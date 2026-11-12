Martinrea International Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results And Declares Dividend
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Sales
|$
|1,181,949
|$
|1,190,801
|(8,852
|)
|(0.7
|%)
|Gross Margin
|156,763
|169,972
|(13,209
|)
|(7.8
|%)
|Operating Income
|64,243
|62,485
|1,758
|2.8
|%
|Net Income for the period
|26,827
|35,762
|(8,935
|)
|(25.0
|%)
|Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.49
|(0.11
|)
|(22.4
|%)
|Non-IFRS Measures*
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|66,682
|$
|64,996
|1,686
|2.6
|%
|% of Sales
|5.6
|%
|5.5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|144,921
|140,400
|4,521
|3.2
|%
|% of Sales
|12.3
|%
|11.8
|%
|Adjusted Net Income
|36,582
|37,730
|(1,148
|)
|(3.0
|%)
|Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.52
|-
|0.0
|%
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Sales
|$
|3,507,927
|$
|3,634,567
|(126,640
|)
|(3.5
|%)
|Gross Margin
|474,987
|506,106
|(31,119
|)
|(6.1
|%)
|Operating Income
|185,832
|179,928
|5,904
|3.3
|%
|Net Income for the period
|97,807
|91,327
|6,480
|7.1
|%
|Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.25
|0.13
|10.4
|%
|Non-IFRS Measures*
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|199,039
|$
|213,042
|(14,003
|)
|(6.6
|%)
|% of Sales
|5.7
|%
|5.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|429,818
|446,707
|(16,889
|)
|(3.8
|%)
|% of Sales
|12.3
|%
|12.3
|%
|Adjusted Net Income
|112,294
|115,005
|(2,711
|)
|(2.4
|%)
|Adjusted Net Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.58
|0.01
|0.6
|%
*Non-IFRS Measures
The Company prepares its interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS. However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include“Adjusted Net Income”,“Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”,“Adjusted Operating Income”, "Adjusted EBITDA”,“Free Cash Flow”, "Free Cash Flow (after IFRS 16 lease payments)", and“Net Debt”.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS“Net Income” to Non-IFRS“Adjusted Net Income”,“Adjusted Operating Income” and“Adjusted EBITDA”:
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
|Net Income
|$
|26,827
|$
|35,762
|Adjustments, after tax*
|9,755
|1,968
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|36,582
|$
|37,730
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|Net Income
|$
|97,807
|$
|91,327
|Adjustments, after tax*
|14,487
|23,678
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|112,294
|$
|115,005
*Adjustments are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
|Net Income
|$
|26,827
|$
|35,762
|Income tax expense
|13,539
|9,865
|Other finance expense
|848
|245
|Share of loss of equity investments
|496
|662
|Finance expense
|13,351
|15,951
|Adjustments, before tax*
|11,621
|2,511
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|66,682
|$
|64,996
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
|76,250
|73,049
|Amortization of development costs
|2,193
|2,179
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(204
|)
|176
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|144,921
|$
|140,400
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|Net Income
|$
|97,807
|$
|91,327
|Income tax expense
|35,935
|32,984
|Other finance expense
|1,153
|4,221
|Share of loss of equity investments
|2,208
|1,997
|Finance expense
|41,445
|49,399
|Adjustments, before tax*
|20,491
|33,114
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|199,039
|$
|213,042
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
|224,491
|227,366
|Amortization of development costs
|6,550
|5,988
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(262
|)
|311
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|429,818
|$
|446,707
*Adjustments are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income" section of this Press Release
SALES
Three months ended September 30, 2026 to three months ended September 30, 2025 comparison
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|North America
|$
|936,385
|$
|912,455
|23,930
|2.6
|%
|Europe
|232,091
|247,552
|(15,461
|)
|(6.2
|%)
|Rest of the World
|16,871
|34,866
|(17,995
|)
|(51.6
|%)
|Eliminations
|(3,398
|)
|(4,072
|)
|674
|16.6
|%
|Total Sales
|$
|1,181,949
|$
|1,190,801
|(8,852
|)
|(0.7
|%)
The Company's consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2026 decreased by $8.9 million or 0.7% to $1,181.9 million as compared to $1,190.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases in the Europe and Rest of the World operating segments, partially offset by a year-over-year increase in North America.
Sales for the third quarter of 2026 in the Company's North America operating segment increased by $23.9 million or 2.6% to $936.4 million from $912.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. The operations acquired from Lyseon North America Inc. ("Lyseon"), which have been consolidated with the Company's results since October 20, 2025, contributed $15.8 million of year-over-year sales to the North America operating segment. Excluding the acquired operations, third quarter sales in North America increased by $8.1 million or 0.9%. The increase was attributed to an increase in tooling sales of $65.9 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the third quarter of 2026 of $16.4 million; higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including General Motors' large pick-up truck and SUV platforms, an aluminum engine block for Ford, a transmission for the ZF Group, the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Pathfinder and Rogue, and General Motors' Equinox/Terrain; and the launch and ramp up of new programs, including General Motors' new electric vehicle platform (Chevrolet Bolt), and Volvo's new electric vehicle platform (EX90). These positive factors were partially offset by lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light vehicle platforms, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer, General Motors' electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), the Lucid Air, the Ford Mustang Mach E, and Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2); and programs that ended production during or subsequent to the third quarter of 2025, specifically the Ford Escape, and a program with Mercedes. Overall third quarter industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes in North America decreased by approximately 3% year-over-year.
Sales for the third quarter of 2026 in the Company's Europe operating segment decreased by $15.5 million or 6.2% to $232.1 million from $247.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was due to lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including aluminum engine blocks for Ford and Mercedes, the Lucid Air, Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2), and a transmission for the ZF Group; and a decrease in tooling sales of $12.2 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. These negative factors were partially offset by higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including Jaguar Land Rover; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the third quarter of 2026 of $3.0 million. Overall third quarter industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes remained largely unchanged in Europe year-over-year.
Sales for the third quarter of 2026 in the Company's Rest of the World operating segment decreased by $18.0 million or 51.6% to $16.9 million from $34.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was largely driven by lower year-over-year production volumes with BMW, and Jaguar Land Rover; the absence of sales from programs associated with the operations disposed of in China and Brazil; and a decrease in tooling sales of $2.1 million.
Overall tooling sales increased by $51.5 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $83.1 million for the third quarter of 2026 from $31.6 million for the third quarter of 2025.
Nine months ended September 30, 2026 to nine months ended September 30, 2025 comparison
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|North America
|$
|2,729,125
|$
|2,777,876
|(48,751
|)
|(1.8
|%)
|Europe
|725,885
|771,557
|(45,672
|)
|(5.9
|%)
|Rest of the World
|73,877
|100,433
|(26,556
|)
|(26.4
|%)
|Eliminations
|(20,960
|)
|(15,299
|)
|(5,661
|)
|(37.0
|%)
|Total Sales
|$
|3,507,927
|$
|3,634,567
|(126,640
|)
|(3.5
|%)
The Company's consolidated sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 decreased by $126.6 million or 3.5% to $3,507.9 million as compared to $3,634.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The total decrease in sales was driven by year-over-year decreases across all operating segments.
Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 in the Company's North America operating segment decreased by $48.8 million or 1.8% to $2,729.1 million from $2,777.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The operations acquired from Lyseon, which have been consolidated with the Company's results since October 20, 2025, contributed $45.1 million of year-over-year sales to the North America operating segment. Excluding the acquired operations, sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 in North America decreased by $93.8 million or 3.4%. The decrease was due to programs that ended production during or subsequent to the corresponding period of 2025, specifically the Ford Escape, and a program with Mercedes; lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain light vehicle platforms, including General Motors' electric vehicle platforms (BEV3/BET), the Ford Mustang Mach E, Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2), and the Lucid Air; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a negative impact on overall sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 of $29.2 million. These negative factors were partially offset by an increase in tooling sales of $50.6 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer; higher year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including General Motors' large pick-up truck and SUV platforms, Nissan Pathfinder and Rogue, a transmission for the ZF Group, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer, General Motors' Equinox/Terrain, the Toyota Tacoma, and an aluminum engine block for Ford; and the launch and ramp up of new programs, including Volvo's new electric vehicle platform (EX90), and General Motors' new electric vehicle platform (Chevrolet Bolt). Overall industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 decreased in North America by approximately 2% year-over-year.
Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 in the Company's Europe operating segment decreased by $45.7 million or 5.9% to $725.9 million from $771.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was attributed to lower year-over-year OEM production volumes on certain platforms, including an aluminum engine block for Mercedes, the Lucid Air, Mercedes' electric vehicle platform (EVA2), Volkswagen's new electric vehicle platform (PPE), and a transmission for the ZF Group; and a decrease in tooling sales of $22.6 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. These negative factors were partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 of $28.4 million; and higher year-over-year OEM production volumes of certain platforms, including Jaguar Land Rover, and an aluminum engine block for Ford. Overall industry-wide OEM light vehicle production volumes during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased in Europe by approximately 1% year-over-year.
Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 in the Company's Rest of the World operating segment decreased by $26.6 million or 26.4% to $73.9 million from $100.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was largely driven by lower year-over-year production volumes with BMW, Mercedes, and Jaguar Land Rover; the absence of sales from programs associated with the operations disposed of in China and Brazil; and a decrease in tooling sales of $8.7 million.
Overall tooling sales increased by $9.8 million (including outside segment sales eliminations) to $160.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from $150.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
GROSS MARGIN
Three months ended September 30, 2026 to three months ended September 30, 2025 comparison
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Gross margin
|$
|156,763
|$
|169,972
|(13,209
|)
|(7.8
|%)
|% of Sales
|13.3
|%
|14.3
|%
The gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2026 of 13.3% decreased as a percentage of sales by 1.0% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2025 of 14.3%. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to overall lower production sales volume and corresponding contribution; partially offset by productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities and other improvements, and lower year-over-year indirect costs incurred in production.
Nine months ended September 30, 2026 to nine months ended September 30, 2025 comparison
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Gross margin
|$
|474,987
|$
|506,106
|(31,119
|)
|(6.1
|%)
|% of Sales
|13.5
|%
|13.9
|%
The gross margin percentage for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 of 13.5% decreased as a percentage of sales by 0.4% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of 13.9%. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to overall lower production sales volume and corresponding contribution; partially offset by productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities and other improvements, and lower year-over-year indirect costs incurred in production.
ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME
Adjusted Net Income excludes certain items as set out in the following tables and described in the notes thereto. Management uses Adjusted Net Income as a measurement of operating performance of the Company and believes that, in conjunction with IFRS measures, it provides useful information about the financial performance and condition of the Company.
TABLE A
Three months ended September 30, 2026 to three months ended September 30, 2025 comparison
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
|$ Change
|NET INCOME
|$
|26,827
|$
|35,762
|$
|(8,935
|)
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring costs (1)
|2,439
|2,511
|(72
|)
|Loss on disposal of foreign operations (2)
|9,182
|-
|9,182
|ADJUSTMENTS, BEFORE TAX
|$
|11,621
|$
|2,511
|$
|9,110
|Tax impact of adjustments (2)
|(1,866
|)
|(543
|)
|(1,323
|)
|ADJUSTMENTS, AFTER TAX
|$
|9,755
|$
|1,968
|$
|7,787
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|$
|36,582
|$
|37,730
|$
|(1,148
|)
|Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic ('000)
|69,697
|72,788
|Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share - Basic
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.52
|Number of Shares Outstanding – Diluted ('000)
|69,702
|72,788
|Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share - Diluted
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.52
TABLE B
Nine months ended September 30, 2026 to nine months ended September 30, 2025 comparison
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|$ Change
|NET INCOME
|$
|97,807
|$
|91,327
|$
|6,480
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring costs (1)
|13,207
|33,114
|(19,907
|)
|Loss on disposal of foreign operations (2)
|7,284
|-
|7,284
|ADJUSTMENTS, BEFORE TAX
|$
|20,491
|$
|33,114
|$
|(12,623
|)
|Tax impact of adjustments (2)
|(6,004
|)
|(9,436
|)
|3,432
|ADJUSTMENTS, AFTER TAX
|$
|14,487
|$
|23,678
|$
|(9,191
|)
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|$
|112,294
|$
|115,005
|$
|(2,711
|)
|Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic and Diluted ('000)
|70,640
|72,788
|Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.58
|(1)
|Restructuring costs
|Additions to the restructuring provision during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 totalled $2.4 million and $13.2 million, respectively, and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of certain operations in North America ($1.1 million and $10.2 million), and Europe ($1.3 million and $3.0 million).
|Additions to the restructuring provision during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 totalled $2.5 million and $33.1 million, respectively, and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of certain operations in North America ($1.9 million and $8.0 million), and Europe ($0.6 million and $25.1 million).
|(2)
|Disposal of foreign operations
|On June 1, 2026, the Company disposed 85% of its equity interest in one of its plants in China for CNY ¥5.5 million ($1.1 million). Subsequent to this transaction, the Company derecognized the net assets of the disposed entity and recognized a total gain on disposal of $1.6 million, including a $0.2 million loss that represents the difference between the aggregate fair value of the proceeds to be received and the carrying amount of the net assets disposed of, including costs related to the sale; and $1.8 million reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation gains from accumulated other comprehensive income to profit or loss. This disposal of foreign operation resulted in a tax impact of $1.6 million that was recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
|On August 24, 2026, the Company sold 100% of its equity interest in its plant in Brazil for proceeds of BRL $55.0 million ($11.8 million). As a result of the transaction, the Company derecognized the net assets of the entity and recognized a total loss on disposal of $8.9 million, including a $10.9 million gain that represents the difference between the aggregate fair value of total consideration and the carrying amount of the net assets disposed of, including costs related to the sale; and $19.8 million reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation losses from accumulated other comprehensive income to profit or loss. This disposal of foreign operation resulted in a tax impact of $1.3 million that was recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
NET INCOME
Three months ended September 30, 2026 to three months ended September 30, 2025 comparison
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net Income
|$
|26,827
|$
|35,762
|(8,935
|)
|(25.0
|%)
|Adjusted Net Income
|36,582
|37,730
|(1,148
|)
|(3.0
|%)
|Net Earnings per Share
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.49
|Adjusted Net Earnings per Share
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.52
Net Income, before adjustments, for the third quarter of 2026 decreased by $8.9 million to $26.8 million or $0.38 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $35.8 million or $0.49 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding the adjustments explained in Table A under "Adjustments to Net Income", Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter of 2026 decreased by $1.1 million to $36.6 million or $0.52 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from $37.7 million or $0.52 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2025.
Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter of 2026, as compared to the third quarter of 2025, was negatively impacted by the following:
- a lower gross margin from lower year-over-year sales volume; a higher effective tax rate (29.6% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 21.6% for the third quarter of 2025) primarily reflecting changes in the geographic mix of earnings among jurisdictions with differing tax rates, the impact of valuation allowances in certain jurisdictions, and certain tax benefits derived in foreign jurisdictions; and the absence of margins from programs associated with the operations disposed of in China and Brazil.
These factors were partially offset by the following:
- a year-over-year decrease in SG&A expense, as previously explained; and a $2.6 million year-over-year decrease in finance expense as a result of lower borrowing rates on the Company's revolving bank debt.
Nine months ended September 30, 2026 to nine months ended September 30, 2025 comparison
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net Income
|$
|97,807
|$
|91,327
|6,480
|7.1
|%
|Adjusted Net Income
|112,294
|115,005
|(2,711
|)
|(2.4
|%)
|Net Earnings per Share
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.25
|Adjusted Net Earnings per Share
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.58
Net Income, before adjustments, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased by $6.5 million to $97.8 million or $1.38 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from Net Income of $91.3 million or $1.25 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Excluding the adjustments explained in Table B under“Adjustments to Net Income”, Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 decreased by $2.7 million to $112.3 million or $1.59 per share on a basic and diluted basis, from $115.0 million or $1.58 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was negatively impacted by the following:
- a lower gross margin from lower year-over-year sales volume; a higher effective tax rate (27.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 26.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025) primarily reflecting changes in the geographic mix of earnings among jurisdictions with differing tax rates, the impact of valuation allowances in certain jurisdictions, and certain tax benefits derived in foreign jurisdictions; and the absence of margins from programs associated with the operations disposed of in China and Brazil.
These factors were partially offset by the following:
- a year-over-year decrease in SG&A expense, as previously explained; an $8.0 million year-over-year decrease in finance expense as a result of lower borrowing rates on the Company's revolving bank debt; and a net foreign exchange loss of $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
DIVIDEND
A cash dividend of $0.05 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors payable to shareholders of record on December 31, 2026, on or about January 15, 2027.
ABOUT MARTINREA
Martinrea International Inc. is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 53 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit . Follow Martinrea on X and Facebook.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-855-9085 (Toronto area) or 800-990-2777 (toll free Canada and US) and enter participant code 07994#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.The conference call will also be webcast live in listen‐only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at:
There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 289-819-1325 or toll free 888-660-6264 (Conference ID – 07994#). The rebroadcast will be available until February 10, 2027.
If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release and the documents incorporated by reference therein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including those related to the Company's expectations as to, or its views or beliefs in or on, the impact of, or duration of, or factors affecting, or expected response to or growth of, improvements in, expansion of and/or guidance or outlook (including for 2026 and 2027) as to future results, revenue, sales, margin, gross margin, earnings, and earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, volumes, adjusted net earnings per share, operating income margins, operating margins, adjusted operating income margins, leverage ratios, net debt to adjusted EBITDA(1), debt repayment, Adjusted EBITDA(1), capex levels, working capital levels, cash tax levels, progress on commercial negotiations, the growth of the Company and pursuit of, and belief in, its strategies, the strength, recovery and growth of the automotive industry and continuing challenges, the use of the NCIB, the impact and uncertainty of tariffs and trade issues in the Company's business and its industry, the expectations for restructuring in Europe and anticipated improvements in European financial results, the expectations for collection of the proceeds of asset dispositions, the benefit of the TruNorth business as well as other forward-looking statements. The words“continue”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“views”,“intend”,“believe”,“plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as expected sales, customer production schedules and release, industry production estimates, current foreign exchange rates, timing of product launches, awarded business proceeding substantially in accordance with expectations, operational improvement during the period, current and anticipated tariff and trade policy frameworks, general economic and industry conditions, and current Board approved budgets. Although customer supply arrangements generally do not provide minimum volume commitments and may be terminable under certain circumstances, management's planning and forecasting assumptions reflect the Company's historical experience that awarded business generally continues for the life of the applicable vehicle program. These assumptions form an important part of management's assessment of future production volumes, revenues and operating performance. In preparing forward-looking information, management also considers third-party industry production forecasts, expected vehicle production volumes in key markets, current sourcing levels, awarded business and the Company's expected operational performance. Certain industry, market and production data may be contained in this press release and if so has been obtained from third party sources, including Global Data Plc. While management believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, some of which are discussed in detail in the Company's AIF and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other public filings which can be found on the Company's profile at :
- North American and Global Economic and Political Conditions (including war) and Consumer Confidence Automotive Industry Risks Trade Restrictions or Disputes Changes in Laws and Governmental Regulations Dependence Upon Key Customers Pandemics and Epidemics, Force Majeure Events, Natural Disasters, Terrorist Activities, Political and Civil Unrest or War, and Other Outbreaks Russia and Ukraine War and Middle East Tensions Inflationary Pressures Regional Energy Shortages Customer Consolidation and Cooperation Emergence of Potentially Disruptive EV OEMs Outsourcing and Insourcing Trends Financial Viability of Suppliers and Key Suppliers and Supply Disruptions (Material Availability or Disruption) Semiconductor Chip Shortages and Price Increases Competition Customer Pricing Pressures, Contractual Arrangements, Cost and Risk Absorption and Purchase Orders Potential Volatility of Share Prices Fluctuations in Operating Results Material and Commodity Prices and Volatility Scrap Steel/Aluminum Price Volatility Quote/Pricing Assumptions Launch Costs, Operational Costs and Issues and Cost Structure Potential Rationalization Costs, Turnaround Costs and Impairment Charges Product Warranty, Repair/Replacement Costs, Recall, Product Liability and Liability Risk Product Development and Technological Change (Including Artificial Intelligence and Electrification) A Shift Away from Technologies in Which the Company is Investing Dependence Upon Key Personnel Limited Financial Resources/Uncertainty of Future Financing/Banking Cybersecurity Threats Acquisitions Joint Ventures Private or Public Equity Investments in Technology Companies Potential Tax Exposures Labour Relations Matters Sustainability (ESG) Regulation, Including Environmental Regulation and Climate Change and Human Rights and Supply Chain Issues Litigation and Regulatory Compliance and Investigations Risks of Conducting Business in Foreign Countries, Including China, Brazil, Mexico and Other Growing Markets Currency Risk Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting and Disclosure Controls and Procedures Loss of Use of Key Manufacturing Facilities Intellectual Property Availability of Consumer Credit or Cost of Borrowing Evolving Business Risk Profile Competition with Low-Cost Countries The Company's Ability to Shift its Manufacturing Footprint to Take Advantage of Opportunities in Growing Markets Change in the Company's Mix of Earnings Between Jurisdictions with Lower Tax Rates and Those with Higher Tax Rates Pension Plans and Other Post-Employment Benefits Dividends Lease Obligations
These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“MRE”.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Cirulis
Chief Financial Officer
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416-749-0314
Fax: 289-982-3001
Martinrea International Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|Note
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|108,451
|$
|174,144
|Trade and other receivables
|2
|775,277
|591,586
|Inventories
|3
|509,220
|474,224
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|43,005
|40,707
|Income taxes recoverable
|46,036
|42,205
|Assets held for sale
|19
|77,865
|-
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|1,559,854
|1,322,866
|Property, plant and equipment
|4
|1,827,350
|1,847,262
|Right-of-use assets
|5
|213,657
|229,084
|Deferred tax assets
|251,684
|211,405
|Intangible assets
|35,255
|36,650
|Investments
|70,236
|71,975
|Pension assets
|12,646
|18,537
|Other long term assets
|18
|3,873
|-
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|2,414,701
|2,414,913
|TOTAL ASSETS
|3,974,555
|3,737,779
|LIABILITIES
|Trade and other payables
|6
|$
|1,102,708
|$
|1,010,928
|Provisions
|7
|8,407
|20,110
|Income taxes payable
|46,736
|9,873
|Current portion of long-term debt
|8
|9,001
|13,424
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|9
|59,563
|59,237
|Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|19
|11,550
|-
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,237,965
|1,113,572
|Long-term debt
|8
|869,008
|855,385
|Lease liabilities
|9
|169,609
|191,919
|Pension and other post-retirement benefits
|36,207
|37,874
|Deferred tax liabilities
|28,121
|26,543
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,102,945
|1,111,721
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,340,910
|2,225,293
|EQUITY
|Capital stock
|11
|570,180
|594,756
|Contributed surplus
|47,059
|46,760
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|236,333
|168,628
|Retained earnings
|780,073
|702,342
|TOTAL EQUITY
|1,633,645
|1,512,486
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|3,974,555
|$
|3,737,779
Contingencies (note 16)
Subsequent event (note 19)
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
On behalf of the Board:
|“Robert Wildeboer”
|Director
|“Terry Lyons”
|Director
Martinrea International Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
|Note
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|SALES
|$
|1,181,949
|$
|1,190,801
|$
|3,507,927
|$
|3,634,567
|Cost of sales (excluding depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets)
|(953,169
|)
|(951,776
|)
|(2,820,812
|)
|(2,912,716
|)
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (production)
|(72,017
|)
|(69,053
|)
|(212,128
|)
|(215,745
|)
|Total cost of sales
|(1,025,186
|)
|(1,020,829
|)
|(3,032,940
|)
|(3,128,461
|)
|GROSS MARGIN
|156,763
|169,972
|474,987
|506,106
|Research and development costs
|(10,625
|)
|(11,221
|)
|(33,515
|)
|(33,183
|)
|Selling, general and administrative
|(75,427
|)
|(89,583
|)
|(230,332
|)
|(247,949
|)
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (non-production)
|(4,233
|)
|(3,996
|)
|(12,363
|)
|(11,621
|)
|Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|204
|(176
|)
|262
|(311
|)
|Restructuring costs
|7
|(2,439
|)
|(2,511
|)
|(13,207
|)
|(33,114
|)
|OPERATING INCOME
|64,243
|62,485
|185,832
|179,928
|Share of loss of equity investments
|(496
|)
|(662
|)
|(2,208
|)
|(1,997
|)
|Loss on disposal of foreign operations
|18
|(9,182
|)
|-
|(7,284
|)
|-
|Finance expense
|13
|(13,351
|)
|(15,951
|)
|(41,445
|)
|(49,399
|)
|Other finance expense
|13
|(848
|)
|(245
|)
|(1,153
|)
|(4,221
|)
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|40,366
|45,627
|133,742
|124,311
|Income tax expense
|10
|(13,539
|)
|(9,865
|)
|(35,935
|)
|(32,984
|)
|NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|$
|26,827
|$
|35,762
|$
|97,807
|$
|91,327
|Basic earnings per share
|12
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.25
|Diluted earnings per share
|12
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.25
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Martinrea International Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|Note
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|$
|26,827
|$
|35,762
|$
|97,807
|$
|91,327
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Items that are or may be reclassified to net income
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
|(5,242
|)
|30,323
|49,739
|(13,170
|)
|Reclassification of foreign currency translation difference on disposal of foreign operations
|18
|19,802
|-
|17,959
|-
|Items that will not be reclassified to net income
|Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity investments
|(35
|)
|88
|7
|(24
|)
|Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
|(3,366
|)
|29
|(2,966
|)
|935
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|11,159
|30,440
|64,739
|(12,259
|)
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|$
|37,986
|$
|66,202
|$
|162,546
|$
|79,068
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Martinrea International Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
| Capital stock
| Contributed
surplus
| Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
| Retained
earnings
| Total equity
|BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024
|$
|601,188
|$
|46,052
|$
|210,821
|$
|608,961
|$
|1,467,022
|Net income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|91,327
|91,327
|Compensation expense related to stock options
|-
|531
|-
|-
|531
|Dividends ($0.15 per share)
|-
|-
|-
|(10,918
|)
|(10,918
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax
|Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
|-
|-
|-
|935
|935
|Foreign currency translation differences
|-
|-
|(13,170
|)
|-
|(13,170
|)
|Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments
|-
|-
|(24
|)
|-
|(24
|)
|BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
|601,188
|46,583
|197,627
|690,305
|1,535,703
|Net income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|15,658
|15,658
|Compensation expense related to stock options
|-
|177
|-
|-
|177
|Dividends ($0.05 per share)
|-
|-
|-
|(3,601
|)
|(3,601
|)
|Repurchase of common shares (note 11)
|(6,432
|)
|-
|-
|(1,736
|)
|(8,168
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax
|Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
|-
|-
|-
|1,716
|1,716
|Foreign currency translation differences
|-
|-
|(28,987
|)
|-
|(28,987
|)
|Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments
|-
|-
|(12
|)
|-
|(12
|)
|BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2025
|594,756
|46,760
|168,628
|702,342
|1,512,486
|Net income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|97,807
|97,807
|Compensation expense related to stock options
|-
|299
|-
|-
|299
|Dividends ($0.15 per share)
|-
|-
|-
|(10,500
|)
|(10,500
|)
|Repurchase of common shares (note 11)
|(24,576
|)
|-
|-
|(6,610
|)
|(31,186
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax
|Remeasurement of defined benefit plans
|-
|-
|-
|(2,966
|)
|(2,966
|)
|Foreign currency translation differences
|-
|-
|67,698
|-
|67,698
|Share of other comprehensive income of equity investments
|-
|-
|7
|-
|7
|BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
|$
|570,180
|$
|47,059
|$
|236,333
|$
|780,073
|$
|1,633,645
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Martinrea International Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
|Note
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income for the period
|$
|26,827
|$
|35,762
|$
|97,807
|$
|91,327
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
|76,250
|73,049
|224,491
|227,366
|Amortization of development costs
|2,193
|2,179
|6,550
|5,988
|Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange forward contracts
|341
|482
|275
|(192
|)
|Finance expense
|13
|13,351
|15,951
|41,445
|49,399
|Income tax expense
|10
|13,539
|9,865
|35,935
|32,984
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(204
|)
|176
|(262
|)
|311
|Loss on disposal of foreign operations
|18
|9,182
|-
|7,284
|-
|Deferred and restricted share units expense
|11
|2,769
|9,984
|8,832
|12,111
|Stock options expense
|11
|99
|177
|299
|531
|Share of loss of equity investments
|496
|662
|2,208
|1,997
|Pension and other post-retirement benefits expense
|547
|612
|1,634
|1,827
|Contributions made to pension and other post-retirement benefits
|(632
|)
|(788
|)
|(1,820
|)
|(1,952
|)
|144,758
|148,111
|424,678
|421,697
|Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|Trade and other receivables
|26,027
|18,424
|(123,598
|)
|(148,015
|)
|Inventories
|(5,271
|)
|(36,237
|)
|(36,381
|)
|(11,515
|)
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|(876
|)
|(8,547
|)
|(2,868
|)
|(11,233
|)
|Trade, other payables and provisions
|(22,721
|)
|11,878
|59,887
|134,691
|141,917
|133,629
|321,718
|385,625
|Interest paid
|(15,120
|)
|(17,540
|)
|(46,126
|)
|(54,168
|)
|Income taxes paid
|(518
|)
|(8,561
|)
|(32,383
|)
|(63,014
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|$
|126,279
|$
|107,528
|$
|243,209
|$
|268,443
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Increase (decrease) in long-term debt (net of deferred financing fees)
|(27,288
|)
|(45,299
|)
|8,802
|(38,671
|)
|Equipment loan repayments
|(2,981
|)
|(4,421
|)
|(10,293
|)
|(12,269
|)
|Principal payments of lease liabilities
|(15,596
|)
|(14,055
|)
|(46,811
|)
|(42,187
|)
|Dividends paid
|(3,499
|)
|(3,639
|)
|(10,646
|)
|(10,918
|)
|Repurchase of common shares
|(9,282
|)
|-
|(30,085
|)
|-
|NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|$
|(58,646
|)
|$
|(67,414
|)
|$
|(89,033
|)
|$
|(104,045
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment (excluding capitalized interest)*
|(68,549
|)
|(55,872
|)
|(178,566
|)
|(177,476
|)
|Capitalized development costs
|(2,992
|)
|(754
|)
|(4,797
|)
|(7,351
|)
|Net increase in investments
|(196
|)
|(22
|)
|(244
|)
|(1,271
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|224
|189
|874
|839
|Proceeds from disposal of foreign operations (net of transaction costs)
|18
|2,791
|-
|2,791
|-
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|$
|(68,722
|)
|$
|(56,459
|)
|$
|(179,942
|)
|$
|(185,259
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(46
|)
|(698
|)
|3,754
|(4,103
|)
|DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(1,135
|)
|(17,043
|)
|(22,012
|)
|(24,964
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|1(d)
|109,586
|160,030
|130,463
|167,951
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|108,451
|$
|142,987
|$
|108,451
|$
|142,987
*As at September 30, 2026, $44,957 (December 31, 2025 - $51,215) of purchases of property, plant and equipment remain unpaid and are recorded in trade and other payables.
See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment