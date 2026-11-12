MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Wealth List has published updated entrepreneur net worth rankings, part of a site-wide review covering 208 profiles across business, entertainment, sports and media. The update reflects the publication's latest review of public business filings, property records and company records.In the Entrepreneurs category, the updated rankings list Grant Cardone at an estimated $600 million, followed by Alex Hormozi at an estimated $200 million and Manny Khoshbin at an estimated $80 million. Updated entries in the category include Ryan Serhant and Russell Brunson at an estimated $40 million each, and Nouho M Kanneh, founder of Presto Real Estate, at an estimated $37 million.The Wealth List compiles its estimates from public records, including business registrations, property records and company filings, and reviews its profiles on a rolling basis. Figures are estimates and are updated as new public information becomes available."The rankings are compiled from public records and are revised as filings and records change," said James Garrett Duffy, media contact for The Wealth List.The full rankings, including the complete Entrepreneurs category, are available at the publication's website.About The Wealth ListThe Wealth List is an online publication that compiles and publishes net worth estimates for entrepreneurs, entertainers, athletes and other public figures, based on public records.

James Garrett Duffy

The Wealth List

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The Wealth List Publishes Updated Entrepreneur Net Worth Rankings for 2026 News Provided By The Wealth List November 12, 2026, 21:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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