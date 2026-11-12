Classical Charter Schools Invites Mott Haven To Gather 'Hand In Hand' For A Community Meal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Families and neighbors will share dishes from their cultures and honor the memory of Javits Frimpong at South Bronx Classical II on November 20.

- Darlene Jackson, Dean of Family EngagementBRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Classical Charter Schools will host Mott Haven Hand in Hand on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 4:45 PM in the cafeteria of South Bronx Classical II (SBC II), 333 East 135th Street, Bronx, NY 10454. Families from Classical Charter Schools will join neighbors and local organizations to share a meal, celebrate Mott Haven's diverse cultures and strengthen connections across the neighborhood.The gathering will honor the memory of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Bronx student who was fatally shot while walking to school on October 29. Classical Charter Schools extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and school community. In remembering Javits, the evening will offer a space for neighbors to stand together in grief and affirm that every young person deserves to grow up safe and supported.“As we remember Javits, we want families to have a place to sit together, share the food and traditions that make Mott Haven home, and care for one another,” said Darlene Jackson, dean of family engagement at Classical Charter Schools. Families and neighbors are invited to bring a dish that represents their culture and share the traditions behind it. Held during National Gratitude Month, the meal offers an opportunity to share the cultures that make Mott Haven home while making room for remembrance, compassion and care for one another.Classical Charter Schools is inviting community partners to join the gathering, including East Side House Settlement, Mercy Community Center, BronxWorks, Sunshine Learning Center, Luminous Child Care, My First Steps and Bronx Thrive.Event DetailsWhat: Mott Haven Hand in Hand Community MealWhen: Friday, November 20, 2026, at 4:45 PMWhere: SBC II cafeteria, 333 East 135th Street, Bronx, NY 10454Bring: A dish to shareInformation: 718-860-4340, ext. 4137About Classical Charter SchoolsClassical Charter Schools is a K–8 public charter school network with five campuses in the Bronx.Through its Family Engagement office, Classical Charter Schools partners with families andcommunity organizations to strengthen the neighborhoods its students call home.Press: Zion McMillan, Brand Strategy Manager...Vendors and general information: Dean Darlene Jackson, Dean of Family Engagement718-860-4340, ext. 4137 |...###

Zion McMillan

Classical Charter Schools

+1 718-860-4340 ext. 4137

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Classical Charter Schools Invites Mott Haven to Gather 'Hand in Hand' for a Community Meal News Provided By Classical Charter Schools November 12, 2026, 21:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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