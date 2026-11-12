ILLR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Triller Group Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Triller securities between October 16, 2024 and December 29, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Triller Group Inc. (“Triller” or the“Company”) (OTC: ILLR) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Triller securities between October 16, 2024 and December 29, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 14, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Triller's control over and consolidation of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (“BKFC”) was tenuous, overstated, and/or non-existent; (2) Triller could not timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports with the SEC as required by the NASDAQ's listing requirements, in part, because of accounting issues related to the foregoing; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Triller was at an increased risk of being delisted from the NASDAQ; (4) accordingly, Triller's disclosure controls and procedures were deficient, the full scope and severity of issues with its financial controls were understated, and the overall benefits of the Merger were overstated; (5) defendants likewise overstated Triller's ability to address its non-compliance with the NASDAQ's listing requirements; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Triller shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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