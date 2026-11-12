Berg Racing Enters NA4 And Formula Pro USA, Taking F4 Racing Coast To Coast In 2027

Berg Racing drivers and crew celebrate on the podium

Allen Berg Racing Schools drivers and team at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Allen Berg Racing Schools formula car at Laguna Seca

Berg Racing #9 Formula 4 car on track

Berg Racing #21 Formula 4 car on track

The team's testing and racing programs are open to all drivers, including Allen Berg Racing Schools graduates.

- Allen Berg, founder, Allen Berg Racing Schools and Berg RacingMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Run by former Formula One driver Allen Berg and Alex Berg, Berg Racing will compete in 33 races across two formula car championships in 2027: the new NA4 Championship and the Formula Pro USA Western Championship Series. Formula Pro USA is an F4 racing series held entirely in Northern California.On the national side, Berg Racing will race in NA4, the North American Formula 4 championship and the middle step of the NA Formula Ladder. The team will compete across seven race weekends and 20 races. The calendar takes the team to six premier racetracks in the United States and Canada, from Road America to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The 2027 NA4 schedule is below.- The season opens March 18–21 at Road Atlanta.- Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Mosport) hosts the second weekend on May 20–23.- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course follows on June 17–20.- Road America hosts July 8–11.- Canadian Tire Motorsport Park returns August 20–22.- Virginia International Raceway hosts September 30–October 3.- The season ends October 14–17 at Barber Motorsports Park.In the Formula Pro USA Western Championship, the team will race Ligier JS-F4 cars across six race weekends and 13 races, following the 2027 Formula Pro USA Western Championship schedule below.- The season opens March 5–7 at Thunderhill Raceway with Rounds 1 and 2.- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca hosts Rounds 3 through 5 on May 6–9.- Laguna Seca returns June 25–27 for Rounds 6 and 7.- Sonoma Raceway hosts Rounds 8 and 9 on July 16–18.- Sonoma Raceway hosts Rounds 10 and 11 on September 3–5.- The season ends November 5–7 at Sonoma Raceway with Rounds 12 and 13.For anyone wondering how to become a race car driver, Berg Racing's testing and racing programs are open to drivers ready to take the next step, whether they trained at Allen Berg Racing Schools or elsewhere. Drivers start by testing one of the team's Tatuus USF Juniors JR-23 or Ligier JS-F4 cars. Those ready to compete can join the team on the Formula Pro USA grid in California or in the national NA4 Championship."We are very excited for our 12th season at the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Berg Racing continues its growth, now operating in two formula car racing series on the East and West Coasts."– Allen Berg, founder, Allen Berg Racing Schools and Berg RacingRegistration for 2027 Formula Programs at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is now open at allenbergracingschools.About Allen Berg Racing SchoolsAllen Berg Racing Schools offers one-day, two-day, and three-day Formula Programs at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where students drive carbon fiber formula cars on wings and racing slicks. Students are coached by founder Allen Berg, a former FIA Formula One World Championship driver and two-time Hall of Famer, and his team.About Berg RacingFounded in 2024 and based in Georgia, Berg Racing is a professional formula car race team operated by Alex and Allen Berg. In 2027, the team transitions into the NA4 Championship and adds a Western program in the Formula Pro USA Western Championship Series. Learn more at allenbergracingschools.Media contactBerg RacingAlex Berg...+1 (770) 584-3444

Allen Berg

Allen Berg Racing Schools

+1 888-722-3220

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Berg Racing Enters NA4 and Formula Pro USA, Taking F4 Racing Coast to Coast in 2027 News Provided By Foxxr Digital Marketing November 12, 2026, 21:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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