Beverly Hills Litigation Firm Quantum Law Group Earns National And Los Angeles Rankings In 2027 Best Law Firms®

Beverly Hills Litigation Firm Quantum Law Group Earns National and Los Angeles Rankings in 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms®

Founding partner Peyman Cohan selected for The Best Lawyers in America® 2027 as the firm continues its work in premium finance and personal injury litigation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum Law Group LLP, a Beverly Hills litigation firm handling life insurance litigation, premium finance fraud, insurance bad faith claims, business litigation, and personal injury cases, has been recognized both nationally and in Los Angeles in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms. Founding partner Peyman Cohan was also selected for inclusion in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, his fourth consecutive year. Both recognitions are grounded in peer review. Best Lawyers selections are based entirely on evaluations by other leading attorneys.Quantum Law Group is a partner-led litigation boutique representing individuals, families, and businesses in high-stakes disputes. The firm has recovered more than $1 billion for clients across its core practice areas: premium finance fraud, life insurance litigation, business and commercial litigation, real estate disputes, and personal injury and catastrophic loss cases.Premium finance fraud has become one of the firm's fastest-growing areas of work. Quantum represents clients who purchased large life insurance policies through premium financing, often marketed to them as a low-cost or no-cost strategy, only to face collateral calls, rising loan costs, and lapsed policies years later. Founding partner Jonathan Deer, a trial lawyer with more than 30 years of experience, has recovered millions of dollars for clients in these premium finance disputes, working alongside Cohan to unwind transactions that brokers and lenders structured to obscure their true cost. The two regularly brief advisors and brokers on what their litigation reveals about premium finance risk, most recently through a NAIFA-LA webinar on the subject, and have discussed the firm's premium finance fraud cases on industry podcasts.That same insurance litigation experience extends to insurance bad faith claims, where Quantum represents policyholders and beneficiaries after an insurer denies or delays a claim. In one recent case, the firm represented the daughter of a firefighter whose life insurance policy was denied after his death, and overturned the denial and resolved the claim in her favor.Quantum's business litigation and personal injury practices have also expanded this year. Founding partner Steven Morris was named among the Los Angeles Business Journal's leading litigators in July, and personal injury attorney Larry Nagelberg, who has recovered more than $1 billion for injured clients over a 46-year career, joined the firm in June.“Premium finance fraud is one of the most complex areas of litigation we handle, and it is only becoming more common,” said Peyman Cohan.“Recognition from our peers reflects the work this entire team puts into unwinding these transactions and getting results for clients, whether the dispute involves a premium finance arrangement, a denied insurance claim, a business matter, or a serious injury.”About Quantum Law GroupQuantum Law Group LLP is a Beverly Hills litigation boutique representing clients in life insurance litigation, premium finance fraud, insurance bad faith, lender liability, personal injury, and commercial litigation. The firm has recovered more than $1 billion for injured clients. Learn more at quantumlawgroup.

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Beverly Hills Litigation Firm Quantum Law Group Earns National and Los Angeles Rankings in 2027 Best Law Firms® News Provided By Practice Growth Partner November 12, 2026, 21:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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