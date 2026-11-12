From Field To Freight: Optimus Technologies Powers B100 Biodiesel Trucks In Collaboration With John Deer And Penske

2027 Freightliner Cascadia equipped with Optimus Technologies Vector System at the John Deere North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan, Il

One of John Deere's 2027 Freightliner Cascadia's displaying the components of Optimus Technologies' Patented Vector System

Optimus Technologies' patented Vector System manifold kit installed on John Deere's 2027 Freightliner Cascadia

The collaboration pairs 100% biodiesel technology with a full-service truck leasing model to bring renewable fuel solutions to the transportation industry

MILAN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Optimus Technologies is putting domestically produced biodiesel to work in commercial freight through a new initiative with John Deere and Penske Truck Leasing. The Field to Freight program will deploy five new 2027 Freightliner Cascadia trucks equipped to operate on 100% biodiesel (B100), transporting John Deere parts and products along regular commercial routes throughout the Midwest.

The five trucks are expected to travel more than 700,000 miles annually, using over 85,000 gallons of B100 produced from renewable oil from the equivalent of 60,000 bushels of soybeans. The fuel, supplied by Chevron from its biodiesel production facility in Seneca, Illinois, is produced from agricultural products including soybean oil and distillers corn oil. The initiative connects American agriculture to the transportation network that supports it, using fuel derived from feedstocks grown by farmers to move John Deere parts and products to dealers and customers. The project is expected to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85% compared with petroleum diesel.

"For more than 15 years, Optimus has focused on making B100 a practical option for heavy-duty fleets," said Colin Huwyler, CEO of Optimus Technologies. "Today, more than 1,300 trucks equipped with our technology have traveled over 250 million miles in commercial service. Working with John Deere and Penske, we're taking the next step in demonstrating how B100 can be integrated into a full-service leasing model, making it easier for fleets to adopt renewable fuels without compromising their day-to-day operations." The initial deployment will also help John Deere evaluate the potential for broader B100 adoption across its logistics network, which currently consumes nearly 4 million gallons of diesel annually.

"Renewable fuels are important to John Deere and the customers we serve,” said Nate Green, Director of Biofuels, John Deere.“Field to Freight gives us an opportunity to put those fuels to work in our own operations, supporting demand for agricultural products while evaluating their performance in everyday transportation. We're looking forward to what we can learn from this deployment and how it might apply more broadly across our business.”

The deployment brings together Penske's full-service truck leasing and maintenance capabilities with Optimus Technologies' patented Vector System, which enables conventional heavy-duty diesel engines to operate primarily on B100 while retaining the ability to use petroleum diesel when needed. This flexibility allows fleets to incorporate renewable fuels without compromising day-to-day operations. By combining new trucks equipped with Optimus' Vector System and Penske's established maintenance and service network, the collaboration provides a practical model for fleets to adopt B100 without changing how they acquire, operate, or maintain their vehicles.

"Our focus is always providing customers with transportation solutions that meet their operational requirements and to help them evaluate new technologies," said Paul Rosa, Senior Vice President, Procurement & Fleet Planning at Penske. "Working with John Deere and Optimus Technologies, we've been able to integrate B100 technology into these new trucks under our full-service leasing model that includes the ongoing maintenance and over-the-road support needed for daily fleet operations. This collaborative initiative provides valuable, real-world experience as we continue to lead our industry in providing innovative solutions for our customers."

Supporting the initiative are CPC Logistics, which manages John Deere's fleet operations and drivers, and Chevron, which supplies the domestically produced biodiesel. Together, the partners will evaluate vehicle reliability, maintenance, fueling, driver experience, and operating economics through regular commercial service. While the initial deployment includes five trucks, the broader opportunity is to establish a repeatable model for bringing B100 into commercial fleets at scale, leveraging the vehicles, service networks and existing infrastructure already in place to support heavy-duty transportation.

About Optimus

Optimus Technologies provides advanced fuel system technology that enables heavy-duty diesel engines to operate on 100% biodiesel (B100), delivering immediate, scalable, and cost-effective fleet and supply chain decarbonization. Deployable on both new trucks during manufacturing and existing fleet vehicles in as little as 24 hours, Optimus' technology integrates seamlessly into fleet operations without compromising vehicle performance, uptime, or range. Optimus' fuel system solutions are deployed across all major heavy-duty OEM platforms, helping fleets reduce both operating costs and emissions while supporting domestically produced, American-made biodiesel. Learn more at .

Matt Homman

Optimus Technologies

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