Renew Financial And FLASH Advance The Conversation On Affordable Home Resilience At 2026 National Conference

Partnership highlights how innovative financing solutions can help homeowners overcome upfront cost barriers to essential disaster-resilient improvements.

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renew Financial, a leading provider and pioneer in residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, announced its participation in the 2026 National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC26), hosted by its longtime partner, the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH). The conference will take place November 17–19, 2026, at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach in Florida.As communities across the country continue to face the challenges of extreme weather and natural disasters, making resilient home improvements more financially accessible remains an important priority. Renew Financial's participation will focus on how innovative financing solutions can help homeowners overcome upfront cost barriers and invest in improvements that better protect their properties.As part of the conference, Renew Financial will participate in a Spotlight Interview titled "Unlocking Resilience for Homeowners" on Wednesday, November 18. The discussion, moderated by John Zarrella, President of JZ Media, former CNN correspondent, and FLASH Leadership Partner, will explore how innovative financing and public-private partnerships can expand access to essential home improvements that help protect properties against natural disasters."Protecting a home against severe weather shouldn't depend solely on a homeowner's ability to pay for improvements upfront," said Vinay Gupta, CEO of Renew Financial. "Making resilience more accessible requires innovative financing solutions and strong partnerships between the public and private sectors. Through our continued collaboration with FLASH and local governments, we're helping homeowners take proactive steps to protect their properties while supporting stronger, more resilient communities."Through its residential PACE financing program, Renew Financial works with participating local governments to help eligible homeowners finance essential improvements, such as wind-hardening measures, flood and water damage mitigation, energy-efficient systems, and wastewater management upgrades. PACE financing allows qualified homeowners to finance eligible improvements without a large upfront payment, with repayment made over time through a voluntary property tax assessment.The annual National Disaster Resilience Conference brings together experts from government, financial services, construction, insurance, and disaster preparedness to share strategies to reduce disaster risk and strengthen communities. This year's program continues to advance FLASH's vision of the American D.R.E.A.M. home: Durable, Resilient, Energy-efficient, Affordable, and Modern.As a longtime partner of FLASH, Renew Financial remains committed to advancing practical solutions that make home resilience more accessible. Through collaboration, education, and innovative financing, the company continues to support homeowners and communities in preparing for future challenges.For more information about the 2026 National Disaster Resilience Conference, visit . To learn more about Renew Financial's residential PACE financing program, visit .About Renew FinancialRenew Financial is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable home improvement projects. With a vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy, and sustainable world, Renew Financial helps strengthen communities by making homes more resilient, efficient, and valuable. Through innovative financing solutions, the company empowers homeowners to invest in improvements that enhance their properties and contribute to a more sustainable future.Renew Financial is not a government agency. Renew Financial Group LLC. NMLS # 1788120, California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation - PACE Program Administrator License #60DBO-90653.

Pamela Alcantar

Renew Financial

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Renew Financial and FLASH Advance the Conversation on Affordable Home Resilience at 2026 National Conference News Provided By Renew Financial November 12, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters



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