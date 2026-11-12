3D Systems Celebrates 40 Years During Formnext 2026



The inventor of 3D printing to highlight the history and the future of 3D printing at key industry trade show

Recognition for the early innovators across the industry who helped build the additive industry Visit booth D11 in Hall 11 at Formnext to see new developments in MultiJet 3D printing, Direct Metal 3D printing and more.



ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced plans to celebrate, at Formnext 2026, the 40th anniversary of the founding of 3D Systems and 43 years of the invention of SLA 3D printing by co-founder Chuck Hull. With guest appearances by Chuck Hull and opportunities to see and touch the original 3D-printed part, attendees can understand the origins of additive manufacturing, combined with 3D Systems' vision of the future of manufacturing.









“The 3D printing industry has grown steadily to more than $16B at the end of 2025 after more than 40 years of existence in large part thanks to Chuck Hull and 3D Systems,” said Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at Additive Manufacturing Research.“Chuck's dedication to this industry, and in turn 3D Systems' ongoing development of many foundational technologies, is commendable. Our projections for additive manufacturing estimate an industry of at least $65B by 2035, which is incredible when put into the context of beginning from one man's idea for a rapid prototyping technology.”

While Chuck Hull has always been very humble about his own invention of SLA, he has also been admiring of innovations that came after, either via 3D Systems or from other inventors who have been either partners or competitors to 3D Systems, all of whom helped build the industry to where it is now.

“This is a true celebration for 3D Systems, but also the 3D printing industry as a whole,” said Chuck Hull, inventor of 3D printing, CTO and co-founder of 3D Systems.“Turning this small idea into a $16 billion industry has been the result of hard work and a drive to succeed by many in the industry. The drive of entrepreneurship and innovation by everyone is what has made this industry grow and we want to celebrate that.”

The Emergence of Competition in 3D Printing

Following the commercialization of SLA, other key inventors emerged with different approaches to solving additive manufacturing.

Scott Crump invented and patented Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printing in 1988, and with his wife, Lisa Crump, co-founded Stratasys. Stratasys provided an alternative to SLA 3D printing and rapid prototyping, helping to develop and expand the industry alongside 3D Systems.

“We are excited to join Chuck Hull in this celebration of the 3D printing industry,” said Scott Crump, co-founder and Board Member of Stratasys.“Watching it grow from a series of bright ideas into a vital additive manufacturing industry has been incredibly fulfilling. None of it would have been possible without the passion and drive of pioneers like Chuck Hull and the many others who have helped make the industry what it is today.”

In the 1980s, Carl R. Deckard, an undergraduate student at The University of Texas at Austin, conceived the idea for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), a process that uses a laser to fuse powdered material into solid objects. He continued developing the idea through his master's and doctoral studies under Dr. Joseph Beaman, his professor and mentor. Beaman recognized Carl's talent and gave him the support, technical guidance, and freedom to explore that helped turn his idea into a working manufacturing process. DTM was acquired by 3D Systems in 2001.

“Carl came up with a wild idea of making parts as he watched Star Trek one night and thought about the special effects of using sand as a backdrop when 'beaming down' to the planet. We worked on the idea and brought it to Joe who helped him make it work. It took quite a bit of dedication from both of them to get SLS out of the lab and into the market,” said David K. Leigh, a fellow student and colleague of Deckard's.“DTM Corporation licensed the technology from UT Austin and developed it for commercial use. Carl died in 2019 at just 58. We lost him too soon, but the work he and Joe did together continues to make a difference today.”

Another influential figure from the industry's origins is Joe Allison, who joined 3D Systems in 1987 and filed 12 patents for the company across 3 years. He later formed Solid Concepts, which quickly became one of the world's largest suppliers of 3D printed parts. Allison is now CEO of Gentle Giant Studios, a leading 3D printing and digital art company involved in the movie business.

“Chuck Hull not only invented a technology but he founded an industry that has profoundly changed the way things are manufactured,” said Allison.“3D printing has repeatedly proven itself as the way forward for highly complex parts where the limitations of traditional manufacturing have been a barrier. We will see the industry continue to grow and develop in ways that no one can predict.”

There are yet more inventors who have been and continue to be key influencers in the industry and so acknowledgement also goes to individuals including: Max Lebovsky, CEO, Formlabs; Andy Christensen, founder of Medical Modeling; Yoav Zeif, CEO, Stratasys; Emanuel Sachs who first invented binder jetting 3D printing; and many many more.

From the History to the Future of 3D Printing

Across the last 4 decades, the 3D printing industry has seen periods of growth and decline, optimism and doubt, but through the belief and innovation of many in the industry, it has grown far beyond what many would have expected. Chuck Hull continues to inspire new innovations in the industry.

“3D printing continues to strengthen because of the inventiveness of people in applying it, perfecting the materials and processes,” said Dr. Jeff Graves, President & CEO, 3D Systems.“We have entered an era where 3D printing is now enabling unheard-of performance in space, automotive, dental and medical fields. With 3D printing, the sky is not the limit.”

Attendees at Formnext will be able to hear Chuck Hull present alongside Patrick Dunne, SVP, Advanced Applications, 3D Systems, at 3.45 pm on Tuesday November 17, 2026 on the Technology Stage, Stand #B49 in Hall 12.1.

You can join 3D Systems in celebrating both the last 40 years and the future of 3D printing at Formnext between 5 – 8 pm, Booth D11 in Hall 11, November 18 2026, Frankfurt, Germany

About 3D Systems

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the timing of product launches, regulatory approvals, market opportunities, expected revenue impact, and shareholder value. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not, be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

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For 40 years Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; data center infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at