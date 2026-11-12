Future Technologies Expands Licensed Microwave Support To Help Cambium Legacy Customers Protect Network Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded relationship with Ceragon Networks helps critical infrastructure operators evaluate options for maintaining network continuity and planning future modernization

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Technologies, a leading connectivity systems integrator serving mission-critical infrastructure, today announced a strategic relationship with Ceragon Networks to help organizations operating Ceragon's OEM - Cambium licensed microwave networks evaluate their options for preserving existing investments, maintaining operational continuity, and planning for the future.

Recent changes affecting Cambium have created uncertainty around the long-term support and evolution of existing networks for legacy Ceragon OEM microwave customers. For utilities, local governments, and oil and gas operators that depend on licensed microwave infrastructure for essential communications, maintaining reliable connectivity while evaluating next steps is critical.

Ceragon has communicated its commitment to supporting existing Ceragon's OEM - Cambium microwave customers, creating potential opportunities to maintain portions of their installed infrastructure while evaluating migration and modernization options.

With nearly 20 years of experience deploying microwave networks and thousands of devices installed, Future Technologies brings proven expertise in network engineering, deployment, integration, and lifecycle support. Working directly with customers, the company can assess existing infrastructure, determine which equipment and network investments may be preserved, and develop practical plans for maintaining or modernizing their networks.

“Organizations have made significant investments in microwave networks that support essential operations,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies.“Our relationship with Ceragon gives customers new options for protecting those investments and planning their next steps. Our job is to help them understand what they can preserve, what needs to change, and how to move forward without unnecessary disruption.”

Future Technologies' approach extends beyond equipment selection. Its engineering and field services teams help customers evaluate network performance, capacity, resilience, and long-term supportability, then design and execute solutions suited to their operational requirements. Depending on the existing infrastructure, that may mean maintaining current equipment, implementing selective upgrades, or planning a broader network modernization.

Learn More: Utilities Connectivity Webinar - December 3

Future Technologies plans to participate in a Ceragon-hosted webinar on December 3 focused on connectivity solutions for utilities. The session will explore technologies and considerations relevant to utility communications networks.

Utilities professionals are invited to register for the December 3 webinar: Register Here

Organizations operating Ceragon OEM - Cambium licensed microwave networks can also learn more about evaluating their existing infrastructure and available migration options at Future Technologies' website.

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies delivers end-to-end connectivity transformation services and solutions for critical infrastructure, integrating cloud, WAN, LAN, and devices across diverse technologies, including private LTE and 5G, to enable secure, resilient operations at scale.

Media Contact

Taylor Juska

VP of Marketing, Future Technologies Venture LLC

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