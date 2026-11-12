Hired Power Announces 10Th Annual Jingle & Mingle Holiday Event

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Celebrate a decade of giving back at the annual Orange County gathering of the behavioral health professionals community.

- Nanette ZumwaltHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One of the nation's leading providers of behavioral health and recovery support services is helping create community and good cheer locally in Orange County this holiday season. Hired Power will host the 10th Annual Jingle & Mingle, an annual holiday community giving event bringing together professionals, organizations, families, and advocates from across the recovery community.When: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PMWhere: Serendipity the Venue, 18225 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708Over the past decade, Jingle & Mingle has created an unparalleled opportunity for the behavioral and mental health recovery community to come together during the holiday season, strengthening professional relationships, celebrating recovery, and giving back to those in need. This milestone 10th annual event continues the organization's long standing commitment to connection, collaboration, innovation, and community.Celebrating a Decade of Connection and Giving Back“Far too frequently, those that dedicate their lives to saving others forget to take time for themselves,” Nanette Zumwalt, President of Hired Power notes.“At the same time, we give back to organizations and individuals who help so many. This event represents what we value at Hired Power: relationships, community, collaboration, and making a meaningful difference.”Each year, Jingle & Mingle guests have embraced the spirit of giving through a holiday drive supporting local families and individuals in need. Participants are invited to bring unwrapped toys, canned goods, nonperishable food items, or gift cards to help make the holidays a little brighter.An Invitation to SponsorsHired Power is currently seeking event sponsors to help make the 10th Annual Jingle & Mingle the most impactful yet. Sponsorship provides an opportunity for organizations and businesses that support mental health treatment, behavioral healthcare, and recovery services to participate in an established Orange County tradition while supporting an event centered on community and giving.Organizations interested in becoming a sponsor are encouraged to connect with Hired Power for additional information about sponsorship opportunities.Continuing a Hired Power TraditionFor more than two decades, Hired Power has supported individuals and families navigating addiction, mental health challenges, and other behavioral health concerns. The organization provides individualized services including interventions, case management, monitoring, Safe Passage transportation, virtual coaching, and Personal Recovery Assistants.Events such as Jingle & Mingle reflect an important part of Hired Power's work: recognizing that recovery does not happen in isolation. Strong professional relationships, community connections, and a network of support play an important role in helping individuals and families move toward lasting recovery.For more information about the 10th Annual Jingle & Mingle, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Hired Power directly.To learn more about Hired Power, visitAbout Hired PowerFounded in 2002 and headquartered in California, Hired Power is a family-owned recovery services organization dedicated to bridging the gap between treatment and lasting recovery. With more than two decades of leadership in the behavioral health field, Hired Power provides individualized support through interventions, case management, monitoring, safe passage transport, virtual coaching, and Personal Recovery Assistants. Serving individuals, families, and professionals nationwide, Hired Power combines clinical expertise with compassionate, human connection-empowering clients to navigate every stage of recovery with dignity, accountability, and hope.

Nanette Zumwalt

Hired Power

+1 714-964-6730

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Hired Power Announces 10th Annual Jingle & Mingle Holiday Event News Provided By BuzzFactory November 12, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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