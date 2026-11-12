Innventure Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORLANDO, Fla., November 12, 2026 (GLOBAL NEWSWIRE) – Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“Over the last few months, our management team and Board have taken decisive steps to transform Innventure into a leaner, more focused organization, concentrating our resources on the opportunities we believe offer the clearest path to driving shareholder value,” said Bill Grieco, Chief Executive Officer of Innventure.“We have substantially reduced parent-level costs, including reducing headcount from 40 to 15 since the end of the first quarter, and we are transitioning AeroFlexx and Refinity away from reliance on Innventure capital while evaluating strategic alternatives for both businesses. At the same time, our Strategic Review Committee, together with our financial advisors, is evaluating capital strategies to strengthen our financial position and address our near-term liquidity needs in a disciplined manner. These actions share the common objective to preserve and maximize the value of our interest in Accelsius while giving the business the necessary resources to realize its full potential. We remain confident in the underlying opportunity at Accelsius and believe the transformation underway at Innventure is an important step toward translating that opportunity into value for our shareholders.”

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5:00 pm ET today, November 12, 2026.

The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website or via .

About Innventure

Innventure (NASDAQ: INV) builds and scales the companies that it has founded as they commercialize new technologies. Innventure is focused on preserving and maximizing the value of its operating company interests for shareholders through disciplined capital allocation, focused execution, strong governance, and strategic initiatives. Learn more at innventure.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP) to supplement our consolidated financial statements. These non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information to investors to facilitate comparisons of past and present operating results, identify trends in our underlying operating performance, and offer greater transparency on how we evaluate our business activities. These measures are integral to our processes for budgeting, managing operations, making strategic decisions, and evaluating our performance.

Our primary non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash items, non-recurring expenses, and other items that are not indicative of our core operating activities. These may include stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, and other financial items. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is valuable for investors and analysts as it provides additional insight into our operational performance, excluding the impacts of certain financing, investing, and other non-operational activities. This measure helps in comparing our current operating results with prior periods and with those of other companies in our industry. It is also used internally for allocating resources efficiently, assessing the economic outcomes of acquisitions and strategic decisions, and evaluating the performance of our management team.

There are limitations to Adjusted EBITDA, including its exclusion of cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures and contractual commitments, and changes in or cash requirements for working capital needs. Adjusted EBITDA also omits significant interest expenses and related cash requirements for interest and payments. While depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the associated assets will often need to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash required for such replacements. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA does not account for income or other taxes or necessary cash tax payments.

Investors should use caution when comparing our non-GAAP measure to similar metrics used by other companies, as definitions can vary. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

In presenting Adjusted EBITDA, we aim to provide investors with an additional tool for assessing the operational performance of our business. It serves as a useful complement to our GAAP results, offering a more comprehensive understanding of our financial health and operational efficiencies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as“plan,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“outlook,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“continue,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“possible,”“will,”“potential,”“predict,”“should,”“would” and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of future events that are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in Innventure's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the following: Innventure's and its subsidiaries' ability to execute on their strategies, book sales and achieve future financial performance; Innventure's ability to identify and execute on alternatives to strengthen its financial position; Innventure's or each operating company's respective ability to secure financing and/or other value-enhancing transactions, in each case as applicable, on acceptable terms or at all, including with respect to the dilution of Innventure's interests in its operating companies; developments and projections relating to Innventure's and its subsidiaries' competitors and industry; the implementation, adoption, market acceptance and success of Innventure's and its subsidiaries' products, business models and growth strategies; Innventure's and its subsidiaries' ability to generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow; the timing and magnitude of expected cash expenditures; the availability, timing and terms of additional financing, including debt or equity financing at Innventure or its subsidiaries; market conditions affecting access to capital; potential dilution resulting from future financings at Innventure or its subsidiaries; if additional funding is unavailable, or cannot be obtained on acceptable terms or in sufficient amounts or on a timely basis, AeroFlexx or Refinity may be required to wind up or cease operations; potential goodwill, intangible asset, and other asset impairment charges, write-offs of intercompany advances, and other costs and liabilities associated with any such wind-down or cessation of operations; the risk that one or both of AeroFlexx or Refinity may be unable to continue as a going concern if additional funding is not obtained; Innventure's ability to successfully implement cost reduction initiatives; risks related to recent shareholder litigation; changes in economic conditions; competitive pressures; regulatory developments; and Innventure's ability to maintain control over its subsidiaries.

The foregoing factors are not exhaustive. For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Innventure's forward-looking statements, see the 'Risk Factors' section of Innventure's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Innventure undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or expectations, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or the rules of any stock exchange on which Innventure's securities are listed.

Investor Relations Contact: Kyle Nagarkar, Solebury Strategic Communications

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Media Contact: Stephanie Knight, Solebury Strategic Communications

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