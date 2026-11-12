Gemini Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| Gemini Space Station, Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value)
(unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|194,120
|$
|252,215
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|89,432
|115,279
|Customer custodial funds
|464,307
|527,354
|Crypto assets held
|415,241
|439,622
|Accounts receivable, net
|26,714
|30,887
|Credit card receivables pledged
|170,196
|188,754
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|49,077
|52,140
|Total current assets
|1,409,087
|1,606,251
|Software, property and equipment, net
|12,023
|15,083
|Intangible assets, net
|123,184
|139,805
|Other non-current assets, net
|31,010
|40,708
|Total assets
|$
|1,575,304
|$
|1,801,847
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Custodial funds due to customers
|$
|464,116
|$
|527,307
|Accounts payable
|8,658
|2,647
|Accrued expenses
|27,854
|42,679
|Third party loans
|75,469
|75,151
|Related party loans
|367,182
|403,931
|Funding debt
|153,247
|154,374
|Other current liabilities
|25,228
|34,315
|Total current liabilities
|1,121,754
|1,240,404
|Non-current liabilities:
|Lease liabilities
|11,098
|20,570
|Total non-current liabilities
|11,098
|20,570
|Total liabilities
|1,132,852
|1,260,974
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 55,905 and 42,329 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|57
|43
|Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 75,127 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|75
|75
|Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 20,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Treasury stock at cost; 1,392 and 284 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(572
|)
|(568
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,760,587
|2,583,689
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|894
|887
|Accumulated deficit
|(2,318,589
|)
|(2,043,253
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|442,452
|540,873
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,575,304
|$
|1,801,847
| Gemini Space Station, Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|Net revenue
|$
|39,203
|$
|49,775
|$
|131,485
|$
|117,689
|Other revenue
|1,678
|843
|5,143
|1,540
|Total revenue
|40,881
|50,618
|136,628
|119,229
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries and compensation
|56,376
|82,523
|170,027
|153,624
|Technology
|19,551
|20,317
|60,399
|54,790
|General and administrative
|19,804
|19,335
|62,069
|52,582
|Transaction losses
|10,615
|7,693
|41,852
|15,376
|Sales and marketing
|8,271
|32,926
|36,160
|58,084
|Transaction processing
|5,287
|8,617
|16,273
|19,028
|Total operating expenses
|119,904
|171,411
|386,780
|353,484
|Operating loss
|(79,023
|)
|(120,793
|)
|(250,152
|)
|(234,255
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on crypto assets and receivable, crypto assets pledged
|135,946
|106,809
|(25,751
|)
|144,664
|Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on related party crypto loans
|(110,208
|)
|(83,096
|)
|15,545
|(145,144
|)
|Change in fair value on related party convertible notes
|-
|(8,178
|)
|-
|(25,789
|)
|Change in fair value on related party loans
|-
|(24,989
|)
|-
|(119,309
|)
|Interest expense on related party loans
|(3,166
|)
|(17,847
|)
|(9,191
|)
|(48,090
|)
|Interest expense on third party loans
|(1,438
|)
|(4,655
|)
|(5,039
|)
|(11,148
|)
|Interest expense on funding debt
|(2,427
|)
|(314
|)
|(7,475
|)
|(314
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|1,683
|(7,637
|)
|6,771
|(8,727
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|20,390
|(39,907
|)
|(25,140
|)
|(213,857
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(58,633
|)
|(160,700
|)
|(275,292
|)
|(448,112
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|(1
|)
|1,186
|(44
|)
|6,122
|Net loss
|$
|(58,634
|)
|$
|(159,514
|)
|$
|(275,336
|)
|$
|(441,990
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|(6.67
|)
|$
|(2.25
|)
|$
|(39.02
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|(6.67
|)
|$
|(2.25
|)
|$
|(39.02
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted:
|128,456
|23,931
|122,147
|11,327
|Net loss
|$
|(58,634
|)
|$
|(159,514
|)
|$
|(275,336
|)
|$
|(441,990
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation, net of tax
|109
|(792
|)
|7
|1,117
|Change in fair value attributable to instrument-specific credit risk
|-
|-
|-
|3,271
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|109
|(792
|)
|7
|4,388
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(58,525
|)
|$
|(160,306
|)
|$
|(275,329
|)
|$
|(437,602
|)
| Gemini Space Station, Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(275,336
|)
|$
|(441,990
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|22,126
|23,189
|Impairment
|1,327
|-
|Change in fair value on related party convertible notes
|-
|25,789
|Change in fair value on related party loans
|-
|119,309
|Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on crypto assets and receivable, crypto assets pledged
|25,751
|(144,664
|)
|Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on related party crypto loans
|(15,545
|)
|145,144
|Provision for transaction losses
|41,852
|15,376
|Stock-based compensation
|77,152
|48,959
|Crypto assets received as revenue
|(6,376
|)
|(23,680
|)
|Crypto asset payments for expenses
|28,651
|33,629
|Warrants received as revenue
|(6,031
|)
|(2,098
|)
|Non-cash lease expense
|4,460
|3,105
|Realized and unrealized gain on derivatives
|(2,300
|)
|(561
|)
|Other operating activities, net
|3,336
|(610
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Purchase of crypto assets
|(639,161
|)
|(143,037
|)
|Disposal of crypto assets
|621,400
|212,360
|Accounts receivable
|(30,124
|)
|(11,603
|)
|Other assets
|(3,012
|)
|137,210
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(7,591
|)
|(11,142
|)
|Payables due to related parties
|1,736
|29,540
|Payables due to third parties
|(80
|)
|5,913
|Payables due for funding debt
|173
|314
|Lease liabilities
|(6,019
|)
|(4,359
|)
|Other liabilities
|(3,262
|)
|(96,292
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(166,873
|)
|(80,199
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Proceeds from disposal of crypto assets
|76,132
|93,809
|Purchases of credit card receivables
|(1,429,911
|)
|(646,827
|)
|Proceeds from repayments of credit card receivables
|1,441,190
|561,829
|Capitalization of internally developed software costs
|(1,986
|)
|(3,501
|)
|Purchase of software, property and equipment
|(475
|)
|(1,507
|)
|Other investing activities, net
|140
|(59
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|85,090
|3,744
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and offering costs
|-
|397,306
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with concurrent private placement with Nasdaq
|-
|50,000
|Custodial funds due to customers, net of redemptions
|(63,661
|)
|(40,455
|)
|Proceeds from related party loans
|-
|15,100
|Proceeds from third party loan, net of discount
|75,000
|74,250
| Gemini Space Station, Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Proceeds from funding debt
|1,249,530
|99,040
|Repayment of funding debt
|(1,250,831
|)
|(50,150
|)
|Repayment of third party loans
|(75,000
|)
|-
|Payment of withholding taxes on settlement of restricted stock units
|(240
|)
|(6,929
|)
|Payment for tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards
|(4
|)
|(568
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(65,206
|)
|537,594
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|(146,989
|)
|461,139
|Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|894,848
|646,858
|Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|747,859
|$
|1,107,997
|Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents consisted of the following:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|194,120
|$
|487,462
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|89,432
|87,731
|Customer custodial funds
|464,307
|532,804
|Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|$
|747,859
|$
|1,107,997
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|12,176
|$
|23,635
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds
|470
|531
|Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities
|Conversion of related party loans and related party convertible notes to common stock in connection with initial public offering
|$
|-
|$
|804,297
|Conversion of convertible preferred units to common stock in connection with initial public offering
|-
|534,368
|Related party loans received in crypto assets
|223,980
|418,458
|Conversion of related party loans into related party convertible notes
|-
|246,245
|Repayments of related party loans denominated in crypto assets
|246,920
|151,378
|Issuance of common stock in exchange for crypto assets
|100,000
|-
|Credit card receivables posted (returned) as collateral for funding debt, net
|(18,558
|)
|67,918
|Receivable for crypto assets pledged as collateral for third-party loans, net
|-
|46,096
|Crypto assets posted (returned) as collateral for derivatives, net
|(904
|)
|6,007
|Repayment of third party loan interest denominated in crypto
|-
|5,417
|Deferred offering costs not yet paid
|-
|6,141
|Change in fair value attributable to instrument-specific credit risk
|-
|3,271
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
|Q3'25
|Q4'25
|Q1'26
|Q2'26
|Q3'26
|Net loss
|$
|(159,514
|)
|$
|(140,823
|)
|$
|(108,978
|)
|$
|(107,724
|)
|$
|(58,634
|)
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(1,186
|)
|135
|21
|22
|1
|Interest expense
|22,816
|10,782
|7,598
|7,076
|7,031
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,672
|7,534
|7,482
|7,298
|7,346
|Stock-based compensation expense
|45,751
|35,997
|24,178
|20,304
|32,670
|Impairment
|-
|650
|-
|-
|-
|Restructuring charges(1)
|-
|-
|7,866
|-
|-
|Non-recurring legal contingencies, settlements, and related costs
|-
|-
|424
|-
|-
|Change in fair value on related party convertible notes
|8,178
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Change in fair value on related party loans
|24,989
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-recurring gain related to conversion of convertible notes and term loans
|-
|(5,841
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(1,087
|)
|(591
|)
|1,484
|(1,010
|)
|(4
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(52,381
|)
|$
|(92,157
|)
|$
|(59,925
|)
|$
|(74,034
|)
|$
|(11,590
|)
|__________________
|(1) Includes impairment charges in connection with the restructuring of $1.3 million.
|Adjusted Operating Loss (in thousands)
|Q3'25
|Q4'25
|Q1'26
|Q2'26
|Q3'26
|Operating loss
|$
|(120,793
|)
|$
|(111,401
|)
|$
|(94,188
|)
|$
|(76,941
|)
|$
|(79,023
|)
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,672
|7,534
|7,482
|7,298
|7,346
|Stock-based compensation
|45,751
|35,997
|24,178
|20,304
|32,670
|Impairment
|-
|650
|-
|-
|-
|Restructuring charges(1)
|-
|-
|7,866
|-
|-
|Non-recurring legal contingencies, settlements, and related costs
|-
|-
|424
|-
|-
|Adjusted Operating Loss
|$
|(67,370
|)
|$
|(67,220
|)
|$
|(54,238
|)
|$
|(49,339
|)
|$
|(39,007
|)
|__________________
|(1) Includes impairment charges in connection with the restructuring of $1.3 million.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our operating results and financial position; anticipated future expenses, including our financial outlook, and investments; expectations regarding our liquidity, capital resources, indebtedness, financing arrangements and ability to obtain additional capital or financing; expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics; our business strategy and plans, including expectations related to our full-stack end-to-end marketplace and super app strategy; expectations relating to legal and regulatory proceedings; expectations relating to our industry, the regulatory environment, market conditions, trends, and growth; expectations relating to customer behaviors and preferences; our market position; potential market opportunities; and our objectives for future operations. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“potential,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“plan,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, among others: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy and generate future profitability; market acceptance of our products and services; our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base and expand our customer base; our ability to develop new products and services and achieve customer adoption of them; our ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals; the success or anticipated timing of any acquisitions, partnerships, or investments that we enter into; the possibility of adverse developments in pending litigation; the risk that the outcome of currently ongoing and potential future regulatory litigation and/or enforcement actions, as well as potential changes in federal or state law, could immediately or subsequently prevent us from offering, or continuing to offer, sports contracts or event contracts altogether; the effects of increased competition in our markets; our ability to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; stock price fluctuations; market conditions across the cryptoeconomy, including crypto price volatility; and general market, political, and economic conditions, including interest rate fluctuations, inflation, tariffs, instability in the global banking system, economic downturns, and other global events, including regional wars and conflicts and government shutdowns. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results is included, or will be included, in our filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, which is a measure not presented in accordance with GAAP, provides investors with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We use this non-GAAP measure internally to evaluate performance and to make financial, investment and operational decisions. We believe that presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our operating results and that this measure is useful for period-to-period comparisons of results. Management also believes that providing this non-GAAP measure helps investors evaluate the Company's operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such matters.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude provision for (benefit from) income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, impairment, restructuring charges, non-recurring legal contingencies, settlement and related costs, change in fair value on related party convertible notes, change in fair value on related party loans, gain on conversion of convertible notes and term loans, and unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain). Among other non-cash and non-recurring items, Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy. In addition, on February 5, 2026, the Company announced its plans to wind down operations in the United Kingdom, European Union, other European jurisdictions, and Australia. As such, beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes related restructuring charges, which primarily relate to workforce reductions, lease exit costs, and other actions taken to streamline our operations and that we believe are unusual in nature and/or infrequent in occurrence and are not indicative of our ongoing operating activities.
Adjusted Operating Loss
Management believes that Adjusted Operating Loss, which is a measure not presented in accordance with GAAP, may provide investors with additional useful information in evaluating our operating performance and operating leverage. We use this non-GAAP measure to evaluate the efficiency of our cost structure, the relationship between revenue growth and operating expenses, and the progress of our ongoing operations. We believe that presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our operating results by removing the effects of certain non-cash items and other adjustments that management believes may obscure our underlying operational performance, and that this measure is useful for period-to-period comparisons of results.
We define Adjusted Operating Loss as operating loss, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment, restructuring charges, and non-recurring legal contingencies, settlement and related costs.
Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other non-GAAP measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as a tool for comparison. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is provided in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.
Key Performance Metrics
In addition to the measures presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, management uses key performance metrics to help evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. Our key performance metrics include MTUs, LTUs, Card Sign-Ups, Trading Volume, and Assets on Platform. Definitions of these key performance metrics can be found below:
- Monthly Transacting User: any retail or institutional user who has engaged in any revenue-generating activity or whose account otherwise generated revenue for the Company in the trailing thirty days. MTUs presented for a quarter represent the MTUs as of the last day of the respective quarter. MTUs presented as of the end of a year represent the MTUs as of the last day of that year. Lifetime Transacting User: LTUs represent the cumulative number of unique MTUs who have ever transacted on our platform and continue to maintain an open account, measured since inception. Card Sign-Ups: the cumulative number of approved applications for the Gemini Credit Card in the relevant period. Card Sign-Ups include customers who have been approved to open an account, regardless of whether they have subsequently activated or used their card or whether the account later remains open. Trading Volume: the total U.S. dollar equivalent value of spot matched trades transacted between a buyer and seller through our platform during the period of measurement, including trades in which our affiliated market maker is a counterparty. Assets on Platform: the total value of assets held on our platform and includes digital assets in custody, staking, and exchange products, user custodial fiat, and GUSD reserve assets.
For more information and a more detailed discussion of our Key Performance Metrics, refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 that has been filed with the SEC.
Channels for Disclosure of Information
As a reminder, we announce material information to the public through filings with the SEC, the investor relations page on our website (investors.gemini.com), the blog on our website (, press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our X account (@gemini), and our LinkedIn page. The information disclosed in the foregoing channels could be deemed to be material information and we use these channels for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. As such, we encourage investors, the media, and others to monitor the channels listed above and to review the information disclosed through such channels.
About Gemini
Gemini (NASDAQ: GEMI) is a crypto and markets company founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto and markets products and services for individuals and institutions. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.
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