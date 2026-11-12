Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Closes Depositary Share Offering
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company; RBC Capital Markets, LLC; and UBS Investment Bank served as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.
A shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, with respect to the offering was previously filed by Live Oak with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 6, 2026. A prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. The offering has been made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at Alternatively, the Company, any underwriter, or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement if you request it by calling Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company at 1-800-966-1559, RBC Capital Markets, LLC at 1-866-375-6829, or UBS Investment Bank at 1-833-481-0269.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit .
Contacts:
Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.202.6926
Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592
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