World Cord Blood Day 2026 Spotlights Life-Saving Combo: Newborn Screening + Cord Blood Transplants For SCID & Krabbe

World Cord Blood Day 2026 - Dr Joanne Kurtzberg, Dr Caridad Martinez, Dr Arthur Evensen

World Cord Blood Day (Nov 17th) unites clinicians, researchers and expectant parents to champion cord blood in treatment of cancer and rare genetic disorders.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of the 10th annual World Cord Blood Day on Tuesday, November 17th, 2026, healthcare leaders, transplant physicians, and advocacy organizations are calling for expanded integration of universal newborn screening alongside rapid cord blood stem cell transplantation to treat infants born with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) and Krabbe disease.Hosted globally by Save the Cord Foundation (501c3 nonprofit), this year's milestone event emphasizes how pairing early diagnostic screening (even in rural areas) with the immediate availability of banked umbilical cord blood is transforming outcomes for newborns facing aggressive, life-threatening disorders.For infants diagnosed with conditions like SCID-often referred to as "bubble boy disease"-or Krabbe disease, a rare and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disorder, timing is the most critical factor for survival. Unlike traditional bone marrow transplants, which can take months to locate a compatible adult donor, cord blood is stored "off-the-shelf" and requires less stringent tissue matching. When combined with newborn screening, doctors can react more quickly and potentially halt disease progression before irreversible damage occurs."We already hold two powerful tools that work hand-in-hand to save young lives: early newborn screening and readily available cord blood," said Charis Ober, Founder and Executive Director of Save the Cord Foundation. "When a baby is born with Krabbe disease or SCID, every single day counts. Combining routine newborn screening with rapid access to cord blood stem cells turns a once-fatal diagnosis into a story of survival and hope."Key Highlights of World Cord Blood Day 2026:.Advancing Early Intervention: Exploring clinical protocols that pair newborn screening programs with rapid cord blood transplantation for SCID, Krabbe disease, and other metabolic and immune disorders..10 Years of Global Education: Celebrating a decade of raising awareness among expectant parents, healthcare professionals, and policymakers about the more than 80 life-threatening diseases currently treated with cord blood stem cells, such as leukemia, lymphoma and thalassemia..Free Virtual Conference: Featuring presentations from internationally recognized pioneers in cellular therapy-including Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg of the Duke University Marcus Center for Cellular Cures-alongside discussions on emerging regenerative medicine applications for cerebral palsy, stroke, and wound healing. Livestream launch begins at 10am EST on November 17th via Eventbrite and social media..Activities Around the Globe: Wide variety of educational events being held by WCBD Community Champions, making cord blood education available in your local community and local language.World Cord Blood Day 2026 is organized and hosted by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Inspiring Partners include NMDP (formerly Be The Match), the World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA), the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT Global).Visit to register for the free online conference and learn how to take part virtually or attend a complimentary event in your local community. Livestream launch begins at 10am EST on November 17th.#WCBD26 #WorldCordBloodDay

Charis Ober

Save the Cord Foundation

+1 520-419-0269

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

World Cord Blood Day 2026 Spotlights Life-Saving Combo: Newborn Screening + Cord Blood Transplants for SCID & Krabbe News Provided By Save the Cord Foundation November 12, 2026, 21:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.