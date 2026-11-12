Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL,“Battalion” or the“Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026. Key Q3 2026 Highlights

Generated third quarter 2026 sales volumes of 11,359 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (~43% oil, 69% liquids)

Ended the quarter with $92.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and net debt (term loan indebtedness less cash and cash equivalents) of $70.4 million, down from $74.2 million at June 30, 2026 and $163.3 million at September 30, 2025.

Placed 17.1 million shares of common stock under its at-the-market (“ATM”) program for net proceeds of $28.4 million. Subsequent to September 30, 2026, the Company placed 25,000 additional shares.

Commenced drilling operations under the previously announced joint exploration and development agreement (“JEDA”). Subsequent to quarter end, have reached total depth on the four-well pad ahead of plan by over 25 days and under budget by more than $1.5 million gross cost. Completions will commence in late fourth quarter 2026 or early first quarter 2027.

Appointed John“Brad” Juneau to the board of directors effective September 30, 2026. Executed a transformative midstream transaction on November 11, 2026 to transport the Company's crude via pipeline rather than trucking. This transaction will significantly lower gathering costs as well as mitigate environment, health and safety risks. Management Comments During the third quarter of 2026, the Company returned to active drilling operations. The drilling performance on the first four wells of the JEDA has exceeded expectations by significant margins. The Company has contracted the rig for an additional four wells, and the rig is currently mobilizing to the next drilling location. Our partner in the JEDA has indicated their desire to participate in the next 4 wells. The Company also exceeded internal oil production targets for the third quarter of 2026, producing an average 4,915 net barrels oil per day versus a target of 4,835 net barrels oil per day. Financing activities under the ATM program during the third quarter of 2026 have completed the transformation of our balance sheet. Following the close of the third quarter, the Company ceased nearly all trading under the ATM and maintains its commitment of judicious use of the facility going forward. Transition from trucking to transportation of oil via pipeline is a gamechanger for the Company and represents the culmination of years of multi-party negotiations. “Our commitment to operational excellence has shown in our third quarter results. I'm proud of the team and look forward to continued execution,” said Daniel Rohling, COO of Battalion. Results of Operations Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the third quarter of 2026 were 11,359 Boe/d (43% oil) and $45.6 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 12,293 Boe/d (53% oil) and $43.5 million, respectively, during the third quarter of 2025. The increase in revenues in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to the third quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to a $5.13 increase per Boe in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges) partially offset by lower production primarily resulting from the disposition of volumes associated with the West Quito sale. Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized approximately 98% of the average NYMEX oil price during the third quarter of 2026. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $6.5 million during the third quarter of 2026. Lease operating and workover expense was $10.40 per Boe in the third quarter of 2026 versus $11.69 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily the result of lower maintenance, power, and chemical costs. Gathering and other expenses were $12.57 per Boe in the third quarter of 2026 versus $9.02 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in gathering and other expenses per Boe is primarily related to greater throughput volumes resulting from entry into a long-term processing agreement with a publicly traded large-cap midstream provider in January 2026. General and administrative expenses were $3.71 per Boe in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $2.73 per Boe in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2026 is primarily due to higher professional fees including legal costs. Excluding non-recurring charges, general and administrative expenses would have been $3.29 per Boe in the third quarter of 2026. For the third quarter of 2026, the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $41.1 million and a net loss of $0.75 per share available to common stockholders, primarily reflecting a $44.8 million net loss on derivative contracts, of which $38.4 million was a non-cash unrealized mark-to-market loss. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2026 of $2.4 million or an adjusted diluted net loss of $0.04 per common share compared to an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2025 of $15.7 million or an adjusted diluted net loss of $0.96 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $10.1 million as compared to $18.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information). The Company generated net cash flows from operating activities of $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $28.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Liquidity and Balance Sheet As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $162.5 million of term loan indebtedness outstanding and total liquidity made up of cash and cash equivalents of $92.1 million. Forward Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates",“projects,” "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings submitted by the Company to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at or through the Company's website at Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations. About Battalion Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Contact Matthew B. Steele

Chief Executive Officer & Principal Financial Officer

832-538-0300

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 37,987 $ 38,325 $ 123,421 $ 114,316 Natural gas 2,380 853 (6,017 ) 4,611 Natural gas liquids 5,080 4,208 15,083 14,420 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 45,447 43,386 132,487 133,347 Other 197 96 460 422 Total operating revenues 45,644 43,482 132,947 133,769 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 10,026 12,389 29,309 33,417 Workover and other 849 839 2,489 4,581 Taxes other than income 1,723 2,622 7,028 7,944 Gathering and other 13,139 10,199 36,657 33,157 General and administrative 3,879 3,085 12,205 10,065 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 11,060 13,522 35,644 40,541 Total operating expenses 40,676 42,656 123,332 129,705 Income from operations 4,968 826 9,615 4,064 Other income (expenses): Net (loss) gain on derivative contracts (44,831 ) 5,180 (79,744 ) 26,030 Interest expense and other (3,637 ) (6,741 ) (13,478 ) (20,010 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (862 ) - Total other (expenses) income (48,468 ) (1,561 ) (94,084 ) 6,020 (Loss) income before income taxes (43,500 ) (735 ) (84,469 ) 10,084 Income tax benefit (provision) - - - - Net (loss) income $ (43,500 ) $ (735 ) $ (84,469 ) $ 10,084 Preferred dividends (201 ) (14,279 ) (8,532 ) (34,369 ) Deemed contribution - preferred stock repurchase 2,593 - 2,593 - Net loss available to common stockholders $ (41,108 ) $ (15,014 ) $ (90,408 ) $ (24,285 ) Net loss per share of common stock available to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.75 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (2.74 ) $ (1.48 ) Diluted $ (0.75 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (2.74 ) $ (1.48 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 54,686 16,457 32,980 16,457 Diluted 54,686 16,457 32,980 16,457





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,091 $ 27,965 Accounts receivable, net 25,644 12,071 Assets from derivative contracts 2,672 16,145 Restricted cash 91 91 Prepaids and other 589 892 Total current assets 121,087 57,164 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 840,724 890,050 Unevaluated 54,334 48,025 Gross oil and natural gas properties 895,058 938,075 Less: accumulated depletion (582,880 ) (547,982 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 312,178 390,093 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 4,692 4,678 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,856 ) (2,807 ) Net other operating property and equipment 1,836 1,871 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 3,822 7,350 Operating lease right of use assets 7,152 840 Other assets 3,867 3,360 Total assets $ 449,942 $ 460,678 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 46,664 $ 39,734 Liabilities from derivative contracts 31,447 633 Current portion of long-term debt 4,063 22,510 Operating lease liabilities 1,398 764 Total current liabilities 83,572 63,641 Long-term debt, net 154,239 180,955 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 18,328 1,692 Asset retirement obligations 18,832 20,837 Operating lease liabilities 5,913 104 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 138,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding, $193,757 aggregate liquidation preference at December 31, 2025 - 226,241 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 103,041 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding, $162,821 aggregate liquidation preference at September 30, 2026 175,083 - Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 59,481,510 and 16,456,563 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 6 2 Additional paid-in capital 351,434 240,202 Accumulated deficit (357,465 ) (272,996 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 169,058 (32,792 ) Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 449,942 $ 460,678





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (43,500 ) $ (735 ) $ (84,469 ) $ 10,084 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 11,060 13,522 35,644 40,541 Stock-based compensation, net 115 - 536 (109 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 38,378 (1,044 ) 64,450 (20,120 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 320 388 932 1,180 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 862 - Accrued settlements on derivative contracts 2,906 613 5,301 76 Other 126 84 133 193 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 9,405 12,828 23,389 31,845 Changes in working capital (7,764 ) 15,145 (10,865 ) 19,064 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,641 27,973 12,524 50,909 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (5,276 ) (16,483 ) (13,094 ) (69,573 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas assets (1,245 ) - 58,810 - Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures - - - (14 ) Other (315 ) (5 ) (329 ) (375 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,836 ) (16,488 ) 45,387 (69,962 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings - - - 63,000 Repayments of borrowings - (5,651 ) (45,635 ) (11,329 ) Debt issuance costs (258 ) - (1,322 ) (1,875 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 28,294 - 72,222 - Preferred stock repurchase (19,050 ) - (19,050 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,986 (5,651 ) 6,215 49,796 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,791 5,834 64,126 30,743 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 88,391 44,712 28,056 19,803 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 92,182 $ 50,546 $ 92,182 $ 50,546





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 452 599 1,490 1,752 Natural gas (MMcf) 1,969 1,778 6,035 5,713 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 265 236 811 680 Total (MBoe) 1,045 1,131 3,307 3,384 Average daily production (Boe/d) 11,359 12,293 12,114 12,396 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 84.04 $ 63.98 $ 82.83 $ 65.25 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.21 0.48 (1.00 ) 0.81 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 19.17 17.83 18.60 21.21 Total per Boe 43.49 38.36 40.06 39.41 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ (17.29 ) $ 1.48 $ (16.19 ) $ (1.42 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.73 1.83 1.48 1.47 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) (0.31 ) - (0.10 ) - Total per Boe (6.18 ) 3.66 (4.62 ) 1.75 Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 66.75 $ 65.46 $ 66.64 $ 63.83 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.94 2.31 0.48 2.28 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 18.86 17.83 18.50 21.21 Total per Boe 37.31 42.02 35.44 41.16 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 9.59 $ 10.95 $ 8.86 $ 9.88 Workover and other 0.81 0.74 0.75 1.35 Taxes other than income 1.65 2.32 2.13 2.35 Gathering and other 12.57 9.02 11.08 9.80 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 3.29 2.44 3.05 2.50 Depletion 10.36 11.64 10.55 11.64 (1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 3.71 $ 2.73 $ 3.70 $ 2.97 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.12 ) - (0.17 ) (0.01 ) Non-recurring charges and other: Cash (0.30 ) (0.29 ) (0.48 ) (0.46 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 3.29 $ 2.44 $ 3.05 $ 2.50 Total operating costs, as reported $ 28.33 $ 25.76 $ 26.52 $ 26.35 Total adjusting items (0.42 ) (0.29 ) (0.65 ) (0.47 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(3) $ 27.91 $ 25.47 $ 25.87 $ 25.88





(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.

(3) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 As Reported: Net loss available to common stockholders - diluted (1) $ (41,108 ) $ (15,014 ) $ (90,408 ) $ (24,285 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ 34,794 $ 841 $ 61,789 $ (21,485 ) Natural gas 2,167 (1,885 ) 1,244 1,365 Natural gas liquids 1,417 - 1,417 - Total mark-to-market non-cash charge 38,378 (1,044 ) 64,450 (20,120 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 862 - Non-recurring charges 312 324 1,601 1,546 Selected items, before income taxes 38,690 (720 ) 66,913 (18,574 ) Income tax effect of selected items - - - - Selected items, net of tax 38,690 (720 ) 66,913 (18,574 ) Net loss available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ (2,418 ) $ (15,734 ) $ (23,495 ) $ (42,859 ) Diluted net loss per common share, as reported $ (0.75 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (2.74 ) $ (1.48 ) Impact of selected items (3) 0.71 (0.05 ) 2.03 (1.12 ) Diluted net loss per common share, excluding selected items (2) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (2.60 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,641 $ 27,973 $ 12,524 $ 50,909 Changes in working capital 7,764 (15,145 ) 10,865 (19,064 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 9,405 12,828 23,389 31,845 Cash components of selected items (2,594 ) (289 ) (3,700 ) 1,470 Income tax effect of selected items - - - - Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2) $ 6,811 $ 12,539 $ 19,689 $ 33,315





(1) Amount reflects net loss available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 14, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

(2) Diluted net loss per common share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

(3) The impact of selected items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 54.7 and 33.0 million, respectively, due to the net loss available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million due to the net loss available to common stockholders, excluding selected items



BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (43,500 ) $ (735 ) $ (84,469 ) $ 10,084 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 4,632 7,318 15,597 21,848 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 11,060 13,522 35,644 40,541 Stock-based compensation 126 - 547 48 Interest income (903 ) (503 ) (1,839 ) (1,846 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 862 - Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 38,378 (1,044 ) 64,450 (20,120 ) Non-recurring charges and other 312 324 1,601 1,546 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 10,105 $ 18,882 $ 32,393 $ 52,101





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.







BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (43,500 ) $ 15,508 $ (56,477 ) $ 1,795 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 4,632 5,124 5,841 6,987 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 11,060 12,222 12,362 11,603 Asset impairment - - - 1,072 Stock-based compensation 126 421 - - Interest income (903 ) (612 ) (324 ) (414 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 862 - Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 38,378 (20,865 ) 46,937 (9,313 ) Non-recurring charges and other 312 454 835 1,631 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 10,105 $ 12,252 $ 10,036 $ 13,361 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 45,754





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.







BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (735 ) $ 4,796 $ 6,023 $ (22,202 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 7,318 7,341 7,189 6,135 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,522 13,939 13,080 14,155 Asset impairment - - - 18,511 Stock-based compensation - - 48 12 Interest income (503 ) (764 ) (579 ) (278 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 7,489 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives contracts (1,044 ) (7,248 ) (11,828 ) 1,648 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability - - - (761 ) Merger Termination Payment - - - (10,000 ) Non-recurring charges and other 324 73 1,149 3,310 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 18,882 $ 18,137 $ 15,082 $ 18,019 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 70,120





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

