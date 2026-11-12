Exclusive Belvedere Island Estate With Golden Gate Bridge Views To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

Contemporary, expansive 11,200±-square-foot residence within walking distance of Tiburon's waterfront to auction in cooperation with Engel & Völkers

- Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A sprawling contemporary California residence set on the western slope of Belvedere Island, an exclusive island enclave in the San Francisco Bay, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Monica Costa of Engel & Völkers. Listed for $17 million with starting bids expected between $7 million and $12 million, bidding is scheduled to open on 4 December and will culminate live on 16 December as part of Concierge Auctions' End-of-Year Global Sale being held at The Dominick in New York City.

For those seeking privacy within reach of San Francisco, 337 Belvedere Avenue presents a rare opportunity to own a substantial island estate in one of the Bay Area's most tightly held enclaves.

“Building on our recent success on the island, we're excited to introduce our global database to another exceptional property,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“With continued growth in the Bay Area's technology and AI sectors, including Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO, this is a market with a growing pool of buyers seeking the extraordinary. This property delivers exactly that, combining remarkable scale, privacy, and an iconic setting just across the Bay from San Francisco.”

“337 Belvedere Avenue presents a rare combination of architectural distinction, privacy, and resort-style living that is increasingly difficult to replicate in Belvedere,” said Costa.“From its sweeping panoramas of the San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge to its seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces, every element of the residence embraces its extraordinary setting. A dedicated wellness level, complete with a 60-foot heated indoor pool, sauna & steam room, elevates the experience even further. What truly sets this estate apart is the opportunity to enjoy the serenity, privacy, and amenities of a world-class retreat, all within easy reach of San Francisco.”

Built in 2008 and set on 0.54 acres, the six-bedroom home occupies an elevated position on the island's western slope-known as the sunny side of Belvedere. From its setting, the residence commands sweeping views spanning the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline to Sausalito and Mount Tamalpais. Floor-to-ceiling glass throughout the home brings natural light into the interiors, while terraces and outdoor living areas make the most of the property's afternoon and evening exposure, providing a front-row to the Bay's sunsets, Fleet Week and sailing regattas.

Among the home's most distinctive spaces is a 60-foot indoor swimming pool that can be opened to the adjoining lawn, creating a seamless transition outdoors. An entire level is devoted to recreation and wellness, with spaces for exercise and relaxation alongside a secondary kitchen. The residence also includes a climate-controlled wine cellar with capacity for approximately 1,800 bottles, four fireplaces, a wet bar, two elevators, and a garage accommodating up to three vehicles-plus additional guest parking in the property; a rare find in Belvedere. Beyond the interiors, the grounds are screened by established landscaping and include citrus trees, lawn space, and several places to gather outdoors.

The property is within walking distance of the Tiburon ferry, offering a scenic 25–30-minute ride across the Bay to San Francisco's iconic Ferry Building. Angel Island State Park, Muir Woods, and Mount Tamalpais offer nearby access to outdoor recreation, while downtown San Francisco is approximately 35 minutes away by car outside rush hour, placing the property within easy reach of the city's growing AI and technology hub, home to companies including Anthropic.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Aerial Canvas.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.



Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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