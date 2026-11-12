Aeluma Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results
| Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|($ in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
(unaudited)
| June 30,
2026
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|53,875
|$
|56,006
|Accounts receivable
|504
|340
|Prepaids and other current assets
|716
|965
|Total current assets
|55,095
|57,311
|Property and equipment:
|Equipment
|2,590
|2,338
|Leasehold improvements
|547
|547
|Accumulated depreciation
|(1,598
|)
|(1,469
|)
|Property and equipment, net
|1,539
|1,416
|Right-of-use asset - operating
|1,868
|1,916
|Other assets
|21
|21
|Total assets
|$
|58,523
|$
|60,664
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|368
|$
|341
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,502
|1,369
|Lease liability - operating, current portion
|183
|180
|Total current liabilities
|2,053
|1,890
|Lease liability - operating, long-term portion
|1,795
|1,842
|Total liabilities
|3,848
|3,732
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|84,234
|82,735
|Accumulated deficit
|(29,561
|)
|(25,805
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|54,675
|56,932
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|58,523
|$
|60,664
| Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Revenue
|$
|568
|$
|582
|$
|1,385
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|339
|433
|701
|Research and development
|2,274
|606
|General and administrative
|1,952
|2,247
|1,686
|Total operating expenses
|4,816
|4,954
|2,993
|Loss from operations
|(4,248
|)
|(4,372
|)
|(1,608
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|492
|359
|115
|Total other income
|492
|359
|115
|Loss before income tax expense
|(3,756
|)
|(4,013
|)
|(1,493
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(3,756
|)
|$
|(4,013
|)
|$
|(1,493
|)
|Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|19,270,622
|18,603,331
|16,141,153
|Book value per share
|$
|2.84
|$
|3.06
|$
|2.53
| Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,756
|)
|$
|(1,493
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,376
|1,056
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|130
|102
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(164
|)
|(286
|)
|Prepaids and other current assets
|249
|(196
|)
|Other assets
|(1
|)
|(8
|)
|Accounts payable
|27
|(88
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|393
|98
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,746
|)
|(815
|)
|Investing activities:
|Purchase of equipment
|(252
|)
|(210
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(252
|)
|(210
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from stock option exercise
|174
|47
|Proceeds from public offering, net of offering costs
|-
|23,385
|Payment for taxes related to net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock units
|(307
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(133
|)
|23,432
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,131
|)
|22,407
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|56,006
|15,740
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|53,875
|$
|38,147
|Supplemental non-cash disclosures:
|Right-of-use asset - operating obtained in exchange for lease liability - operating
|$
|-
|$
|274
| Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(3,756
|)
|$
|(4,013
|)
|$
|(1,493
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|1,376
|1,308
|1,056
|Total adjustments to GAAP net loss
|1,376
|1,308
|1,056
|Non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(2,380
|)
|$
|(2,705
|)
|$
|(437
|)
|Depreciation & amortization
|130
|126
|102
|Interest income
|(492
|)
|(359
|)
|(115
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,742
|)
|$
|(2,938
|)
|$
|(450
|)
|GAAP net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Non-GAAP net loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment