Golden Pursuit Appoints Former NWT Premier As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GOLDEN PURSUIT APPOINTS FORMER NWT PREMIER CAROLINE COCHRANE AS ADVISOR for Indigenous engagement and government relations for the Gordon Lake Gold Project

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSX:GDP)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GOLDEN PURSUIT APPOINTS FORMER NORTHWEST TERRITORIES PREMIER CAROLINE COCHRANE AS ADVISORAppointment strengthens Indigenous engagement and government relations for the Gordon Lake Gold ProjectGolden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GDP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Caroline Cochrane, former Premier of the Northwest Territories, as an Advisor to the Company on Indigenous engagement, government relations and matters affecting the advancement of its Gordon Lake Gold Project.Ms. Cochrane will advise Golden Pursuit on engagement and consultation with First Nations, Métis governments and organizations, and the Government of the Northwest Territories. Her work will support constructive dialogue on exploration planning, project access, community priorities and opportunities for northern employment, training and business participation.“Caroline brings a valuable combination of northern knowledge, leadership experience and a longstanding understanding of the mineral resource sector,” said Brian McClay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Pursuit.“Her experience working with Indigenous governments and communities will help us listen carefully, understand local priorities and build the relationships needed to advance Gordon Lake responsibly. We are very pleased to welcome her to the Company.”Northern experience and public leadershipMs. Cochrane served as Premier of the Northwest Territories from 2019 to 2023, becoming the territory's second woman Premier and the first Métis woman to serve as a premier in Canada. First elected in 2015 as the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Yellowknife's Range Lake constituency, she was re-elected in 2019 and selected as Premier by her fellow legislators.During the 18th Legislative Assembly, she held seven ministerial portfolios over the course of her term, with responsibilities spanning housing, public works, municipal and community affairs, education, homelessness, the status of women, and workers' safety and compensation.As Premier, Ms. Cochrane directed the establishment of the Northwest Territories Council of Leaders, bringing territorial and Indigenous government leaders together to address shared social and economic priorities. She maintained regular dialogue with Indigenous governments while leading the territory through the COVID-19 pandemic, severe flooding and widespread wildfires.Ms. Cochrane holds a Bachelor of Social Work degree and, before entering politics, spent more than two decades in social services and administration, supporting northern families and individuals. This experience informs her emphasis on listening, practical cooperation and community well-being.Her connections to the northern mineral resource sector extend back to her upbringing in a family involved in the industry. Exploration history and the experiences of northern prospectors and drillers were familiar subjects around the family dinner table, giving her an enduring appreciation of the sector's contribution to northern communities. Throughout her eight years in territorial politics, she publicly supported responsible mineral exploration and development as an important foundation of the Northwest Territories economy.Following her retirement from politics, Ms. Cochrane joined her brother's company, Northtech Drilling Ltd., supporting its marketing and business development activities across Canada.“I am pleased to join Golden Pursuit and support its work at Gordon Lake,” said Ms. Cochrane.“Having grown up with strong family connections to the mineral resource sector, I understand its importance to the North. I look forward to helping the Company engage with Indigenous governments, communities and the territorial government, and explore how the project could create lasting benefits for northerners.”About Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Gordon Lake Gold Project, approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Company has consolidated a portfolio of properties in this historic gold district and is pursuing exploration to better understand its mineral potential and identify targets for further work.Community EngagementGolden Pursuit collaborates with First Nations organizations on whose traditional territories its projects are located, as well as with the Government of the Northwest Territories, to advance their strategic interests and discuss opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations in all its future exploration programs.About the Gordon Lake ProjectThe Gordon Lake Project, about 80–90 km northeast of Yellowknife, NWT, covers 6,850 hectares and includes 18 territorial claims, 13 federal claims, and five historic mining leases-all fully owned by Golden Pursuit. The site features multiple gold showings with a history of exploration and mining dating back to 1937 and continuing into the late 1980s. Located in the Slave Structural Province of the Canadian Shield's Archean granite-greenstone craton, the property hosts gold-bearing quartz veins and breccia zones primarily in Burwash Formation metaturbidite rocks of the Yellowknife Supergroup.About Golden Pursuit ResourcesGolden Pursuit Resources focuses on gold exploration and fully owns deposits and prospects in the Northwest Territories, Canada, and Nevada, USA, with only royalty obligations on some purchased claims in the NWT. The Gordon Lake project holds active land and water permits until 2030, supporting exploration and development. The company owns 11 properties with histories of mining and exploration dating back to the 1930s, including five classified as“former producers” by the NWT government. It has conducted extensive work at Gordon Lake since 2021. Further details are available at .On behalf of the Board of DirectorsBrian McClayPresident and Chief Executive OfficerGolden Pursuit Resources Ltd.For further information:Telephone: 604-730-6982Email:...Website:Forward Looking InformationThis news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding Ms. Cochrane's anticipated advisory activities, the advancement of the Gordon Lake Gold Project, future engagement with Indigenous governments and communities, and potential employment, training and business opportunities. Such information reflects management's current expectations and assumes the availability of financing, personnel and required authorizations, as well as opportunities for constructive engagement. Actual results may differ materially due to exploration results, financing constraints, regulatory decisions, community priorities, market conditions and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure. Potential project benefits are not assured. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts

BRIAN MCCLAY

Golden Pursuit Resources

+1 604-730-6982

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Golden Pursuit Appoints former NWT Premier as Strategic Advisor News Provided By Golden Pursuit Resources November 12, 2026, 21:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Mining Industry



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