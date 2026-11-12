Caliber Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Platform
| Impact of
Consolidated
Funds and
Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Revenues
|Asset management
|$
|3,842
|$
|(567
|)
|$
|3,275
|Performance allocations
|-
|-
|-
|Consolidated funds – other revenue
|-
|1,040
|1,040
|Total revenues
|3,842
|473
|4,315
|Expenses
|Operating costs
|3,713
|(174
|)
|3,539
|General and administrative
|1,105
|30
|1,135
|Marketing and advertising
|62
|-
|62
|Depreciation and amortization
|176
|(7
|)
|169
|Consolidated funds – other expenses
|-
|2,683
|2,683
|Total expenses
|5,056
|2,532
|7,588
|Other income, net
|282
|(181
|)
|101
|Change in fair value of digital assets
|1,643
|-
|1,643
|Interest income
|254
|-
|254
|Interest expense
|(1,363
|)
|-
|(1,363
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(398
|)
|(2,240
|)
|(2,638
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(3,941
|)
|-
|(3,941
|)
|Net loss
|(4,339
|)
|(2,240
|)
|(6,579
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|(1,549
|)
|(1,549
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to CaliberCos Inc.
|$
|(4,339
|)
|$
|(691
|)
|$
|(5,030
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|10,283
|10,283
|(1)
|Represents the results of our asset management platform, which are presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminate noncontrolling interest.
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Platform
| Impact of
Consolidated
Funds and
Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Revenues
|Asset management
|$
|3,514
|$
|(28
|)
|$
|3,486
|Performance allocations
|2
|-
|2
|Consolidated funds – other revenue
|-
|148
|148
|Total revenues
|3,516
|120
|3,636
|Expenses
|Operating costs
|3,408
|(157
|)
|3,251
|General and administrative
|1,481
|(10
|)
|1,471
|Marketing and advertising
|151
|-
|151
|Depreciation and amortization
|167
|(7
|)
|160
|Consolidated funds – other expenses
|-
|467
|467
|Total expenses
|5,207
|293
|5,500
|Other income (loss), net
|(230
|)
|(94
|)
|(324
|)
|Change in fair value of digital assets
|(677
|)
|-
|(677
|)
|Interest income
|28
|-
|28
|Interest expense
|(1,876
|)
|-
|(1,876
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(4,446
|)
|(267
|)
|(4,713
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(4,446
|)
|(267
|)
|(4,713
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|(342
|)
|(342
|)
|Net loss attributable to CaliberCos Inc.
|$
|(4,446
|)
|$
|75
|$
|(4,371
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(1.70
|)
|$
|(1.65
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|2,615
|2,615
|(1)
|Represents the results of our asset management platform, which are presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminate noncontrolling interest.
PLATFORM REVENUE (1)
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Fund management fees
|$
|3,078
|$
|2,782
|Financing fees
|64
|207
|Development and construction fees
|609
|427
|Brokerage fees
|91
|98
|Total asset management
|3,842
|3,514
|Performance allocations
|-
|2
|Total revenue
|$
|3,842
|$
|3,516
__________________________
|(1)
|Represents the results of our asset management platform, which are presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminates noncontrolling interest.
FV AUM and Managed Capital (UNAUDITED)
The following information summarizes management's estimates of fair value related to the entire portfolio of investments that Caliber manages and the total amount of capital that is being managed across the portfolio. The fair value of our AUM conveys an indication of the overall health of our investments and potentially how much performance allocation Caliber would earn if those assets were sold. Managed Capital is used to evaluate, among other things, the amount of asset management fees we generate from the portfolio.
FV AUM
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)
|Balances as of December 31, 2025
|$
|779,730
|Assets acquired(1)
|4,150
|Construction and net market depreciation
|(4,675
|)
|Assets sold(2)
|(10,275
|)
|Credit(3)
|(29,403
|)
|Other(4)
|(3,176
|)
|Balances as of March 31, 2026
|736,351
|Construction and net market depreciation
|(441
|)
|Assets sold(2)
|(659
|)
|Credit(3)
|622
|Other(4)
|1,316
|Balances as of June 30, 2026
|737,189
|Assets acquired(1)
|4,125
|Construction and net market depreciation
|(2,925
|)
|Credit(3)
|148
|Other(4)
|(1,520
|)
|Balances as of September 30, 2026
|$
|737,017
| September 30, 2026
| December 31, 2025
|Real Estate
|Hospitality
|$
|50,900
|$
|55,600
|Caliber Hospitality Trust
|185,700
|191,900
|Residential
|156,700
|165,900
|Commercial
|289,400
|280,000
|Total Real Estate
|682,700
|693,400
|Credit(3)
|53,530
|82,163
|Other(4)
|787
|4,167
|Total
|$
|737,017
|$
|779,730
___________________________________________
|(1)
|Assets acquired during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 include one land parcel intended for hotel development in Colorado and one land parcel intended for hotel development in Arizona.
|(2)
|Assets sold during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 include one multi-family residential asset and a portion of a land asset.
|(3)
|Credit FV AUM represents loans made to our investment funds by our diversified credit fund.
|(4)
|Other FV AUM represents undeployed capital held in our diversified funds.
MANAGED CAPITAL
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)
|Balance as of December 31, 2025
|$
|517,186
|Originations
|10,478
|Return of capital
|(316
|)
|Investment write-offs (1)
|(37,764
|)
|Balance as of March 31, 2026
|489,584
|Originations
|6,400
|Return of capital
|(23
|)
|Investment write-offs (1)
|(355
|)
|Balances as of June 30, 2026
|495,606
|Originations
|8,957
|Return of capital
|(6,293
|)
|Balances as of September 30, 2026
|$
|498,270
| September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Real Estate
|Hospitality
|$
|47,097
|$
|49,289
|Caliber Hospitality Trust(2)
|97,044
|97,037
|Residential
|110,551
|103,961
|Commercial
|189,261
|180,569
|Total Real Estate(3)
|443,953
|430,856
|Credit(4)
|53,530
|82,163
|Other(5)
|787
|4,167
|Total
|$
|498,270
|$
|517,186
_________________________________________
|(1)
|Decrease driven by the sale of assets by our investment funds, as well as the recording of an impairment reserve related to an investment held by one of our diversified funds while recoverability is being evaluated.
|(2)
|The Company earns a fund management fee of 0.70% of the Caliber Hospitality Trust's enterprise value and is reimbursed for certain costs incurred on behalf of the Caliber Hospitality Trust.
|(3)
|Beginning during the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company includes capital raised from investors in CaliberCos Inc. through corporate note issuances that was further invested in our funds in Managed Capital. At September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had invested $11.2 million and $11.6 million in our funds.
|(4)
|Credit managed capital represents loans made to Caliber's investment funds by the Company and our diversified funds. At September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had loaned $11.7 million and $8.5 million to our funds.
|(5)
|Other managed capital represents undeployed capital held in our diversified funds.
Consolidated GAAP Results
The following information presents our consolidated GAAP results which includes the performance of certain entities we manage where Caliber is the guarantor of debt owed by those entities, despite not having significant equity at risk. As a result of these guarantor commitments, Caliber is required under GAAP to include the assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses of those entities even though a shareholder of CWD stock is neither entitled to nor exposed by those entities' benefits or obligations. This accounting outcome also removes revenues that we earn from those entities, which a shareholder of CWD stock would be entitled to. See discussion elsewhere related to CWD's Platform performance.
| CALIBERCOS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|Revenues
|Asset management revenues
|$
|3,275
|$
|3,486
|Performance allocations
|-
|2
|Consolidated funds – other revenues
|1,040
|148
|Total revenues
|4,315
|3,636
|Expenses
|Operating costs
|3,539
|3,251
|General and administrative
|1,135
|1,471
|Marketing and advertising
|62
|151
|Depreciation and amortization
|169
|160
|Consolidated funds – other expenses
|2,683
|467
|Total expenses
|7,588
|5,500
|Other income (loss), net
|101
|(324
|)
|Change in fair value of digital assets
|1,643
|(677
|)
|Interest income
|254
|28
|Interest expense
|(1,363
|)
|(1,876
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(2,638
|)
|(4,713
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(3,941
|)
|-
|Net loss
|(6,579
|)
|(4,713
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1,549
|)
|(342
|)
|Net loss attributable to CaliberCos Inc.
|$
|(5,030
|)
|$
|(4,371
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(1.65
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|10,283
|2,615
| CALIBERCOS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
| September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
| (unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash
|$
|1,794
|$
|2,538
|Restricted cash
|2,574
|2,628
|Real estate investments, net
|19,827
|21,689
|Real estate assets held for sale
|1,709
|-
|Digital assets
|3,293
|6,850
|Notes receivable - related parties, net of allowance of $1,000 and $909, respectively
|10,492
|7,348
|Due from related parties, net of allowance of $4,425 and $4,071, respectively
|10,557
|10,086
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|11,156
|11,624
|Operating lease - right of use assets
|-
|98
|Prepaid and other assets
|1,927
|2,368
|Assets of consolidated funds
|Cash
|407
|326
|Restricted cash
|698
|524
|Real estate investments, net
|50,063
|10,807
|Intangible assets, net
|45,784
|46,330
|Notes receivable - related parties
|5,991
|936
|Due from related parties
|1,369
|220
|Operating lease - right of use assets
|10,756
|10,757
|Prepaid and other assets
|495
|267
|Total assets
|$
|178,892
|$
|135,396
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Notes payable, net
|$
|42,059
|$
|46,347
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|6,305
|7,325
|Series AA cumulative redeemable preferred stock, net of issuance costs, $25.00 per share stated value, 800,000 shares authorized, 447,415 and 221,434 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|10,497
|5,101
|Due to related parties
|127
|186
|Operating lease liabilities
|39
|64
|Other liabilities
|4,585
|771
|Liabilities of consolidated funds
|Notes payable, net
|66,173
|33,605
|Notes payable - related parties
|2,567
|2,330
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|3,269
|1,719
|Due to related parties
|923
|861
|Operating lease liabilities
|10,756
|10,757
|Other liabilities
|152
|99
|Total liabilities
|147,452
|109,165
| CALIBERCOS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
|Series A non-cumulative convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 22,500,000 shares authorized, and 5,875 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, and zero and 15,868 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
|Series AAA convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000 shares authorized, and 2,119 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock Class A, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 10,669,455 and 6,534,319 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|10
|7
|Common stock Class B, $0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, zero and 370,822 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
|Paid-in capital
|87,143
|79,731
|Accumulated deficit
|(90,737
|)
|(78,405
|)
|Stockholders' (deficit) equity attributable to CaliberCos Inc.
|(3,584
|)
|1,333
|Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
|35,024
|24,898
|Total stockholders' equity
|31,440
|26,231
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|178,892
|$
|135,396
Definitions
Assets Under Management
AUM refers to the assets we manage or sponsor. We monitor two types of information with regard to our AUM:Managed Capital – we define this as the total capital we fundraise from our customers as investments in our funds. It also includes fundraising into our corporate note program, the proceeds of which were used, in part, to invest in or loan to our funds. We use this information to monitor, among other things, the amount of 'preferred return' that would be paid at the time of a distribution and the potential to earn a performance fee over and above the preferred return at the time of the distribution. Our fund management fees are based on a percentage of managed capital or a percentage of assets under management, and monitoring the change and composition of managed capital provides relevant data points for Caliber management to further calculate and predict future earnings.
Fair Value (“FV”) AUM – we define this is as the aggregate fair value of the real estate assets we manage and from which we derive management fees, performance revenues and other fees and expense reimbursements. We estimate the value of these assets quarterly to help make sale and hold decisions and to evaluate whether an existing asset would benefit from refinancing or recapitalization. This also gives us insight into the value of our carried interest at any point in time. We also utilize FV AUM to predict the percentage of our portfolio which may need development services in a given year, fund management services (such as refinance), and brokerage services. As we control the decision to hire for these services, our service income is generally predictable based upon our current portfolio AUM and our expectations for AUM growth in the year forecasted.
Non-GAAP Measures
We use non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance, identify trends, formulate financial projections, make strategic decisions, and for other discretionary purposes. We believe that these measures enhance the understanding of ongoing operations and comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they provide investors a view of the performance attributable to CaliberCos Inc. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use these measures in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly identified measures of other companies because not all companies use the same calculations. These measures may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt and making certain restricted payments.
Asset Management Platform or Platform
Platform refers to the performance of the Caliber asset management platform, which generates revenues and expenses from managing our investment portfolio, which does not include any consolidated assets or funds. These activities include asset management, transaction services, and performance allocations. Management believes that this is an important view of the Company because it communicates performance of the Company that would be most useful for understanding the value of CWD.
Fee-Related Earnings and Related Components
Fee-Related Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure used to assess our ability to generate profits from fee-based revenues, focusing on whether our core revenue streams, are sufficient to cover our core operating expenses. Fee- Related Earnings represents the Company's net income (loss) before income taxes adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense and extraordinary or non-recurring revenue and expenses, including performance allocation revenue and change in fair value of digital assets, public registration direct costs related to aborted or delayed offerings and our Reg A+ offering, litigation settlements, and expenses recorded to earnings relating to investment deals which were abandoned or closed. Fee-Related Earnings is presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminates noncontrolling interest. Eliminating the impact of consolidated funds and noncontrolling interest provides investors a view of the performance attributable to CaliberCos Inc. and is consistent with performance models and analysis used by management.
Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure equal to Fee-Related Earnings plus performance allocation revenue and less interest expenses and provision for income taxes. We believe that Distributable Earnings can be useful as a supplemental performance measure to our GAAP results assessing the amount of earnings available for distribution.
Platform Earnings
Platform Earnings represents the performance of our asset management platform, which generates revenues and expenses from managing our investment portfolio, excluding any consolidated assets or funds.
Platform Earnings per Share
Platform Earnings per Share is calculated as Platform Earnings divided by weighted average CWD common shares outstanding.
Platform Adjusted EBITDA
Platform Adjusted EBITDA represents our Distributable Earnings adjusted for interest expense, other income (expense), and provision for income taxes on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations), and eliminates noncontrolling interest. Eliminating the impact of consolidated funds and noncontrolling interest provides investors a view of the performance attributable to the Platform and is consistent with performance models and analysis used by management.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents the Company's and the consolidated funds' earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, transaction fees, expenses and other public registration direct costs related to aborted or delayed offerings and our Reg A+ offering, litigation settlements, expenses recorded to earnings relating to investment deals which were abandoned or closed, any other non-cash expenses or losses, as further adjusted for extraordinary or non-recurring items.
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net loss attributable to CaliberCos Inc.
|$
|(5,030
|)
|$
|(4,371
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1,549
|)
|(342
|)
|Net loss
|(6,579
|)
|(4,713
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|3,941
|-
|Net loss before income taxes
|(2,638
|)
|(4,713
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|176
|167
|Consolidated funds' impact on fee-related earnings
|2,059
|173
|Stock-based compensation
|383
|332
|Severance
|7
|593
|Performance allocations
|-
|(2
|)
|Other income, net
|(513
|)
|94
|Investments impairment
|167
|102
|Change in fair value of digital assets
|(1,643
|)
|677
|Bad debt expense
|64
|35
|Interest expense, net
|1,109
|1,848
|Fee-related earnings
|(829
|)
|(694
|)
|Performance allocations
|-
|2
|Interest expense, net
|(1,109
|)
|(1,848
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(3,941
|)
|-
|Distributable earnings
|(5,879
|)
|(2,540
|)
|Interest expense
|1,363
|1,876
|Other income, net
|513
|(94
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|3,941
|-
|Consolidated funds' impact on Platform adjusted EBITDA
|181
|93
|Platform adjusted EBITDA
|119
|(665
|)
|Consolidated funds' EBITDA adjustments
|(360
|)
|201
|Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(241
|)
|$
|(464
|)
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