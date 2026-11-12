Crown Lake Resort Opens Bookings For 2027 Lake Getaways In Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The lakeside resort and RV park invites families and RVers to plan next year's Ozarks trip now, with cabins, condos and full hookup sites on Crown Lake.

HORSESHOE BEND, AR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Lake Resort, the lakeside resort and RV park in the center of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas, is inviting travelers to start planning their 2027 getaways on Crown Lake. With bookings open for the year ahead, families, couples and RVers can lock in their dates now for everything from a spring fishing trip to a summer week on the beach.The resort sits right on the water, with a private lakefront, a white sandy beach and wooded walking trails winding through the property. It is the kind of place where a day can start with coffee on a deck looking out over the lake and end around a campfire, with very little driving in between.Guests can choose from a wide range of lake cabins and condos in Horseshoe Bend. Options run from a cozy one-bedroom log cabin with a porch to a deluxe four-bedroom cabin that sleeps twelve, made up of two connected two-bedroom cabins and well suited to family reunions. Lakefront and beachfront condos keep guests close to the beach, the pool and the children's playground, and many units include kitchens, jetted soaking tubs and decks or patios with lake views.“Crown Lake is a place for families to slow down and enjoy the lake together,” said Pat Behrndt, owner of Crown Lake Resort.“For first-time visitors and families who come back every year, we want people to leave already talking about next summer. Booking early is the best way to get the cabin or site you have your heart set on.”Summer at Crown Lake centers on the water. The resort's water park on Crown Lake is a favorite with families, alongside the swimming dock, boat docks, and kayaks and paddleboards for exploring the shoreline. Back on land there is Safari Mini Golf, pickleball, basketball and shuffleboard courts, horseshoe pits, badminton and a game room, plus indoor and outdoor pools, a hot tub, a sauna and a fitness center. Papa Dick's restaurant and pizzeria and the KOA General Store are part of the resort, so dinner and supplies are close at hand.The quieter months have their own appeal. The indoor pool is heated, the cabins are cozy, and bald eagles can be spotted over the lake. Wildlife is plentiful year round, and the property makes a comfortable base for exploring north central Arkansas, from the Buffalo National River and Blanchard Springs to the music and crafts of the Ozark Folk Center State Park in season.Cabin and condo reservations can be made by calling the main office at 870-670-4900 or through the website at crownlakeresort, and RV sites can be reserved through the Horseshoe Bend/Crown Lake KOA. The resort also offers tours of the grounds for anyone in the area who would like to see the property before booking. The front desk is open daily from 7:30am to 9:00pm May through November, and from 7:30am to 8:00pm December through April.Crown Lake Resort sits on the shores of Crown Lake at 1530 Ivory Lane in Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas. The resort offers cabins, condos and lakefront and beachfront stays alongside an RV resort operating as the Horseshoe Bend/Crown Lake KOA, with on-site amenities including an Aqua Park, a private white sandy beach, indoor and outdoor pools and Papa Dick's restaurant and pizzeria. To plan a stay, visit crownlakeresort, call 870-670-4900 or email....

Emma Sivess

Unlimited Content

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crown Lake Resort Opens Bookings for 2027 Lake Getaways in Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas News Provided By Unlimited Content November 12, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.