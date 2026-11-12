Lobaki Expands To North Carolina, Building On The State's Leadership In Education And Workforce Readiness

Immersive education consultant Yuan Nichols to lead North Carolina partnerships, expanding personalized support and career-connected learning.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lobaki Inc., a Mississippi-based immersive education company, announces its expansion into North Carolina, recognizing the state's leadership in educational innovation, career readiness, and workforce development.With North Carolina continuing to invest in career-connected learning and technical education, Lobaki aims to complement existing initiatives by helping students discover their strengths, explore career pathways, and develop essential life skills.Leading the expansion is Yuan Nichols, a longtime Lobaki immersive education consultant relocating to Charlotte after four years of supporting educators, administrators, and school partners.“North Carolina has positioned itself as a leader in connecting education with opportunity,” said Kevin Loud, CEO of Lobaki.“We're excited to build on that momentum, giving educators additional resources to help students recognize their potential and prepare for meaningful futures.”Turning Classroom Learning Into Real-World OpportunitySince 2019, Lobaki has developed more than 1,000 immersive virtual environments designed to make education engaging, accessible, and relevant.Its expanding portfolio includes:.Career Lens: Helps students identify strengths, explore careers, and make informed decisions about their futures..Money Lens: Builds financial literacy and confidence through practical, real-world experiences..Civic Lens: Connects students with government, community leadership, and civic responsibility..Immersive CTE Learning: Provides hands-on technical training and career exploration in safe, interactive environments.Building on Proven PartnershipsLobaki brings experience from its work with Mississippi educators, including Jackson Public Schools, where immersive learning supports individualized career exploration and student development.In North Carolina, Nichols will provide local support through demonstrations, implementation planning, educator training, and ongoing partnerships.“North Carolina is already doing incredible work preparing students for the future,” said Nichols.“Our goal is to listen, understand each school's needs, and provide personalized support that makes a meaningful difference for students and teachers.”Lobaki welcomes partnerships with North Carolina school districts, community colleges, CTE programs, and workforce organizations.Partnership inquiries:... or...About LobakiLobaki Inc. is a Mississippi-based immersive education company helping students discover their potential and prepare for life beyond the classroom. Through immersive learning, career exploration, financial literacy, and civic education, Lobaki connects classroom experiences with real-world opportunities.Learn more:

Kailey Loud

Lobaki

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Lobaki Expands to North Carolina, Building on the State's Leadership in Education and Workforce Readiness News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 12, 2026, 21:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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