pond contractor centers its work on digging, deepening and sealing ponds, plus aeration, fountains, golf course ponds and koi ponds.

- Jefferson West, Owner, Arrowhead Pond RestorationTYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arrowhead Pond Restoration, a pond contractor based in Tyler, Texas, is placing new emphasis on pond construction and water retention work across East Texas. The company, owned by Jefferson West, is concentrating its crews and equipment on digging new ponds, digging out and deepening silted-in ponds, pond leak detection and polymer sealing, fountain and aeration systems, golf course and community ponds, and large decorative koi ponds.The focus reflects the type of problems the company sees most often. Many ponds that lose water, turn murky, grow excessive vegetation, or struggle to support fish do so because of how they were originally built or because years of sediment have filled them in. Arrowhead Pond Restoration's construction-focused services are aimed at those structural causes: the depth of the basin, whether the soil and dam hold water, and whether there is enough oxygen in the water to support fish and break down organic material.“A lot of the ponds we get called out to weren't built to hold water, or they've filled in over the years,” said Jefferson West, owner of Arrowhead Pond Restoration.“That's where we want to put our time and our equipment: digging ponds right, sealing the ones that leak, and getting oxygen into the water.”A Whole-Pond ApproachThe company treats a pond as a connected system in which depth, circulation, sediment, shoreline structure, and biology affect one another. Each project begins with a site evaluation that looks at existing depth, sediment buildup, soil conditions, bank and dam condition, water movement, and how the owner plans to use the pond, whether for fishing, livestock water, irrigation, recreation, or landscape appearance. That evaluation is used to set the project scope before any digging begins.Because Arrowhead Pond Restoration handles excavation, sealing, and aeration under one contractor, the work can be sequenced on a single project. A pond can be dug out, sealed where needed, and fitted with a new aeration system in order, rather than through separate contractors working on separate schedules.New Pond Construction in East TexasA pond that holds water starts with what is underneath it. Soils with enough clay can be compacted into a basin and dam that limit seepage, while sandy seams and porous zones, which are common in parts of East Texas, can let water escape through the bottom or the embankment. Other design factors include the size of the drainage area feeding the pond, the depth of the basin, how the dam is built up and compacted, and how overflow from heavy rain will leave the pond through a spillway or overflow pipe without eroding the dam.Arrowhead Pond Restoration builds new ponds for landowners who want fishing ponds, stock tanks, or water features on their property. For sites with sandy soil, poor clay, or other suspect areas, the company can apply Seek Leak, a two-part polymer-based sealer it offers, during construction before the pond is filled. According to the company, the dry application process involves applying the product to the problem area, disking or mixing it into the soil, capping it with quality clay, and allowing rainfall and natural hydration to activate the seal. Treating those areas during construction gives the owner a chance to address likely leak points before the basin holds water.Landowners planning a new pond should also be aware of state water rules. Texas Water Code Section 11.142 allows a person to build a dam or reservoir on their own property without a state permit when normal storage does not exceed 200 acre-feet and the water is used for domestic and livestock purposes. Ponds intended for other uses may be subject to different requirements, and property owners with questions about permitting should contact the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality before construction.Digging Out and Deepening Existing PondsMany older ponds in East Texas lose depth over time as soil washes in from the surrounding watershed and settles on the bottom. As a pond becomes shallower, it holds less water, warms faster in summer, and allows sunlight to reach more of the bottom, which encourages rooted aquatic plants and algae. Shallow ponds can also lose much of their usable volume during dry stretches.Arrowhead Pond Restoration digs out and deepens silted-in ponds to restore depth and storage capacity. Pond dredging and deepening can also be combined with regrading banks, reshaping the basin, and repairing the dam or overflow area while equipment is already on site. The company emphasizes mechanical and structural repairs over chemical treatments, noting that chemicals may provide short-term relief but do not correct sediment buildup, lost depth, or poor circulation.Pond Leak Detection and Polymer SealingA pond that drops faster than evaporation alone would explain is a common reason property owners contact the company. Arrowhead Pond Restoration provides pond leak detection and polymer sealing for soil-based ponds and small lakes. According to the company, common leak locations include dam embankments, pond bottoms, areas where clay was not properly compacted during construction, sandy seams and porous soil zones, the ground around pipes, standpipes, and overflow structures, and areas disturbed by burrowing animals.Before any sealing work, the company recommends that owners confirm the problem with a simple vertical water loss test. A stake or T-post is driven into the pond bottom where it will stay stable, the water level is marked, and the drop is measured and recorded every 24 hours for several days. Tracking daily loss over multiple days helps distinguish normal evaporation from an actual leak.Once a leak zone is identified, the company evaluates depth changes, soil composition, inflow, and discharge patterns, then applies a polymer sealing product to the affected area. The polymers work into the soil and sediment and swell to form a barrier that restricts water movement. In many cases the work can be done without draining the pond. Unlike products that require treating an entire basin, Seek Leak is designed to be applied to the suspected leak source. The company states that many customers begin to see reduced water loss within about seven days and that the expected service life is approximately 10 to 12 years, with results depending on leak size, soil conditions, application accuracy, erosion, animal activity, and maintenance. The company also offers phone consultations to help pond owners identify likely leak locations before applying the product themselves.Fountain and Aeration SystemsAeration is a central part of the company's work on both new and existing ponds. Aeration raises dissolved oxygen levels, supports the beneficial bacteria that break down organic material, and helps prevent stratification, the layering of warm surface water over cold, oxygen-poor water near the bottom. Stratified ponds are prone to odor, algae blooms, and fish stress, particularly when the layers mix suddenly after a cold rain or a change in weather.Arrowhead Pond Restoration designs, installs, and maintains fountain and aeration systems sized to each pond's depth, surface area, and biological load. Depending on the site, that may mean bottom-diffused aeration, which releases air from diffusers on the pond floor and circulates the full water column, a surface fountain, or a combination of the two. Fountains add oxygen at the surface and serve as a visual feature, which makes them a common choice for ponds near homes, entrances, and clubhouses. Installation work includes electrical safety, anchoring, and placement for efficient circulation, and ongoing service covers diffuser cleaning and pump inspections through seasonal changes.The company is an authorized installer for several pond equipment manufacturers, including Airmax, Scott Aerator, Aquascape, and Anjon, which allows it to supply and install fountains, aerators, and related products directly.Golf Course, HOA, Municipal, and Commercial PondsBeyond rural and residential ponds, Arrowhead Pond Restoration works with golf courses, homeowners associations, municipalities, and commercial property owners. Golf course ponds serve as water hazards and as part of the course's appearance, and HOA and municipal ponds are often shared amenities that residents see every day. These sites tend to need dependable aeration and fountain systems, stable water levels, and work schedules that account for public access and ongoing use of the property.The company scales its planning and execution to the type of project, from a single residential pond to larger, multi-phase work that may combine dredging, leak sealing, and aeration. On golf courses and community properties, a pond that has lost depth or is losing water can often be dug out and sealed before a new fountain or aeration system is installed, so the equipment is matched to the finished basin.Large Decorative Koi Ponds and Water FeaturesArrowhead Pond Restoration also designs and builds large decorative koi ponds, waterfalls, streams, and residential water features as an authorized Aquascape dealer. Koi are long-lived, high-value fish that need clean, oxygen-rich water and stable conditions. Koi ponds carry heavier biological loads than ordinary water features, so they depend on filtration that removes waste and supports beneficial bacteria, along with circulation that prevents stagnant areas.The company plans koi pond shape, depth, and layout around fish health and the surrounding landscape, and builds with professional-grade liners, pumps, and filtration designed for continuous operation in East Texas conditions. Waterfalls and streams add movement and sound while also contributing to circulation and oxygen. For existing koi ponds that suffer from cloudy water, recurring fish health problems, or rising maintenance demands, the company corrects design flaws, upgrades filtration and circulation, and repairs liners and plumbing.“A pond is a long-term investment in a piece of land,” West said.“If it's dug right, sealed right, and has enough oxygen in it, it should give the owner years of use without constant work.”What Property Owners Should Consider Before Building or Rebuilding a PondFor landowners weighing a new pond or major work on an existing one, several questions shape the project: what the pond will be used for, whether the site's soil has enough clay to hold water or will need sealing during construction, how much runoff the surrounding land will send into the pond, how overflow will be handled during heavy rain, and whether aeration should be planned from the start. For existing ponds, owners should consider how much depth has been lost to sediment, whether water loss is caused by a leak or by evaporation, and whether the pond has enough oxygen to support fish through summer heat.Service AreaArrowhead Pond Restoration is based in Tyler and serves property owners throughout the surrounding East Texas region, including Lindale, Whitehouse, Bullard, Flint, Noonday, Troup, Arp, Chandler, Athens, Canton, Van, Mineola, Big Sandy, and Gilmer. Its projects range from small residential ponds and backyard koi ponds to multi-acre ponds and lakes on rural properties and commercial sites.About Arrowhead Pond RestorationArrowhead Pond Restoration is a pond contractor based in Tyler, Texas, owned by Jefferson West. The company builds new ponds, digs out and deepens existing ponds, provides pond leak detection and polymer sealing, designs and installs fountain and aeration systems, and builds large decorative koi ponds and water features for residential, rural, golf course, homeowners association, municipal, and commercial clients across East Texas. It also provides vegetation removal and other pond maintenance services. The company is an authorized installer of Airmax, Scott Aerator, Aquascape, and Anjon products. For more information, visit or call (903) 262-4980.

Jefferson West

Arrowhead Pond Restoration

+1 9039480055

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arrowhead Pond Restoration Puts New Focus on Pond Construction in East Texas News Provided By Quick Strike Media November 12, 2026, 21:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.