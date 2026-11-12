Renew Financial Champions Rural Florida's Economic Growth And Resilience As Gold Sponsor Of 2026 FREDA Summit

Gold Sponsorship highlights the role of innovative home improvement financing in strengthening communities, supporting local jobs, and building resilience.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renew Financial, a leading provider and pioneer in residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, announced its Gold Sponsorship of the 2026 Florida Rural Economic Development Summit, taking place November 17–19 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.Hosted by the Florida Rural Economic Development Association (FREDA), the annual Summit brings together more than 375 public- and private-sector leaders, elected officials, and economic development professionals to explore strategies to expand economic opportunities and strengthen rural communities across Florida.Renew Financial's sponsorship reflects its commitment to helping communities address an important component of long-term economic resilience: access to financing for essential home improvements. Through its residential PACE financing program, Renew Financial works with participating local governments to help qualified homeowners finance improvements such as wind-hardening measures, flood and water damage mitigation, energy-efficient systems, and wastewater management upgrades."Strong communities start with safe, resilient homes," said Vinay Gupta, CEO of Renew Financial. "For many homeowners, the upfront cost of essential improvements can be a significant barrier. Through PACE financing, we have an opportunity to help address that challenge while supporting local contractors and keeping investment flowing into communities. We're proud to support FREDA and the leaders working to build a stronger economic future for rural Florida."Residential PACE financing gives qualified homeowners a way to finance improvements without a large upfront payment, with repayment made over time through a voluntary property tax assessment. Available in participating jurisdictions, PACE financing uses private capital to help homeowners make important property improvements and supports local economic activity without relying on public funding for the financing itself.The benefits can extend beyond individual properties. Home improvement projects generate opportunities for local contractors, support jobs, and contribute to stronger, more resilient housing. Across its financing programs, Renew Financial has funded over $2 billion in projects that helped reduce more than 2.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, conserve approximately 2.8 billion gallons of water, and support nearly 32,000 local jobs.*By participating in the Summit, Renew Financial looks forward to engaging with local government officials, economic development leaders, and community partners to explore how innovative financing solutions can support rural Florida's evolving housing and economic development needs.For more information about the 2026 Florida Rural Economic Development Summit, visit . To learn more about Renew Financial's residential PACE financing program, visit .About Renew FinancialRenew Financial is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable home improvement projects. With a vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy, and sustainable world, Renew Financial helps strengthen communities by making homes more resilient, efficient, and valuable. Through innovative financing solutions, the company empowers homeowners to invest in improvements that enhance their properties and contribute to a more sustainable future.*Funded volume as of November 2026. Greenhouse gas, water, energy, and job figures are estimates based on internal reporting; individual results may vary. Renew Financial is not a government agency. Renew Financial Group LLC. NMLS # 1788120, California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation - PACE Program Administrator License #60DBO-90653.

Pamela Alcantar

Renew Financial

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Renew Financial Champions Rural Florida's Economic Growth and Resilience as Gold Sponsor of 2026 FREDA Summit News Provided By Renew Financial November 12, 2026, 21:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.