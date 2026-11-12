Hour Loop Reports Results For Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued Profitability Despite a Challenging Economic Environment Redmond, WA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop” or the“Company”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Financial Highlights for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026:

· Net revenues for the third quarter of 2026 decreased 4% to $32.1 million, compared to $33.4 million in the year-ago period; · Net income for the third quarter of 2026 decreased to $0.4 million, compared to $0.5 million in the year-ago period; · For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net revenues increased 11% to $95.9 million, compared to $86.4 million in the year-ago period; · Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 decreased to $2.3 million, compared to $2.4 million for the year-ago period; and · Cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $4.1 million, compared to $0.4 million in the year-ago period.



Management Commentary

“Through the first nine months of 2026, Hour Loop grew net revenues 11% and earned $2.3 million in net income, and we stayed profitable through a tougher third quarter,” said Sam Lai, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.“We made a deliberate choice to protect our margins rather than chase low-quality sales, and we believe that discipline puts us in a strong position as we head into the holiday season, the most important time of our year.”

“We are building an AI-first company, and AI is already changing how we work every day. AI agents now support core parts of our operations – purchasing and replenishment, advertising, pricing, inbound shipments, inventory reconciliation, customer service and compliance. In purchasing, our agents help us make smarter, faster buying decisions. Agents now handle much of the day-to-day work. As routine work shifts to AI, our teams are freed to focus on higher-value decisions, and we believe this will allow us to scale the business without growing headcount at the same pace.”

“We are very excited about where Hour Loop is headed. With a disciplined operating model, powered by AI to drive greater efficiency, we are confident in the long-term opportunity ahead. We thank our employees for their drive and our shareholders for their continued support.”

Third Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2026 were $32.1 million, compared to $33.4 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower order volume with lower inventory levels.

Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 50.6%, compared to 51.4% in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower inventory reimbursements from platforms, partially offset by tariff-related refunds from vendors.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues in the third quarter of 2026 decreased to 49.1%, compared to 49.2% in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower selling and marketing expenses in line with lower revenues.

Net income in the third quarter of 2026 was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower net revenues and gross margin for the reasons mentioned above.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $1.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $3.8 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by investment in inventory ahead of the holiday season.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook

Hour Loop narrows its guidance for the full year, anticipating 2026 net revenue to be in the range of $147.0 million to $152.0 million, representing 3% to 6% year-over-year growth. The Company continues to expect 2026 net income to be in the range of $0.75 million to $1.5 million.

About Hour Loop, Inc.

Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on and has sold merchandise on its website at since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop's primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors' product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round, including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including with respect to Hour Loop's business strategy, product development and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Finance Department, Hour Loop, Inc.

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HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,121,671 $ 3,792,033 Accounts receivable, net 2,638,732 235,959 Inventory, net 26,253,504 18,298,935 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 803,717 619,261 Total current assets 30,817,624 22,946,188 Property and equipment, net 100,736 95,917 Deferred tax assets 323,111 609,964 Operating lease right-of-use lease assets 511,608 169,368 Total non-current assets 935,455 875,249 TOTAL ASSETS $ 31,753,079 $ 23,821,437 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,095,516 $ 6,200,526 Credit cards payable 3,216,530 3,707,976 Short-term loan 628,931 637,348 Operating lease liabilities-current 232,918 92,362 Income taxes payable - 51,147 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 828,508 2,226,387 Due to related parties 4,130,418 3,810,418 Total current liabilities 22,132,821 16,726,164 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities-non-current 294,808 83,271 Deferred tax liabilities 546 18,143 Total non-current liabilities 295,354 101,414 Total liabilities 22,428,175 16,827,578 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,199,820 and 35,176,320 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 3,520 3,518 Additional paid-in capital 5,907,681 5,862,683 Retained earnings 3,406,667 1,109,674 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,036 17,984 Total stockholders' equity 9,324,904 6,993,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 31,753,079 $ 23,821,437



The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues, net $ 32,075,230 $ 33,424,703 $ 95,949,763 $ 86,364,899 Cost of revenues (15,841,673 ) (16,249,395 ) (45,730,293 ) (39,546,941 ) Gross profit 16,233,557 17,175,308 50,219,470 46,817,958 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 13,782,339 14,665,407 40,899,883 37,627,975 General and administrative 1,959,107 1,767,895 6,400,962 5,906,261 Total operating expenses 15,741,446 16,433,302 47,300,845 43,534,236 Income from operations 492,111 742,006 2,918,625 3,283,722 Other (expenses) income Other expense (576 ) (8,186 ) (2,832 ) (10,185 ) Interest expense (47,660 ) (42,496 ) (127,933 ) (133,333 ) Other income 9,463 22,607 56,294 92,344 Total other expenses, net (38,773 ) (28,075 ) (74,471 ) (51,174 ) Income before income taxes 453,338 713,931 2,844,154 3,232,548 Income tax expense (31,512 ) (183,340 ) (547,161 ) (870,439 ) Net income 421,826 530,591 2,296,993 2,362,109 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 2,709 (38,581 ) (10,948 ) 102,822 Total comprehensive income $ 424,535 $ 492,010 $ 2,286,045 $ 2,464,931 Basic and diluted income per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 35,199,735 35,171,320 35,191,668 35,161,068



The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 2,296,993 $ 2,362,109 Reconciliation of net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expenses 39,448 31,109 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use lease assets 100,584 141,320 Deferred tax assets 286,853 676,368 Deferred tax liabilities (17,597 ) 18,731 Stock-based compensation 45,000 45,000 Inventory allowance 509,611 499,752 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (26,584 ) 156,087 Gain on disposal of property and equipment - (3,016 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,402,773 ) 1,104,073 Inventory (8,464,180 ) (14,735,382 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (184,456 ) (497,449 ) Accounts payable 6,894,990 11,236,895 Credit cards payable (491,446 ) 470,430 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,547,879 ) (1,791,077 ) Operating lease liabilities (90,605 ) (139,950 ) Income taxes payable (51,147 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (4,103,188 ) (425,000 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment - 3,016 Purchases of property and equipment (45,559 ) (51,979 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,559 ) (48,963 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments to related parties (1,486,000 ) (839,000 ) Proceeds from related parties 2,956,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,470,000 (839,000 ) Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates 8,385 (10,311 ) Net change in cash (2,670,362 ) (1,323,274 ) Cash at beginning of period 3,792,033 2,119,581 Cash at end of period $ 1,121,671 $ 796,307 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 16,155 $ 16,370 Cash paid for income tax $ 473,000 $ 163,015 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating lease right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized 446,496 131,472



