Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports October 2026 Operating Data
| October
2026
| September
2026
| M/M
Change
| October
2025
| Y/Y
Change
|(M - in millions, B - in billions)
|Funded Customer Growth (M)
|Funded Customers1
| 28.9
| 28.7
|+1
|%
| 27.1
| +7%
|Asset Growth ($B)
|Total Platform Assets1
| $383.2
| $395.9
|(3
|%)
|$342.6
| +12%
|Net Deposits1,2
| $15.1
| $6.1
|NM
|$5.6
|NM
|Trading
|Equities and Options Trading Days
| 22
| 21
|+5
|%
| 23
| (4%)
|Crypto and Prediction Markets Trading Days
| 31
| 30
|+3
|%
| 31
| -
|Total Trading Volumes
|Equity ($B)
| $325.5
| $323.6
|+1
|%
|$320.1
| +2%
|Options Contracts (M)
| 288.6
| 287.9
|-
| 266.7
| +8%
|Crypto ($B)
| $17.0
| $21.4
|(21
|%)
|$32.5
| (48%)
|Robinhood App ($B)
| $6.8
| $8.9
|(24
|%)
|$13.9
| (51%)
|Bitstamp ($B)
| $10.2
| $12.5
|(18
|%)
|$18.6
| (45%)
|Event Contracts (B)
| 5.9
| 5.6
|+5
|%
| 2.5
| +136%
|Average Daily Trading Volumes 3
|Equity ($B)
| $14.8
| $15.4
|(4
|%)
|$13.9
| +6%
|Options Contracts (M)
| 13.1
| 13.7
|(4
|%)
| 11.6
| +13%
|Crypto ($M)
| $548
| $713
|(23
|%)
|$1,048
| (48%)
|Robinhood App ($M)
| $219
| $297
|(26
|%)
|$448
| (51%)
|Bitstamp ($M)
| $328
| $416
|(21
|%)
|$600
| (45%)
|Event Contracts (M)
| 190
| 187
|+2
|%
| 81
| +135%
|Daily Average Trades (DATs) (M)
|Equity
| 4.3
| 4.5
|(4
|%)
| 4.4
| (2%)
|Options
| 2.0
| 2.0
|-
| 1.4
| +43%
|Crypto
| 0.7
| 0.9
|(22
|%)
| 1.1
| (36%)
|Interest Earning Assets ($B)
|Margin Book
| $22.9
| $22.1
|+4
|%
|$16.5
| +39%
|Cash and Deposits4
| $16.4
| $20.4
|(20
|%)
|$14.7
| +12%
|Cash Sweep4
| $30.8
| $32.3
|(5
|%)
|$34.2
| (10%)
|Securities Lending ($M)
|Total Securities Lending Revenue
| $34
| $32
|+6
|%
|$60
| (43%)
|Securities Lending, Net
| ($12)
| ($12)
|NM
|$24
|NM
1. Starting in July 2026, Total Platform Assets include Trump Account assets custodied by Robinhood, and Net Deposits include Trump Account contributions. Funded Customers do not include Trump Accounts.
2. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Starting in March 2026, Net Deposits include results from TradePMR. Starting in June 2026, Net Deposits include results from WonderFi.
3. Average daily volumes (“ADVs”) defined as Total Trading Volume in a given period divided by the applicable number of trading days in said period.
4. In February 2026, we updated our brokerage High-Yield Cash program to fund growth in margin lending. Under the updated program, the first $10 thousand in enrolled balances per eligible customer are held as free credit balances where the customer continues to earn the same interest rate. This resulted in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances in February 2026.
For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com.
The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.
About Robinhood
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at robinhood.com.
Robinhood uses the“Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.
“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
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