Sean Bush Returns To That 1 Painter As CGO

Sean Bush, Chief Growth Officer at ResiBrands.

Bush returns to provide hands-on leadership as the national painting franchise builds on 323 units and double-digit growth

- Sean Bush

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ResiBrands today announced that Sean Bush, former Brand President of That 1 Painter, is back in the fold as Chief Growth Officer, focused on the brand's next stage of growth. Bush returns as That 1 Painter continues its national expansion, reporting 323 total system units at year-end 2025 and 16.2% year-over-year growth in franchised territories.

A familiar leader, back in person

During his tenure as Brand President, Bush became known for strengthening owner engagement, raising operational accountability, and giving focused, hands-on support to locations that needed it most. He made a point of being accessible and relatable to owners and their teams, helping them turn challenges into actionable plans for growth.

For the past two years, Bush has served in a growth role across ResiBrands, working directly with multiple brands and locations while continuing to support That 1 Painter remotely. That experience gave him a deeper view of location-level challenges and a more strategic approach to driving performance, which he now brings back to the brand full time.

“Honestly, I feel like I never left,” said Bush.“I've watched this brand grow and evolve while staying close to our owners, and I feel blessed to return in person. My goal is to bring energy, passion, and genuine care to every interaction, along with firm, fair, and accountable direction. Success comes from building relationships, creating trust, and helping owners realize their full potential.”

A brand with national momentum

That 1 Painter has grown into a rapidly expanding national painting franchise. According to the brand's franchise disclosure documents, the system reached 323 total units at year-end 2025, including 315 franchised territories and 8 company-owned territories, with franchised territories up 16.2% year over year.

Bush returns to a brand that has made significant investments in technology and internal resources since he last led it, bringing more software, marketing, and essential services in-house. Those advancements give That 1 Painter greater visibility into location performance and stronger tools to support franchise owners.

“That 1 Painter is a rapidly expanding national brand, supported by evolving technology, stronger systems, and growing resources for our owners,” said Bush.“Our next opportunity is to translate that growth into consistent execution, stronger owner engagement, and sustainable profitability across every market.”

What's next for That 1 Painter

As Chief Growth Officer, Bush will work alongside That 1 Painter's Brand President to help locations become more profitable, operationally sound, and capable of sustainable growth. His focus areas include:

Revenue growth: strengthening sales processes, improving close rates, and building healthy pipelines.

Profitability: sharpening job costing, gross margins, and P&L awareness at the location level.

Operational execution: moving unscheduled jobs into production, improving staffing, and establishing consistent business practices.

Lead generation: expanding community involvement, referral partnerships, and local marketing.

Owner engagement: building accountability through regular coaching and 90-day action plans, backed by KPI tracking and targeted support.

Bush also plans to align internal teams around clear roles and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional support to franchise partners, fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement.

For prospective franchise owners, Bush says the timing is right, but success belongs to those who take ownership.“Right now is an exciting time to join That 1 Painter, with growing resources, technology, and opportunities to build a successful business,” he said.“We're looking for partners who love to win, embrace challenges, and see obstacles as opportunities. We provide the playbook and the support. Our owners bring the commitment and winning mindset to execute it.”

About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is a national residential and commercial painting franchise and part of the ResiBrands family of home services brands. Founded in Texas in 2011 by Steven Montgomery, the family-owned company began franchising in 2021 and has since grown to more than 320 locations across the country. That 1 Painter offers a full range of painting services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, popcorn ceiling removal, and specialty finishes, backed by a commitment to quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and giving back to the communities it serves. To learn more, visit that1painter. For franchise opportunities, visit resibrands/t1p-franchise.

About ResiBrands

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ResiBrands is a home services franchise platform dedicated to elevating the trades and empowering entrepreneurs. Founded by CEO Steven Montgomery, whose first business, That 1 Painter, began in 2011, ResiBrands was launched in 2023 to build exceptional home service brands that can be franchised nationwide. Its growing portfolio includes That 1 Painter, Garage Up, Pink's Window Services, Action Exteriors, and Monty's Handyman Services, serving homeowners across the entire life of the home. By centralizing marketing, technology, and essential services, ResiBrands frees local owners to focus on their customers and crews. To learn more, visit resibrands.

Media contact

Mykena Lawler, Social Media & Public Relations Manager

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Karleigh Koehnlein, Social Media & Public Relations Manager

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Mykena Lawler

ResiBrands

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Sean Bush Returns to That 1 Painter as CGO News Provided By ResiBrands November 12, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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